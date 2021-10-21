U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.65
    -0.77 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.23 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0200
    -0.3090 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,627.50
    -3,112.54 (-4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.12
    -50.53 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Rocket Companies Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

·2 min read
In this article:
DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced the Company will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings on November 4th, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30pm ET on this date, and a press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. (PRNewsfoto/Rocket Companies)
A live webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com, or by navigating to Rocket Companies' 3Q Earnings Call Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event. If you are having issues viewing the webcast, please see the event help guide.

About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has approximately 26,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Rocket Companies ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website, Investor Relations Website, Twitter page, and our LinkedIn page.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocket-companies-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-date-301406154.html

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.

