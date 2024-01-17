When Will Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Rocket Lab USA, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RKLB) future prospects. Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. With the latest financial year loss of US$136m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$169m, the US$2.5b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Rocket Lab USA will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Rocket Lab USA

Consensus from 9 of the American Aerospace & Defense analysts is that Rocket Lab USA is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$43m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 54% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Rocket Lab USA's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 18% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Rocket Lab USA to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Rocket Lab USA's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Rocket Lab USA worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Rocket Lab USA is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Rocket Lab USA’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.