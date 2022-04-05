U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,544.32
    -38.32 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,766.74
    -155.14 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,271.22
    -261.33 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,060.32
    -35.12 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.64
    -1.64 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.90
    -7.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    -0.0068 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5600
    +0.1480 (+6.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5960
    +0.8240 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,956.22
    +472.93 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.42
    -17.23 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Rocket Lab will try to snatch a rocket out of mid-air with a helicopter

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is developing Electron as a reusable orbital launch vehicle and it has revealed details about the next step of the program. After the rocket’s 26th launch, which is scheduled for later this month, the company will attempt to snatch the first stage out of mid-air with a helicopter.

The mission has a 14-day launch window starting on April 19th. Electron is scheduled to lift off from a launchpad in New Zealand and will carry satellites for a number of companies.

Around an hour before launch, the helicopter will move into position approximately 150 miles off the coast. Two and a half minutes after lift off, the first and second stages of the rocket will separate, with the latter carrying the payload to orbit. The first stage will descend back to Earth. It will deploy a drogue parachute at an altitude of 13 km (8.3 miles) and its main parachute at an altitude of roughly 6 km (3.7 miles).

The Sikorsky S-92 helicopter will then attempt to retrieve the stage by snagging a hook onto the parachute line. If all goes as planned, Rocket Lab will analyze the stage to see if it's suitable for another launch. Rocket Lab has carried out three successful recoveries of Electron's first stage from the ocean on previous missions.

"Trying to catch a rocket as it falls back to Earth is no easy feat, we’re absolutely threading the needle here, but pushing the limits with such complex operations is in our DNA," Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said in a press release. "We expect to learn a tremendous amount from the mission as we work toward the ultimate goal of making Electron the first reusable orbital small sat launcher and providing our customers with even more launch availability.”

The company first tested the mid-air retrieval process in March 2020, when it dropped a first stage from one helicopter and another successfully snagged the parachute on the first attempt. Just over two years later, it's finally ready to try capturing the first stage of the rocket after a full launch.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter won’t let government-affiliated accounts tweet photos of POWs

    Twitter said it will no longer allow official government or government-affiliated accounts to tweet photos of prisoners of war “in the context of the war in Ukraine.”

  • Microsoft unveils system-wide video call upgrades for Windows 11

    Live captions for all audio and an AI-powered feature that improves eye contact are on the way.

  • A new Tomb Raider game is on the way, powered by Unreal Engine 5

    Crystal Dynamics has “just started development” on a new Tomb Raider game

  • First Alert Forecast: April 5, 2022 - Morning

    First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh.

  • My wife and I need to sell our ‘starter home’ of 40 years because we can’t handle stairs. When is a good time to buy a new one?

    'We were told using an offer on a new home with a contingency regarding the sale of our current home would result in any offer being rejected.'

  • VIDEO: Countdown to last major test for Artemis 1 underway

    Countdown to last major test for Artemis 1 underway

  • NASA's Artemis I moon rocket testing called off again Monday

    NASA's Artemis I moon rocket testing called off again Monday

  • Suit blames railroad bridge clog in deadly Tennessee floods

    Ten families are suing CSX Transportation for up to $450 million over flooding that killed 20 people in Tennessee last year, claiming a clog underneath the railroad giant's bridge in rural Waverly allowed a “deadly tidal wave” to form. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in circuit court in Humphreys County claims the bottlenecked culvert and the earthen railbed supporting CSX's elevated tracks formed a man-made dam, impeding the normal flow of Trace Creek. When the railbed collapsed, it released a "a torrent of millions of gallons of water" during the August 2021 floods, the lawsuit says.

  • Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

    Venezuela’s oil industry is plagued with oil spills and other environmental concerns, and U.S. sanctions aren’t helping

  • The DeLorean EV will be unveiled on August 18th

    After years of teasing, the DeLorean Motor Company announced on Monday that it will unveil an all-electric vehicle on August 18th.

  • What Are Nitrates and Are They Bad For Your Health?

    You may have heard that nitrates and some foods are good for you, while others might be harmful. Here we dive into the science to explain what nitrates are and how they can impact your health.

  • Russian auto boomtown grinds to halt

    STORY: The small Russian city Kaluga was a boomtown for foreign investment, but then the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.Since then, the city has felt the effects of Western sanctions and thousands of auto workers have been furloughed.Valery Uglov is a mechanic at the region's Volkswagen factory."The only question is when can we start to work again, because such an uncertain situation worries people. We have had downtime for weeks, we hope to return to work as soon as possible and everyone will have confidence in the future again."Kaluga says it has drawn in $15 billion of mostly foreign investment since 2006. Now though, sanctions have worsened component shortages and stopped production at the region's Volkswagen and Volvo car plants.Another - a joint venture between Stellantis and Mitsubishi - may also stop production soon due to a lack of parts.Angelina Minnigulova, a marketing executive at VW dealer KorsGroup, said demand for buying cars had fallen."The prices have increased, the situation in the country is unstable, but we all hope that in the near future everything will stabilize in the country and at our dealership, at the plant, and sales will be good again."The plants have shut just as workers found they need more money to buy groceries.Analysts forecast Russian inflation could soar to 24% this year and the economy could shrink back down to 2009 levels.The hardships felt in Kaluga are a far cry from the devastation the war has caused for Ukrainians.International outrage spread on Monday (April 4) over civilian killings in northern Ukraine.The deaths are likely to push the U.S. and Europe into raising more sanctions against Moscow.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" and the Kremlin categorically denied all accusations related to the murder of civilians.

  • Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket create a stunning twilight phenomenon as it blasts through Earth’s atmosphere

    There are few things as exciting as watching a rocket launch into outer space. Space may have lost its luster for many over the years, but SpaceX continues to deliver some exciting and delightfully beautiful displays. If you needed a reminder of just how epic rocket launches can be, check out this video of a … The post Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket create a stunning twilight phenomenon as it blasts through Earth’s atmosphere appeared first on BGR.

  • What lies beneath Lake Jackson? A first person account, photos of a 1999 North Florida adventure

    The sinkhole opened to a cavern wide enough to walk through. International TV crews showed up to explore the caves under Tallahassee's Lake Jackson.

  • Unreal Engine 5 is finally ready to power a new generation of games

    Unreal Engine 5 is finally available, and promises a new wave of more realistic games and shows.

  • Amazon gives Colorado's ULA its largest-ever rocket launch order with plans for satellite internet

    The companies unveil a multibillion-dollar plan to launch 3,236 satellites from the U.S. and Europe in coming years, bolstering one of Colorado's key aerospace companies.

  • Amazon lines up 83 rocket launches for Project Kuiper, its affordable internet satellite system

    Amazon.com inks launch deals with three rocket providers, including Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, to deploy most of its planned network of 3,236 satellites by 2027

  • Fresh off Denver-area expansion, defense contractor lands $100M missile-detection project

    The U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center selected Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) to build new ground control system technology for a relay station on the island of Guam that will help manage the U.S. Space Force’s missile-launch detection satellite fleet. Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman, which employs about 2,200 people in Colorado, won the work in competitive bidding, and the naval center awarded the contract on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, according to a March 31 contract announcement. The Relay Ground Station-Asia project will develop technology allowing the military’s Next-Generation Space-Based Infrared System ground control system to operate an older generation of missile-launch detection satellites operating in geo-stationary orbit as well as newer missile-monitoring satellites in other orbits.

  • Amazon ramps up internet satellite launches in race against SpaceX

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon's internet satellite company competing with SpaceX's Starlink.

  • Astronaut, Canton library speaker says space is model for peace on Earth

    Astronaut, artist and author will share story at Canton Palace Theatre event on Tuesday night.