'Rocket League Sideswipe' rolls out globally on iOS and Android

After launching into pre-season earlier this month, the mobile game Rocket League Sideswipe is rolling out to iOS and Android users around the world, 9to5Mac has reported. The side-scrolling car soccer game was unveiled earlier this year as a mobile, 2D version of Rocket League that lets you play solo or team with friends for two vs. two matches.

Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/LL5qUjdoCl — Rocket League Sideswipe (@RLSideswipe) November 29, 2021

Like the original, Sideswipe is all about that car soccer life, but with a 2D side-on instead of a 3D view. It uses touch controls designed to be easy to master, with advanced control mechanics available for better players. Like the original, there's a ranking system and numerous car customization options. The game is free on mobile, with in-app purchases for Rocket Pass and cosmetics.

As with the pre-season trailer, the official gameplay video brings a similar look and feels as the original but adapted for simpler mobile play. Logging in with an Epic Games account for online matches will let you earn extra XP across both the regular Rocket League game and Sideswipe. The game launched in pre-season in Oceania to shake out any bugs, but it's now available to everyone on the iOS App Store and Google Play.