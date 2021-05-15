U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +1.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +20.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    +0.46 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,262.26
    -1,979.21 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

Rocket Lab's 20th Electron mission ends with second stage failure

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Rocket Lab has suffered its second launch failure in the space of a year. The company said its 20th Electron mission ("Running out of Toes") suffered an "anomaly" shortly after the second stage ignition, losing both the vehicle and BlackSky's Earth observation satellite payloads. Staff are still investigating the cause, although footage (below) suggests the second stage might have shut down as part of an automated failure response.

The first stage splashed down in the ocean as expected, and Rocket Lab hoped to recover the vehicle. The second stage had continued along its predicted flight corridor and didn't pose a risk to anyone.

CEO Peter Beck apologized to BlackSky and promised Rocket Lab would pinpoint the cause. The team planned to be "safely back on the pad" as soon as it could, he said. As usual, Rocket lab has multiple vehicles in production and might not face a lengthy delay. It took just several weeks for Rocket Lab to resume flight after its July 2020 failure.

Rocket Lab has mostly been successful so far, with 17 of its missions reaching orbit. This latest issue won't help the company in the short term, though, and it's a reminder that spaceflight startups tend to run into problems early on regardless of their engineering skills — SpaceX took years to iron out the flaws in its reusable rocketry, and there were months of botched launches before Starship landed in one piece just days ago. It may take further refinement before Rocket Lab can put its difficulties firmly in the past.

Recommended Stories

  • Two satellites lost in Rocketlab launch mishap

    The mishap marked Rocketlab's second in its last eight flights.

  • Rocket Lab's 20th Electron launch ends in failure with the loss of its payload

    Rocket Lab flew its 20th Electron mission on Saturday morning, but the launch ran into a significant issue just after its second stage engine ignited. The engine appeared to shut down just after the ignition, which is not what it's supposed to do, and which is likely the result of an automated emergency shutdown process that would trigger in case of a system failure. Rocket Lab confirmed that the issue happened shortly after the ignition of the second stage and resulted in the loss of the vehicle and its payload.

  • President Biden revokes Trump order limiting social media protections

    President Biden has revoked a Trump executive order that let the federal government intervene when companies cracked down on social media posts.

  • Seattle’s satellite industry plays leading role in BlackSky’s Earth-observing network

    Update for 6:30 a.m. PT May 15: Two BlackSky satellites were lost when the second stage of Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket suffered an anomaly, minutes after liftoff from New Zealand. “We are deeply sorry to our customers Spaceflight Inc. and BlackSky for the loss of their payloads,” Rocket Lab said in a statement. The cause of the anomaly is under investigation. Check out this story for updates. Previously: Satellites for BlackSky’s constellation of Earth-watching spacecraft may be launched from as far away as New Zealand, but their path to orbit features prominent stops in the Seattle area. BlackSky’s Global satellites… Read More

  • Waymo had to rescue an autonomous van that was confused by safety cones

    Programming a computer to understand and navigate roads designed for human drivers is hard.

  • China's Tianwen-1 mission has successfully landed on Mars

    China's Mars mission has successfully reached the planet's surface.

  • Apple Stores in the US will keep mask mandates in place, for now

    Visiting an Apple Store in the US? For now, you'll still need to wear a mask.

  • Maybe SPACs were a bad idea after all

    All that’s to say that I missed Coinbase and DoorDash earnings when they came out. Catching us up, Coinbase met its forecasts that it had previously released (more here), and today its stock is flat. DoorDash, in contrast, beat market expectations and is currently up just over 25% as I write to you.

  • What to expect at Google I/O 2021

    We don’t know everything Google has in store for Google I/O 2021, but we have some educated guesses — and a few things we’re hoping against hope to see. Here’s everything we know about the show so far, and what you can expect to learn more about once the event kicks off in earnest.

  • Can Sony reclaim its former glory?

    The real question facing Sony now: How can it return to being an innovation leader?

  • Twitter's subscription service might cost $3 per month

    A leak hints that Twitter's upcoming subscription service, Blue, will cost $3 per month with features like Undo Tweets and Collections.

  • Nintendo says almost 6 million households bought a second Switch last year

    As if finding a Switch wasn’t already difficult enough during the pandemic.

  • SpaceX charts a path for Starship's first orbital test flight

    In a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the company details how it hopes its latest test flight will unfold.

  • The Morning After: Elon Musk's fascination with Dogecoin continues

    Today’s headlines: Elon Musk Dogecoin efficiency tweet pushes prices up again, Framework’s modular DIY laptop is available to pre-order and Nokia relaunches a flip-phone in the US.

  • LG's 2021 soundbars arrive in the US starting at $179

    LG has announced the pricing and availability of its 2021 soundbar lineup for the US.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls for Second Straight Day After Tesla Action; Ether Follows

    “What saddens me is the way the weak hands and recent buyers see Elon Musk as a prophet, powerhouse and decisive figure in bitcoin,” said one trader.

  • Wall St sees chance of higher bid for Kansas City Southern from Canadian Pacific

    (Reuters) -Wall Street is expecting Canadian Pacific to raise its offer for Kansas City Southern even at the cost of more debt to win the bidding war with larger Canadian railroad rival Canadian National. In the latest twist to the takeover saga, the U.S. railroad operator on Thursday accepted Canadian National's $33.6 billion offer, leaving Canadian Pacific just five business days to make a new offer. Analysts said Canadian Pacific was unlikely to let go a chance to be the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada easily even though it had said it would not leverage its books to outbid Canadian National.

  • Japan’s Topix Three-Day Slump Hasn’t Prompted BOJ to Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan, which has helped to prop up the country’s equity market for over a decade, refrained from buying stock funds this week despite the Topix index posting its biggest three-day loss since June. That’s left some investors a little baffled.When local shares were trading at multi-year highs earlier in 2021, the central bank scrapped an annual 6 trillion yen ($54.8 billion) target for purchases of exchange-traded funds, highlighting instead that it would prefer to buy “during times of heightened market instability.”Yet the central bank didn’t buy stock funds in the three days through Thursday despite sizable market drops, and has bought only once since the start of April, when the changes it made to its stock-buying program came into effect.Asked at a parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday why the BOJ had not bought not despite the declines, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was equivocal.“We’re not making purchases under any automatic rules, we just look at the state and movements of the market and make a practical decision,” Kuroda said. “It could have an unforeseen impact on the market to say that in a certain situation we will take a certain action.”Kuroda said that the bank would continue to make “bold” ETF purchases as necessary. But the central bank’s absence is forcing some to reevaluate their expectations.“It’s going to be negative for equities in the near term,” said Hajime Sakai, chief fund manager at Mito Securities Co. “It seems like it’s better not to bet on BOJ ETF purchases.”Sakai is among those who say they’re unsure of what the current trigger is for the BOJ to buy ETFs. While the central bank has never made those conditions explicit, a decline in the Topix of 0.5% during the morning session was at one point seen to trigger purchases. Sakai said he was unsure if the current trigger is a 2% decline, or a two-day drop of a certain extent.With the BOJ buying ETFs on April 21, when the Topix fell 2.2% in the morning, but not on May 11 when the index slid just shy of that, a 2% drop might seem like a candidate. But declines of that magnitude are rare, with Topix falling that much in the morning only twice in the past 12 months.The pain is all the sharper for the Nikkei 225, with the BOJ ending its purchases of ETFs tracking the index in April. The gauge lost 7% in the three days through Thursday, giving up almost all its 2021 gains. Stocks rebounded on Friday, with the Nikkei adding 1.6% and the Topix 1.3%.Read more: BOJ’s Snub of Nikkei 225 May Spell Pain for Venerable GaugeAs the rebound suggests, the long-term impact of the BOJ’s absence may not be so dramatic. Some doubt how impactful the decade-long buying program has been in the first place.“I think the evidence is that, their buying has done very little,” said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at CLSA Securities Japan Co.Sakai argues that over the long term, the market will get used to the new normal. “From a medium to long term perspective, it’s not something to worry too much about,” he said.(Updates with quote in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Next Brexit Test Is a Carbon Market With High Volatility Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to start its own carbon market with the aim of putting a price on polluting that it hopes will help achieve the country’s ambitious climate goals.The first auction of emission permits on May 19 is the latest test of how the country copes with the separation from the European Union, its largest trading partner.Until January, Britain was part of the EU’s emissions trading system, the world’s largest cap-and-trade program and the centerpiece of the bloc’s efforts to limit climate change. By going it alone, the U.K. is forgoing a 16-year-old market that helped cut EU emissions by almost a quarter in the past two decades.The U.K. auction will be keenly watched to see how close prices will be to those in Europe, where emission costs have doubled in the past six months to a record. Too high a price could tilt the economic playing field against U.K. companies by overburdening them with permit costs, while one too low diminishes the incentive to invest in low-carbon technology.While the U.K. market was designed to be almost exactly like the EU system, there are a few key differences.The main one is that it’s much smaller. That means there are far fewer industrial and power-sector emissions that need permits. The U.K. is set to auction about 83 million permits this year, compared to more than 700 million for the EU.It’s an issue market participants are concerned about. Earlier this year representatives from industry groups in the U.K. and Europe wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge him to link the carbon trading system with the larger EU system. That would mean permits from both the U.K. and EU could be used to account for emissions in either.The smaller market size also raises the risk of bigger price swings. An emissions trading system is meant to give businesses an indication of when is a good time to invest in lower-carbon alternatives. A high degree of volatility could hurt confidence that the emissions price is a reliable figure.“It’s an emissions trading system for a very small market, which makes no sense,” said Jan Ahrens, head of research at SparkChange, a platform to facilitate investments in carbon markets. “That has the risk of having high price volatility.”Volatility and a surging price could also be affected by how much financial players buy into the market. Demand from investment funds helped drive the gains in the EU carbon price this year. Ahrens said the investors he works with are eager to buy British carbon.So how much will emissions cost in the U.K.? The main indicator is the EU carbon price, which has gained more than 70% this year to a peak of 56.90 euros per metric ton, or 49.01 pounds, on Friday.The U.K. market is set to be oversupplied from the outset, a bearish indicator for prices. The cap for total emissions is about 156 million tons, compared with about 97 million tons of actual emissions estimated by BloombergNEF. That surplus is intentional, allowing market participants to accumulate permits to hedge for future years. The cap will likely be revised in the coming years to shrink with the U.K.’s plans to rapidly cut emissions this decade.There is also a safety net built into the British system. Unlike the EU, the U.K. has a price floor so that permits can’t be auctioned below 22 pounds. But similar to the EU, there’s a mechanism for the government to add permits to the market if prices rise too far, too fast.U.K. Plans Deeper Carbon Cuts to Spur Climate Change FightIt’s a part of the U.K.’s effort to ensure that the system works as planned, that companies that need permits can get them and that prices don’t bounce around too much after the market’s launch.“This is the first year, so they want to make sure the market is effective,” said Bo Qin, analyst at BloombergNEF. “Not too high, not too low,”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retail Sales Stall After Latest Wave of Stimulus Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales stalled in April following a sharp advance in the prior month when pandemic-relief checks provided millions of Americans with increased spending power.The value of overall retail purchases were essentially unchanged last month following an upwardly revised 10.7% gain in March that was the second-largest in records back to 1992, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1% April gain.The total value of retail sales was a record $619.9 billion in April, supporting economists’ forecasts for strong household spending for the remainder of the year.While consumers may begin shift more of their spending money to services such as entertainment and travel as pandemic fears dissipate, elevated savings supported by fiscal stimulus should underpin retail demand.“American shoppers took a breather in April after splurging earlier this year after two rounds of big stimulus payments,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note. “But with more than half of the states now fully open for business and more quickly advancing their schedules, shoppers won’t be staying home for long.”Clothing, RestaurantsEight of 13 retail categories registered declines in April sales, with the largest percentage decrease at clothing stores. Purchases at restaurants and auto dealers increased.U.S. stocks rose and Treasury yields declined in early trading Friday.Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers climbed 2.9% in April, even as automakers faced production constraints due to the global semiconductor shortage.So-called control group sales, which exclude more volatile categories including food services, car dealers, and gasoline stations, dropped 1.5% in April after an upwardly revised 7.6% jump in March.The value of restaurant receipts rose 3% after a 13.5% March gain as states across the country eased restrictions on indoor dining capacity.Digging DeeperClothing-store sales dropped 5.1% after a 22.7% surgeSales at non-store retailers, which include e-commerce, fell 0.6% in AprilGeneral merchandise store sales fell 4.9% and the value of purchases at sporting goods outlets dropped 3.6%Gas station receipts decreased 1.1%. The retail figures aren’t adjusted for price changes, so sales reflect both changes in costs and demand.A separate report Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing output rose in April by slightly more than expected, suggesting further improvement for factories that are otherwise buffeted by supply shortages and shipping challenges.Read More: U.S. Manufacturing Output Increased 0.4% in April(Updates with markets and economist reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.