Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,729.75
    +8.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,341.00
    +76.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,579.00
    +37.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.50
    +6.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.85
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.10
    +7.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.48
    +0.29 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2769
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8700
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,665.88
    -192.36 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.52
    -0.97 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,648.98
    +100.54 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,970.55
    +284.30 (+0.87%)
     

Rocket Lab launches a Japanese satellite from the space company's complex in New Zealand

  • In this image released by Rocket Lab, a electron rocket successfully takes off from its launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab launched a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc, Friday. (Rocket Lab via AP)
    1/5

    New Zealand Satelite

    In this image released by Rocket Lab, a electron rocket successfully takes off from its launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab launched a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc, Friday. (Rocket Lab via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this image released by Rocket Lab, an electron rocket successfully takes off from its launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab launched a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc, Friday. (Rocket Lab via AP)
    2/5

    New Zealand Satelite

    In this image released by Rocket Lab, an electron rocket successfully takes off from its launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab launched a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc, Friday. (Rocket Lab via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Rocket Lab shows an electron rocket on the launch pad at the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab, which specializes in putting small satellites into orbit, launched a Japanese satellite on Friday from the space company's complex on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. (Rocket Lab via AP)
    3/5

    New Zealand Rocket Launch

    This image released by Rocket Lab shows an electron rocket on the launch pad at the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab, which specializes in putting small satellites into orbit, launched a Japanese satellite on Friday from the space company's complex on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. (Rocket Lab via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this image released by Rocket Lab, an electron rocket successfully takes off from its launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab launched a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc, Friday. (Rocket Lab via AP)
    4/5

    New Zealand Satelite

    In this image released by Rocket Lab, an electron rocket successfully takes off from its launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab launched a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc, Friday. (Rocket Lab via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this image released by Rocket Lab, an electron rocket on the launch pad at the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab plans to launch a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (Rocket Lab via AP)
    5/5

    New Zealand Satellite

    In this image released by Rocket Lab, an electron rocket on the launch pad at the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab plans to launch a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (Rocket Lab via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image released by Rocket Lab, a electron rocket successfully takes off from its launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab launched a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc, Friday. (Rocket Lab via AP)
In this image released by Rocket Lab, an electron rocket successfully takes off from its launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab launched a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc, Friday. (Rocket Lab via AP)
This image released by Rocket Lab shows an electron rocket on the launch pad at the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab, which specializes in putting small satellites into orbit, launched a Japanese satellite on Friday from the space company's complex on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. (Rocket Lab via AP)
In this image released by Rocket Lab, an electron rocket successfully takes off from its launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab launched a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc, Friday. (Rocket Lab via AP)
In this image released by Rocket Lab, an electron rocket on the launch pad at the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. California-based Rocket Lab plans to launch a Japanese satellite TSUKUYOMI-I, into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (Rocket Lab via AP)
Associated Press Finance
·1 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — California-based Rocket Lab, which specializes in putting small satellites into orbit, launched a Japanese satellite on Friday from the space company's complex on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.

The mission, named “The Moon God Awakens,” was initially scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed due to forecast strong winds. The Electron rocket launched at 5:06 p.m. local time (0406 GMT).

The rocket successfully carried the TSUKUYOMI-I satellite into orbit on behalf of Japanese startup Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc, Rocket Lab said in a statement more than two hours after the launch.

The synthetic-aperture radar satellite, named after a Japanese god of the moon, will collect images of the Earth, Rocket Lab said.

The mission is Rocket Lab’s 10th for 2023, exceeding its annual record of nine set in 2022.

It is the 42nd Electron launch from Mahia or from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Wallops Island, Virginia, since 2017. Rocket Lab was founded in New Zealand in 2006.

Advertisement