U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,701.50
    +6.34 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,559.45
    +135.64 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,751.42
    +70.91 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.06
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.85
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.80
    +9.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.43 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0035 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    +0.0420 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1263
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8700
    +0.0550 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,191.40
    -50.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.90
    +3.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

RocketFuel Blockchain to Participate at Money20/20 Tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada

RocketFuel Blockchain
·3 min read
RocketFuel Blockchain
RocketFuel Blockchain

Will Highlight its Pay With Crypto Solution

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, is pleased to announce its team will be participating at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 23-26, 2022.

Money20/20 showcases the leading lights of the global fintech community in Las Vegas, connecting key players from payments, banking, blockchain, regtech, retail and much more.

For additional information on Money20/20, please visit: https://www.money2020.com.

Peter Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of RocketFuel, commented, “As our crypto payment solution accelerates traction and gains more partners, merchants and customers, the timing is ideal to attend Money20/20 and meet with the world’s leading participants in the global money ecosystem. We look forward to highlighting and demonstrating our Pay With Crypto solution, which we believe is well-positioned with our one day guarantee settlement, transaction speed and ability to accept 100+ cryptocurrencies.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.
RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants can implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:
Corporate:
contact@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Investors:
Ben Yankowitz, CFO
b.yankowitz@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

ClearThink Investor Relations
nyc@clearthink.capital


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Kinder Morgan Is Quietly Having a Great Year

    Last year was an outlier for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). The natural gas pipeline giant capitalized on opportunities to supply energy during Winter Storm Uri, enabling it to make a huge windfall profit in the first quarter. Because of that, it's easy to miss that Kinder Morgan is having a fantastic year.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.

  • NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.

  • AT&T stock ticks up on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down AT&T third-quarter earnings.

  • China's Current Troubles Not Long-Term Worry: Matthews Asia

    Issuer of Asia-focused funds says country’s strengths are intact.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

  • Union Pacific stock dips despite earnings, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Union Pacific stock after the rail freight company reported earnings.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • 11 Best Monkey-Making Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best money-making stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Money-Making Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are finding it hard to park cash in equities this year, amid consistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, […]

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Perhaps no one knows this better than famed investor Warren Buffett, whose holding company Berkshire Hathaway has returned 20% annually since he took over the company in 1965. Let's take a closer look at why General Motors (NYSE: GM) and RH (NYSE: RH) present as two top stock picks in Buffett's legendary portfolio and might just be worthy of buying and holding forever. Warren Buffett's investment strategy relies on value and a deep economic moat (a sustainable competitive advantage over rivals in a specific industry).

  • 4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    These phenomenal companies possess the innovation and competitive edges necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for shareholders next year.

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Why Marqeta, Affirm, and Lemonade Soared Today

    Shares of high-growth fintech firms Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were rallying today, up 4.8%, 5.4%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The rally in these newly public financial technology stocks wasn't so much from news out of their own businesses, but rather the stodgy old Wall Street banks they are looking to disrupt. Marqeta is a tech platform for card issuing, which actually helps companies like Affirm seamlessly manage the intricacies of buy now, pay later, as well as a host of other fintech applications requiring real-time card monitoring and rewards.