Rocketlane to host the second edition of Propel in April '23 after a blockbuster inaugural event earlier this year

·2 min read

Propel will bring together the customer onboarding, implementation and professional services community for a two-day virtual mega event on April 18–19 next year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and professional services automation (PSA) platform, today announced Propel23, the second edition of the world's first and only dedicated conference for customer onboarding and implementation. The virtual mega event is set to take place on April 18–19 in 2023. Propel is handcrafted for leaders and practitioners who handle customer onboarding and implementations at SaaS and services companies.

The inaugural event in March this year witnessed 3000+ registrations from 60 countries with an average viewing time of 7.5 hours. Leading industry experts discussed real-world case studies and delivered workshops to cater to attendees wherever they are on their journey.

"Customer onboarding and implementation need a space of their own. The success of our maiden Propel event, Propel22, in March this year validated our hypothesis," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO & cofounder of Rocketlane. "Propel will be the destination event where attendees will learn best practices, tips and innovative ideas they can employ to turn implementations into strategic differentiators. Also, with the myriad challenges the last couple of years have posed, it's never been more important that we spotlight the amazing work that implementation teams all around the globe are doing."

Who should attend Propel23?

  • Early-stage companies where founders or a customer success team handles customer onboarding

  • Series B+ businesses that typically have separate onboarding or implementation teams

  • Unicorns or large companies with significant professional services teams that handle project delivery for customers

The second annual industry conference will bring together the best minds in business and keynote speakers. Past speakers include Donna Weber, Star Hofer, Ed Powers, Irit Eizips, Jeff Kushmerek and Rod Cherkas, to name a few.

"Propel22 was an amazing hub for Customer Onboarding and Implementation leaders and practitioners to gather with peers," said Donna Weber, Customer Onboarding Expert. "It's important to leverage Propel to take our valuable industry to the next level. I already have Propel23 on my calendar!"

The call for speakers for Propel23 is live. Interested speakers can apply here.

Rocketlane also runs Preflight, a community of 2,300 onboarding leaders and practitioners where members get access to exclusive events, resources, templates and a forum to connect, engage and grow through peer learning.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a collaborative customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps you accelerate value delivery and streamline customer onboarding and implementation journeys. It creates on-demand visibility for leaders, helps you elevate CX for your onboarding, helps you run transparent and consistent implementations, and unifies collaboration, project tracking, and communication into a single tightly-knit experience.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocketlane-to-host-the-second-edition-of-propel-in-april-23-after-a-blockbuster-inaugural-event-earlier-this-year-301707429.html

SOURCE Rocketlane Corp

