RocketFuel Launches Industry-First 'Zero Fees for Life' Merchant Account at Money20/20

·4 min read
In this article:
The new pricing model will enable merchants to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency payments from customers without paying any processing fees for life

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: "RKFL"), a global provider of payment solutions via bank transfers, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, today announced the industry-first 'Zero Fees For Life' promotion for merchants from all business sectors. RocketFuel will be accepting new 'Zero Fees' merchant registrations today at the RocketFuel booth on the Money20/20 conference floor and RocketFuel's website.

RocketFuel Blockchain official logo. (PRNewsfoto/RocketFuel Blockchain Inc.)
RocketFuel Blockchain official logo. (PRNewsfoto/RocketFuel Blockchain Inc.)

RocketFuel's zero fees structure for merchants comes with zero processing fees and zero crypto volatility.

RocketFuel's new offering intends to radically disrupt the current pricing model in the payments ecosystem that charges high fees from merchants in the form of multiple fee structures such as transaction fees, monthly fees, and chargeback fees. RocketFuel's innovation has led to the creation of this new fee structure for merchants that provides them with a fast and secure payment gateway that comes with zero processing fees, zero crypto volatility, zero chargebacks, and zero declines.

"We want to democratize the business model and share the benefits of using crypto as a form of payment with our merchants and their customers," said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. "The global payments ecosystem needs to transform with the growth in technology and share the benefits to merchants who are still the victim of payment frauds in this age. Our motto as a crypto payments company has always been to revolutionize the way payments are done, and we believe this to be the first step towards reaching that goal."

For detailed information on the Zero Fee program, disclosures and restrictions, please visit www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com/zerofees

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants can implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "may," "might," "would," "should," "could," "project," "estimate," "pro-forma," "predict," "potential," "strategy," "anticipate," "attempt," "develop," "plan," "help," "believe," "continue," "intend," "expect," "future," and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company's products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company's business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company's future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company's competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT

Kurt Kumar, VP

Email: K.Kumar@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ben Yankowitz, CFO

Email: B.Yankowitz@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocketfuel-launches-industry-first-zero-fees-for-life-merchant-account-at-money2020-301407378.html

SOURCE RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

