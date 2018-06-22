Rocket Lab to Attempt Third Launch

From Popular Mechanics

Rocket Lab is set to launch its third Electron rocket. The mission, named "It's Business Time" by virtue of a poll on the company's Twitter, will carry satellites for three companies as well as an educational CubeSat, testament to the appeal of the growing small sat industry.

The launch window for "It's Business Time" opens at 8:30 p.m. ET June 22, and stays open for 14 days with a four-hour window each day. You can watch a live stream of the launch on Rocket Lab's website beginning about 15 minutes before the window opens.

For Rocket Lab's two previous Electron launches, "It's a Test" and "Still Testing," the company took advantage of long launch windows to wait for ideal conditions to fly. Weather is "looking good" for tonight, however, and with the experience from the first two launches, we might see the Electron fly on the first day of the window.

The rocket will carry two more LEMUR-2 satellites for Spire to join the company's existing constellation of 50 nanosatellites. LEMUR-2 satellites are used for ship tracking via an Automatic Identification System (AIS) as well as weather monitoring using GPS Radio Occultation. The two new satellites will be the first to launch a new aircraft tracking service as well called Spire's AirSafe using Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B).

In addition, the Electron rocket will carry a small satellite with a "drag sail" created to de-orbit the spacecraft once it reaches the end of its service life. The drag sail, called NABEO and built by German company HPS (High Performance Space Structure Systems), is a series of reflective panels made from an ultra-thin membrane that unfold to a 2.5-square-meter sail to increase drag on the spacecraft, causing it to descend and burn up in the atmosphere.

A few more sats are packed into the Electron rocket's payload fairing as well. A monitoring and prediction nanosatellite for GeoOptics, built by Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, will also fly to space, as well as a CubeSat that's part of a STEM educational program. American high school students in California built a CubeSat to image Venus, stars, and other celestial objects and determine the distances to stars. The Irvine CubeSat STEM Program, funded by private donations, teaches students to build and operate CubeSats.

It truly is business time for Rocket Lab. When a rocket costs just $5 million to fly, there seems to be no shortage of CubeSats to share the ride.

