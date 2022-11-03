U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.89
    -39.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,001.25
    -146.51 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,342.94
    -181.86 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.73
    -9.41 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.07
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.00
    +1.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9755
    -0.0064 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1161
    -0.0230 (-2.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1780
    +0.4760 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,217.13
    +99.14 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.39
    -3.28 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Rocket Lab will attempt to catch an Electron rocket booster with a helicopter again

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Rocket Lab is gearing up for a second attempt to catch a rocket booster mid-air using a helicopter, a technique the company is hoping to perfect after a partially successful recovery earlier this year.

The mission, playfully dubbed “Catch Me If You Can,” is scheduled to take place no earlier than November 4 from the company’s launch site on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. The 75-minute launch window opens at 1:15 PM EST. It will be the 32nd Electron launch to date.

The company aims to carry a single science research satellite for the Swedish National Space Agency, provided by OHB Sweden, to sun synchronous orbit. The Mesopheric Airglow/Aerosol Tomography and Spectroscopy satellite will be used to study atmospheric waves and their relationship to wind and weather patterns in different parts of the atmosphere.

Catching a rocket booster mid-air is no small feat -- even with the parachute that the booster releases to slow its descent to Earth. During the first helicopter recovery attempt on May 2, the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter did manage to grab hold of the parachute line around 6,500 feet above the ocean, but released it almost immediately. The pilot offloaded the booster after noticing “different load characteristics” than had been experienced during testing, a Rocket Lab spokesperson said at the time. Like other recovery attempts, the booster was dropped into the sea and recovered via boat.

Once again, Rocket Lab will be deploying its Sikorsky S-92 helicopter shortly before launch. The S-92, built by Connecticut-based Sikorsky Aircraft, is capable of lifting 5,000 kilograms, a capacity that’s more than sufficient for the 1,000-kilogram Electron booster. Rocket Lab outfitted the helicopter with a capture hook, extended range fuel tanks and other features to ensure that the three-person crew -- a pilot, co-pilot and rocket spotter -- are set up for success.

“Our first helicopter catch only a few months ago proved we can do what we set out to do with Electron, and we’re eager to get the helicopter back out there and advance our rocket reusability even further by bringing back a dry stage for the first time,” Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said in a statement.

Rocket Lab, which was founded in 2006, has taken a relatively iterative testing approach. It conducted two missions, in November 2020 and May 2021, where the booster was equipped with a parachute (no helicopter present) and the company gathered data on its descent. The company also used booster simulators and studied boosters fished out of the ocean to better understand their condition upon returning to Earth.

Beck has said that reusability is key to increasing launch cadence and reducing vehicle manufacturing costs. The heavier-lift Neutron rocket, which is still under development, is also being designed for reusability.

Recommended Stories

  • After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

    The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit.

  • Space-Junk Anxiety Deepens as China Rocket Falls Back to Earth

    (Bloomberg) -- A massive Chinese rocket booster is headed for an uncontrolled fall through the atmosphere Friday, sparking concerns that pieces of the giant vehicle could crash to Earth.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamPowell Sees Higher Peak for

  • SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center

    SpaceX launched a Falcon Heavy rocket Tuesday morning and rattled the Space Coast with double sonic booms as the first stage boosters returned to Earth.

  • Why It's So Hard to Predict Where China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Will Crash

    An out-of-control booster from a recently launched Long March 5B rocket is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere on Friday. The 22-metric-ton object poses a threat to human lives and property, but determining exactly when and where it will crash is proving to be fiendishly difficult, and here’s why.

  • Astronauts will 3D print part of a human knee in space

    NASA will test 3D printing knee parts in space to help soldiers on Earth.

  • Water was both essential and a barrier to early life on Earth – microdroplets are one potential solution to this paradox

    Water microdroplets provide a unique interface that can significantly speed up chemical reactions. Marianna Armata/Moment via Getty ImagesIt’s a paradox: Life needs water to survive, but a world full of water can’t generate the biomolecules that would have been essential for early life. Or so researchers thought. Water is everywhere. Most of the human body is made of it, much of planet Earth is covered by it and humans can’t survive more than a couple of days without drinking it. Water molecules

  • Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Month

    Honestly, these pictures are pretty incredible.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. telecom regulator launching new space bureau

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to create a new space bureau to address the growing number of satellite launches and policy issues, agency chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. The FCC plans to restructure its International Bureau into a new Space Bureau and a standalone Office of International Affairs. Rosenworcel also noted that in 2021 the FCC saw an eight-fold increase in applications for fixed satellite service gateway earth stations and is getting applications for "novel space activities like lunar landers, space tugs that can deploy other satellites, and space antenna farms that can relay communications."

  • AP PHOTOS: Farmers in Kashmir try growing saffron indoors

    As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation. Agriculture scientist Nazir Ahmed Ganai said indoor cultivation is helping boost saffron production, which has been adversely hit by environmental changes in recent years. Kashmir’s economy is mainly agrarian and the rising impact of climate change, warming temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns has increased worries among farmers who complain about growing less produce.

  • ‘Tupperware’ unearthed in Italy is 1,600 years old and reveals life in ancient Rome

    Archaeologists hope to reconstruct the “day-to-day” experiences of life over a thousand years ago.

  • Another massive Chinese rocket body is plummeting towards Earth and no one knows where it will crash

    ‘For those who’ve been tracking the previous versions of this: Here we go again’

  • Analyst Report: FMC Corporation

    FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products, with a focus on biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

  • 26-year-old Titanic mystery finally solved by divers

    After more than two decades, an RMS Titanic mystery has been solved. Divers found that the "blip" recorded on sonar in 1998 is a dense ecosystem nearly 3,000 meters deep.

  • SpaceX launched a classified Falcon Heavy mission from KSC with a twin booster landing

    A SpaceX Falcon Heavy launched a classified Space Force payload from KSC on Tuesday at 9:41 a.m. EDT. A double booster landing occurred shortly after.

  • Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon

    "If this one hits the Earth, it would cause planetwide destruction. It would be very bad for life as we know it," Dr. Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, said

  • Rocket Lab Will Try Again to Catch a Rocket With a Helicopter This Week

    After making history earlier this year by catching a rocket mid-air using a helicopter, but then fumbling it, Rocket Lab is ready to do it all over again.

  • Washington state sues to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout to shareholders

    The $4 billion payout to shareholders "risks severely undercutting the grocery giant's ability to compete during the lengthy time period government regulators — including Washington — will be scrutinizing the merger," according to a statement posted to the Washington Attorney General's website. Kroger had snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal last month, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc on prices, but was expected to run into antitrust roadblocks.

  • Yum beats sales estimates as customers flock to KFC, Taco Bell deals

    (Reuters) -Yum Brands Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as the company's KFC value deals and $2 Taco Bell burritos pulled in more inflation-weary consumers to its restaurants. Yum's shares rose 1.6% in morning trading. Menu price hikes at dine-in restaurants to keep up with surging costs have pushed consumers who want to eat out, but not exhaust their wallets, to fast food chains like KFC and Taco Bell where meals are more affordable and promotions more frequent.

  • Singapore Tests Institutional DeFi on Ethereum, Welcomes USDC Issuer

    "That’s a huge signal, a super huge signal from a central bank," said one official.

  • Britain to go it alone for now on reining in 'shadow banking'

    Britain, rattled by the recent near meltdown of some pension funds, is pressing ahead to tighten oversight of the so-called shadow banking sector, taking the lead ahead of possible co-ordinated international action. UK regulators could preempt recommendations by the G20's Financial Stability Board (FSB) to require permanently higher liquidity buffers for Liability Driven Investment (LDI) funds - used by UK defined benefit pension schemes - backed by regular stress tests, two sources said. The Bank of England in September had to buy UK government bonds after the 1.6 trillion pound ($1.85 trillion) LDI sector struggled to come up with extra collateral to cover crashing bond prices.