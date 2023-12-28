Rockford-area sees 6 homes sell for more than $500K in November

The 10 most expensive homes sold in November in the Rockford area ranged from $450,000 to $735,000.

Here's a look at the homes.

10. 6214 Dorothy Lane, Roscoe

This home at 6214 Dorothy Lane in Roscoe sold for $450,000 on Nov. 6, 2023.

This ranch home has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half-bathrooms with 3,882 square feet of living space. The living room features vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace with tile surround, new carpet, door to covered patio and inground pool. The kitchen has granite countertops, tiled floors, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, pantry, center island and breakfast bar. The home also has a 3.5 car garage, irrigation system, covered patio and fenced yard.

The home sold for $450,000 on Nov. 6. The property was listed by Jayne Ragan, Dickerson & Nieman.

9. 5745 McDonald Road, Roscoe

This home at 5745 McDonald Road in Roscoe sold for $460,000 on Nov. 3, 2023.

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom all-brick home on a 10.24-acre lot is zoned multi-family and features 1,404 square feet of living space. The living room features built-in shelving. The eat-in kitchen boasts new vinyl plank flooring. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms.

The property was listed by Jayne Ragan, Dickerson & Nieman and sold for $460,000 on Nov. 3.

8. 2529 Anderson Drive, Belvidere

This home at 2529 Anderson Drive in Belvidere sold for $465,000 on Nov. 20, 2023.

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom home with brick sits on 1.65 acres. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Newer flooring throughout first and second floors. The master bath was fully remodeled in 2022 with tile and a walk-in shower. The upper-level features attic storage behind a hidden bookshelf door in the hallway. The lower level is partially finished. It features a wet bar, full bathroom and a safe room with reinforced door.

Lynsey Faraher of Dickerson & Nieman listed the property and it sold on Nov. 20 for $465,000.

7. 166 Callaway Cove, Loves Park

This home at 166 Callaway Cove in Loves Park in sold for $490,000 on Nov. 1, 2023.

This new construction home in the Villas of Cross Creek development has a split bedroom floor plan with 2,175 square feet of living space plus an open floor plan. The home has 9- and 10-foot ceilings and oversized windows. The lawn to be installed will include full irrigation system.

Story continues

The home sold for $490,000 on Nov. 1 and was listed by Diane Dowd, Dickerson & Nieman.

6. 11111 Walton Drive, Roscoe

This home at 11111 Walton Drive in Roscoe sold for $525,500 on Nov. 17, 2023.

A curved driveway leads to custom-built six-bedroom, four-bathroom home with 5,000 square feet of living space on 1.7 acres. The living room features vaulted beamed ceiling, fireplace, and adjacent formal dining room area. The chef style gourmet kitchen has new quartz countertops, tile backsplash, apron style sink, center island with induction cooktop exhausted to outside, new stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom suite has a fully updated master bath with double vanity, soaker tub, unique barn door style shower and walk-in closet. The family room has a fireplace. The professionally landscaped wooded lot backs up to forest preserve.

This home sold for $525,500 on Nov. 17. The property was listed by Julie Wilson, Dickerson & Nieman.

5. 7935 Glenwood Drive, Roscoe

This home at 7935 Glenwood Drive in Roscoe sold for $541,892 on Nov. 29, 2023.

This custom-built four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom executive home in Roscoe’s newest subdivision, "The Reserve," is just north of the Ledges Golf course. The home is on a .63-acre lot that backs up to green space and the park. The custom kitchen features granite tops, an island, undercabinet lighting, soft close doors and drawers. The open living room has a stone fireplace and two-story high ceiling.

The home sold on Nov. 29 for $541,892. The property was listed by Douglas Page, Re/Max Property Source.

4. 7417 Winding Way, Roscoe

This home at 7417 Winding Way in Roscoe sold for $564,900 on Nov. 28, 2023.

This fully exposed ranch home has more than 4,000 square feet of living space. The kitchen has a 12-foot island, stainless steel appliances with double ovens and a walk-in pantry. The home has three fireplaces (living room, primary bedroom suite and lower level). The lower level features a theater room, wet bar, two bedrooms and full bathroom with double vanity and a flex room. The back yard has a stone patio with firepit and newly added pond with waterfall feature.

The home sold for $564,900 on Nov. 28. The property was listed by Kristine Geddes, Keller Willilams Realty Signature.

3. 6351 Harlem Road, Loves Park

This home at 6351 Harlem Road in Loves Park sold for $629,000 on Nov. 2, 2023.

This mid-century modern home sitting on almost 8 acres of land borders Rock Cut State Park. The kitchen has a Sub-Zero refrigerator, 5-burner gas cooktop, double ovens, two dishwashers, walnut cabinetry with pullout shelves, Corian countertops, hickory hardwood flooring, a center island, breakfast bar and an eating area with sliding glass door leading to a 3-season screened room with a vaulted ceiling and an adjacent patio area. The family room has a corner gas log fireplace and built-in entertainment center. The master bedroom has beamed cathedral ceiling, a private deck, six closets and two built-in dressers. The partially exposed lower level includes recreation room with fireplace and office/playroom/exercise areas.

The property was listed by Julie Humpal of Re/Max Property Source and sold for $629,000 on Nov. 2.

2. 867 Weatherfield Way, Belvidere

This home at 867 Weatherfield Way in Belvidere sold for $635,000 on Nov. 20, 2023.

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Stonegate Subdivision has more than 4,800 square feet of living space. The living room has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, formal and informal dining areas and a gourmet granite and stainless-steel kitchen that overlooks a sunroom. A deck runs the length of the home. The walk-out lower level adds a great room, office, theater and kitchenette with access to the brick paver patio.

The home sold for $635,000 on Nov. 20. The property was listed by Karl Gasbarra, Gambino Realtors.

1. 7002 Perrietta Lane, Rockford

This home at 7002 Perrietta Lane in Rockford sold for $735,000 on Nov. 3, 2023.

This six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom property has almost 9,000 square feet of finished space. This custom one-of-a-kind home in Red Oak Estates has a top-end kitchen with sub-zero, Jenn Aire and Viking appliances, vaulted ceilings and built-ins. Unique and custom skylights. The family room features hardwoods, a wet bar and a wood wood-burning fireplace. The home has a gym and a loft-type sitting level on the second level. The bedroom suite on the second level has a wood burning fireplace and private bath. The third floor encompasses the primary suite with a walk-in shower, soaker tub, sauna, dual closets, sitting room and laundry. The fourth story has an observatory with a retractable roof.

The home sold on Nov. 3 for $735,000. The property was listed by Dianne Parvin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crosby Starck RE.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: 10 Rockford area-homes sell for at least $450,000 in November