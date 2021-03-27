U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6670
    +0.5060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,882.28
    +2,559.29 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

‘Rocket League’ season three will feature F1 and NASCAR vehicles

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Season three of Rocket League starts on April 7th, and this time around, Psyonix is bringing some of the biggest names in motorsport to the game. NASCAR and Formula 1 vehicles are coming to the car soccer title in May. The developer says it has created its own "speed demon" to compete with those cars. The Tyranno will be available through the season three Rocket Pass.

Keeping in with the racing theme, Psyonix has redesigned the DFH Stadium arena to add a track and all the trackside pomp you'd see on a championship Sunday. The DFH Stadium (Circuit) arena will be available in casual and competitive playlists, along with private games and freeplay.

The NASCAR and F1 tie-ups are the latest in a long line of Rocket League crossovers. The game has offered Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters and Back to the Future's DeLorean in the past, along with many other iconic cars and nods to other franchises. There have also been crossovers with Stranger Things and Fortnite. In fact, the battle royale just added a Rocket League emote.

