U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,698.50
    -10.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,576.00
    -93.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,359.75
    -17.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.70
    -5.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.21
    -0.53 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.80
    -2.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.23 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9673
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.00
    +4.65 (+17.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0140 (-1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7080
    +0.3880 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,021.40
    -74.81 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.43
    -9.11 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,021.33
    +2.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Rocket and Missile Market to Hit USD 84.77 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 4.58%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies Covered in Rocket and Missile Market are Denel Dynamics (South Africa), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), ROKETSAN A.S. (Turkey), KONGSBERG (Norway), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), MBDA (France), MESKO (Poland), Nammo AS (Norway), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France) and Other key companies

Pune, India, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rocket and missile market size was valued at USD 59.21 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 61.96 billion in 2022 to USD 84.77 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. Rapidly changing military technology and increasing adoption of 3D printed missile components are expected to foster the industry’s growth. Fortune Business Insightsprovides this information in its report titled “Rocket and Missile Market, 2022-2029.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Changing Procurement Priorities to Reshape the Defense Sector Positively

The Russia-Ukraine war is expected to affect several sectors due to changing procurement priorities. Further, the deployment of novel Russian electronic warfare equipment in Ukraine in 2014 and later in Syria is expected to enhance the demand for rockets and missiles. Furthermore, the expansion of UCAV fleets in the region elevated the industry’s growth.

Segments

Missile Segment to Grow Exponentially Backed by Rising Self-propelled Guided Missiles

By type, the market is segmented into missile and rocket. The missile segment is expected to dominate, owing to rising self-propelled guided missiles.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/rocket-and-missiles-market-101822

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • Denel Dynamics (South Africa)

  • General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

  • ROKETSAN A.S. (Turkey)

  • KONGSBERG (Norway)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

  • MBDA (France)

  • MESKO (Poland)

  • Nammo AS (Norway)

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel)

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

  • Saab AB (Sweden)

  • Thales Group (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

4.58%

2029 Value Projection

USD 84.77 Billion

Base Year

2021

Rocket and Missile Market Size in 2021

USD 59.21 Billion in 2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

248

Segments Covered

By Type Analysis, By Platform Analysis, By Launch Mode Analysis

Rocket and Missile Market Growth Drivers

Technological Advancements in Warfare Techniques to Foster Industry Growth

Ground Segment to Dominate Attributable to Rising Adoption of Land-Attack Cruise Missiles

As per platform, the market is classified into airborne, naval, and ground. The ground segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rising adoption of land-attack cruise missiles.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/rocket-and-missiles-market-101822

Surface to Surface Segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Laser Guided Missile Adoption

By launch mode, the market is segmented into surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, air-to-air, air-to-surface, subsea-to-surface, and sea-to-sea. The surface-to-surface segment is expected to dominate due to rising laser-guided missile adoption.

Solid Segment to Lead Attributable to Growing Solid Fuel Use in Ballistic Missiles

As per propulsion, the market is classified into solid, liquid, hybrid, scramjet, cryogenic, and others (ramjet, turbojet, and pulsejet). The solid segment is expected to lead attributable to rising solid fuel use in ballistic missiles.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/rocket-and-missiles-market-101822

Drivers and Restraints

Technological Advancements in Warfare Techniques to Foster Industry Growth

A missile is an unmanned vehicle, and a rocket is an advanced reaction motor responsible for carrying oxidants. Technological advancements in warfare techniques are expected to bolster the demand for advanced rocket and missile solutions. The increasing demand for the product from the defense sector is expected to bolster the product adoption. Further, the rising demand for advanced arms is expected to drive the industry’s growth. Moreover, a rising focus on the development of hypersonic missiles capable of reaching Mach speeds is expected to foster the industry’s progress. Additionally, the rising demand for Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) warfare techniques for reducing strike times is expected to drive the rocket and missile market growth.

However, the interruption of wireless signals, walls, gates, and people is expected to hinder this industry’s growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Fiber Optic Guidance Systems to Foster Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the rocket and missile market share due to rising fiber optic guidance systems. The market in North America was valued at USD 19.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market in the coming years. Furthermore, rising investments in the modernization of military programs are expected to foster rocket and missile adoption. In addition, several major players, such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, are expected to foster the industry’s growth.

In Asia Pacific, the People's Liberation Army Navy (CHINA) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MIRV) adopt multiple re-entry vehicles, thereby facilitating rocket and missile demand. These factors may propel the industry’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Sign Contracts to Enhance Business Prospects

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to elevate their business prospects. For example, Raytheon Technologies and General Dynamics Corporation undertook an agreement in May 2021 worth USD 43 million. Under this contract, the companies shall focus on developing two novel variants of the Standard Missile-3 system. This strategy may allow the companies to enhance their sales, improve resources, and boost their brand image. Further, major players devise acquisitions, mergers, expansions, research & development, and other strategies to enhance their market position globally.

 Ask for Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/rocket-and-missiles-market-101822

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Rocket and Missile Market

    •  

      • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Rocket and Missile Market

      • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

      • Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

  • February 2022: The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) offered Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., and Lockheed Martin Corp. contracts worth USD 20 million to develop hypersonic missile prototypes.

Read Related News:

C5ISR Market to Reach USD 152.51 Billion in 2028; High Demand for Battlefield Management System from Soldiers to Bolster Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Military Communication Market to Reach USD 54.11 Billion by 2029 | Global Military Communication Industry Register a CAGR of 6.37%

Drone Surveillance Market to Worth $476.5 Million by 2021-2028 | Drone Surveillance Industry Registering a CAGR of 18.9%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Be Making a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • You Need This Much to Live Off Dividends

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • APPEC: Vitol expects Russian oil to flow to Asia and Mideast

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Russian oil is expected to come to Asia and the Middle East, while refined fuel produced in these regions will flow to the West as the global oil trade is disrupted by sanctions, Vitol's Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said on Monday. The Russia-Ukraine war has made energy security the top issues for governments as they grapple with inflation, and with bans on Russian oil looming and Moscow slashing gas supplies to Europe, policymakers are setting aside sustainability concerns for now. More than a million barrels per day of U.S. crude is expected to go to Europe to fill the gap in Russian supplies, he told a forum at the 38th Annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) 2022 conference, adding that Russian commodities would need to find a home in places outside the United Kingdom, United States and European Union.

  • Apple Begins Making iPhone 14 in India Weeks Ahead of Schedule

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. began making its new iPhone 14 in India sooner than anticipated, after a surprisingly smooth production rollout that slashed the lag between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol

  • China’s Commodities Demand Faces Another Headwind in Weaker Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities in China dropped as a surge in the dollar heaped pressure on markets already plagued by concerns over Chinese growth.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysTin led losses among base

  • This Is This Best Age to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Thai Aug exports close to forecast, Chinese market slump

    Thailand's exports rose slightly less than expected in August as global demand for food products increased, but oil-related shipments fell and exports to China slumped, the commerce ministry said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, increased 7.5% in August from a year earlier, versus a forecast 7.7% rise in a Reuters poll, and against July's 4.3% increase. In January-August, exports rose 11.0% from the same period a year ago, already exceeding the ministry's full-year target of 4% to 5% growth, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway Could Be Among Top Payers of New Minimum Tax

    Researchers analyzed securities filings to determine what companies would have paid if the tax had been in place last year and found just six would have paid half of the estimated $32 billion the levy would have generated.

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom Vetoes Crypto Bill That May Have Transformed Industry

    If it had become law, the bill would have brought many regulations to the crypto industry that consumer advocates had long sought.

  • Why Bosses Should Ask Employees to Do Less—Not More

    Too many leaders think the key to success is to pile on staff, technology, meetings, training, rules and more. The opposite is true.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Russians to Dodge Mobilization

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Russians to flee or surrender to avoid the Kremlin’s mobilization effort, saying it would help sooner end what he called the “criminal war.”Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red No

  • Ukraine received NASAMS Zelenskyy

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:40 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine received the first NASAMS air defence system. Source: Zelenskyy, in the interview with CBS News Quote: "I want to express gratitude to President Biden for a positive decision that has already been made, and to the US Congress; we have received NASAMS.

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • Some Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    Market forces rained on the parade of Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Democrats divided over whether to send Ukraine long-range weapons to use against Russia

    Democrats on Capitol Hill are divided on whether it’s time to start providing Ukraine with more advanced weapons systems as Kyiv proves itself capable with its recent counteroffensive. Kyiv has reclaimed thousands of square miles of land in recent weeks that had been under Russian control since it launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb.…