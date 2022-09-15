U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.75
    -24.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,821.00
    -153.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,846.75
    -88.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.50
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.05
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.60
    -4.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    -0.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0590
    -0.3980 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,669.41
    -580.86 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.26
    -17.13 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,621.61
    -254.30 (-0.91%)
     

Rocket Lab celebrates 30th launch and 150th satellite sent to orbit

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

Today's launch by Rocket Lab, "The Owl Spreads Its Wings," was as unremarkable as a rocket going to orbit can be, but it also marked a few milestones for the growing space company: 30 launches and 150 satellites taken to space.

The company's first trip to orbit was in January of 2018, technically Electron's second test flight but the first successful delivery of a payload to space. That was after more than 10 years of design, engineering, and manufacturing since the company was founded in 2006.

It then had an unbroken streak of 18 launches, but on its 20th there was an anomaly and it lost the payload and vehicle. But as founder and CEO Peter Beck told me shortly afterwards, "no more than seconds after we realized that we had an anomaly on our hands, the team was already working it." And they were clear to fly a month later.

The company's ambitions have only grown since then, with plans for designing spacecraft, a trip to Venus, and a bigger, better launch vehicle called Neutron that will compete with Rocket Lab's larger peers. Of course the way Beck tells it, this was all the plan from the get-go — they just had to nail launch first.

2022 has had nothing but successes, including the first attempt to catch a falling first stage with a helicopter. They'll be trying that again before the end of the year, but you can relive that nail-biting moment here:

Success! Rocket Lab catches a booster in mid-air with a helicopter

Today's launch (well... tomorrow's, technically, since they're in New Zealand) was for the Japanese company Synspective, which took over the whole vehicle to deliver its StriX-1 satellite to a 563-kilometer circular orbit. (Rocket Lab also delivered two other StriX satellites in February of this year and December of 2020.)

We expect to hear more about Rocket Lab's ambitions when Beck chats with TechCrunch at our TC Sessions: Space event in December.

Recommended Stories

  • Illumina Accelerator Invests in the Fifth Global Funding Cycle of Startups Advancing Breakthrough Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Women's Health, and Sustainable Agriculture Applications

    Six startups from Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States will receive seed investment and access to technology and expertise

  • Major Covid report suggests virus could have leaked from a US lab

    The Lancet is facing a backlash after a major Covid-19 Commission report suggested the disease may have leaked from a laboratory in the United States.

  • Saturn is ‘tilted’ after a moon smashed into it, scientists say

    Saturn is tilted after one of its moons crashed into it, a new study has suggested. Nowadays, Saturn has 83 moons. About 160 million years ago, however, Chrysalis felt out of that neat alignment and strayed too close to Saturn itself.

  • Great mystery of Saturn’s Rings May Have Been Solved: New Study

    A study published in the journal Science suggests a hypothetical moon (called Chrysalis) came too close to Saturn's gravitational pull and was torn apart, forming the planet's iconic rings.

  • "Significant milestone" reached in ozone layer recovery

    The harmful chemicals that have damaged Earth's shield against radiation are on the decline, according to new research.

  • Humans evolved with their microbiomes – like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next

    The gut microbiome may also play a role in personalized medicine. nopparit/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhen the first humans moved out of Africa, they carried their gut microbes with them. Turns out, these microbes also evolved along with them. The human gut microbiome is made up of hundreds to thousands of species of bacteria and archaea. Within a given species of microbe, different strains carry different genes that can affect your health and the diseases you’re susceptible to. There is pronou

  • Stronger diamonds? A collision in space might have created them

    The collision of a dwarf planet and an asteroid 4.5 billion years ago resulted in space diamonds in meteorites eventually landing on Earth.

  • Chinese boy who went viral for correcting planetarium’s mistakes now teaching astronomy to classmates

    A 9-year-old boy in China who previously went viral for pointing out inaccuracies in a video shown at a planetarium is now teaching astronomy to his classmates. The boy, Yan Hongsen, went viral in July after a video showed him pointing out several inaccuracies in an educational film about the Long March rockets that was shown at a planetarium. While visiting the planetarium in Lhasa, Tibet, with his father, Yan realized that the film misidentified a Long March 3 rocket as a Long March 5 rocket.

  • NASA announces third launch attempt date for its 'mega moon rocket'

    The Artemis 1 mission will be a crucial test of NASA's next generation rocket

  • Constipated scorpions, love at first sight inspire Ig Nobels

    The sex lives of constipated scorpions, cute ducklings with an innate sense of physics, and a life-size rubber moose may not appear to have much in common, but they all inspired the winners of this year’s Ig Nobels, the prize for comical scientific achievement. Held less than a month before the actual Nobel Prizes are announced, Thursday's 32nd annual Ig Nobel prize ceremony was for the third year in a row a prerecorded affair webcast on the Annals of Improbable Research magazine's website. The winners, honored in 10 categories, also included scientists who found that when people on a blind date are attracted to each other, their heart rates synchronize, and researchers who looked at why legal documents can be so utterly baffling, even to lawyers themselves.

  • Lancet Report Claiming COVID Could Have Come From U.S. Lab Met With Uproar

    Maskot BildbyråA top medical journal at the heart of several pandemic-related controversies published a major COVID-19 Commission report Wednesday that concluded the deadly pathogen might possibly have leaked from a United States laboratory.The eyebrow-raising suggestion—which was just a part of a 58-page analysis of the COVID pandemic and its origins—in The Lancet stated that it was “feasible” that the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged either as a natural spillover event or as a leak from a lab. While t

  • Mars rover reaches fertile terrain in search for clues about past life

    The rover is collecting samples rich in the raw materials of life, but laboratory analysis on Earth will be needed to draw conclusions.

  • How Healthy Soils Can Help Battle Climate Change

    For many people it may just look like dirt. But soil – the complex ecosystem containing minerals and many living organisms – is the foundation for our ability to grow healthy crops and food. But th...

  • Morpheus Space's satellite thrusters are propelled forward with a $28M Series A

    The booming satellite industry has been a boon for Morpheus Space, which produces a modular, electric propulsion system for small satellites. Morpheus has raised a $28 million Series A, with which it intends to build a factory in Dresden, Germany, where it's based, and to increase headcount. In 2020, Morpheus launched its Nano Field Effect Electric Propulsion (NanoFEEP) thruster, which it claims is the "smallest and most efficient electric in-space propulsion system" in the world.

  • Univ. of Michigan’s ZEUS will be most powerful laser in US

    A newly constructed University of Michigan facility that will be home to the most powerful laser in the United States is hosting its first experiment this week as the nation seeks to become competitive again in the realm of high-power laser facilities. The experiment will be conducted at ZEUS — short for Zettawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System — by researchers from the University of California, Irvine. Three petawatts is “3 with 15 zeroes after it,” said Louise Willingale, an associate professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Michigan.

  • Nuclear fusion power is just 6 years away, says China’s top weapons scientist

    ‘Fusion ignition is the jewel in the crown of science and technology in today’s world,’ says professor

  • A new space race? China adds urgency to US return to moon

    It's not just rocket fuel propelling America's first moonshot after a half-century lull. Strategic rivalry with China's ambitious space program is helping drive NASA’s effort to get back into space in a bigger way, as both nations push to put people back on the moon and establish the first lunar bases. American intelligence, military and political leaders make clear they see a host of strategic challenges to the U.S. in China’s space program, in an echo of the U.S.-Soviet rivalry that prompted the 1960s’ race to the moon.

  • Orford Discovers Gold Bearing Vein System at Qiqavik - First Intersection of Visible Gold in Drill Core

    Orford Mining Corporation (TSXV: ORM) (Orford) is pleased to announce it has completed the 2022 drill program on its Qiqavik high-grade gold project located in Nunavik, Quebec. A total of 2,720 metres of diamond drilling was completed in 14 holes (Table 2), focusing on the high-grade gold in quartz boulder Annick Trend and the Turtle Head areas (Figure 1). The 2022 drill program has identified several zones of gold-bearing quartz carbonate veining associated with alteration zones over a 2km exte

  • What is the gravitational constant?

    What is the gravitational constant, how do scientists measure it, and is it really constant or can it change across time and space?

  • Perceptron: AI that lights up the moon, improvises grammar and teaches robots to walk like humans

    Research in the field of machine learning and AI, now a key technology in practically every industry and company, is far too voluminous for anyone to read it all. This column, Perceptron, aims to collect some of the most relevant recent discoveries and papers — particularly in, but not limited to, artificial intelligence — and explain why they matter. Elsewhere, MIT researchers trained an AI model on textbooks to see whether it could independently figure out the rules of a specific language.