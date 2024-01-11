Rockford-area's 10 most expensive homes in 2023 all go for more than $700K

The housing market in 2023 saw interest rates increase while inventory was at an all-time low. Oh, and home prices themselves increased in the area.

With prices increasing, it's time to take a look back at the 10 most expensive homes sold in the Rockford area for 2023.

More: Higher costs, lower mortgage rates: 5 predictions for the Rockford housing market in 2024

10. 5452 Longvalley Drive, Cherry Valley

This home at 5452 Longvalley Drive in Cherry Valley sold for $719,000 on June 20, 2023.

This custom all-brick ranch home has more than 4,400 square feet of living space and 12-foot ceilings on the main floor. It sits on more than five acres. A gourmet kitchen overlooks the open family room. The home features a master suite, stone entryway, coffered ceilings, Jack and Jill bath and guest bedroom with private en suite and sunroom.

The home sold for $719,000 on June 20, 2023. The property was listed by Larry Holen, Pioneer Real Estate Services.

9. 12406 Leighton Drive, Caledonia

This home at 12406 Leighton Drive in Caledonia sold for $730,000 on June 30, 2023.

This custom built two-story in Aberdeen Knoll was a former parade home with many craftsmanship details. Full brick and stone front with side loading four-plus car garage. The back yard features more than two acres, mature trees, fire pit, composite multi-tiered deck overlooking landscaped grounds, and a sports court with a new basketball hoop. The kitchen features a center island with seating, granite counter tops, beverage cooler, walk-in pantry and an eating area. The family room has a wall of windows and a fireplace surround by stone and custom built-ins. The master bedroom has a trayed ceiling, a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with two vanities, a granite countertop, separate walk-in shower, tile flooring and a whirlpool tub. Full walk out exposure in professionally finished lower level, which offers a media room, second family room, bar area and sliding glass doors out to a paver patio.

The home sold for $730,000 on June 30, 2023. The property was listed by Julie Humpal, Re/Max Property Source.

8. 7002 Perrietta Lane, Rockford

This home at 7002 Perrietta Lane in Rockford sold for $735,000 on Nov. 3, 2023.

This six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom property has almost 9,000 square feet of finished space. This custom one-of-a-kind home in Red Oak Estates has a top-end kitchen with sub-zero, Jenn Aire and Viking appliances, vaulted ceilings and built-ins. Unique and custom skylights. The family room features hardwoods, a wet bar and a wood wood-burning fireplace. The home has a gym and a loft-type sitting level on the second level. The bedroom suite on the second level has a wood burning fireplace and private bath. The third floor encompasses the primary suite with a walk-in shower, soaker tub, sauna, dual closets, sitting room and laundry. The fourth story has an observatory with a retractable roof.

Story continues

The home sold on Nov. 3, 2023, for $735,000. The property was listed by Dianne Parvin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crosby Starck RE.

7. 956 Centerbridge Lane, Belvidere

This home at 956 Centerbridge Lane in Belvidere sold for $805,000 on Dec. 15, 2023.

This is one of just seven homes in this gated community of Centerbridge Estates. The home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and offers more than 5,200 square feet of living space. Enter into a 2-story foyer with a double-sided staircase. The family room features floor to ceiling stone surrounding the fireplace, a cathedral beamed ceiling and walls of windows overlooking acres of land. There is an in-ground pool and pool house. The gourmet kitchen has a pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring, a center island with room for bar stools, tile backsplash and an eating area. A three-season room with vaulted ceilings leads out to a patio area, fire pit and walking path to the pool. A billiard room or flex space area with wet bar area plus theater/media room is on the second floor. The home sits on a 4.67-acre lot, includes central air and an attached three-car garage.

The property was listed by Julie Humpal and Katie Oehlberg, Re/Max Property Source. The home sold on Dec. 15, 2023, for $805,000.

6. 10200 Saddle Path Road, Belvidere

This home at 10200 Saddle Path Road in Belvidere sold for $830,000 on July 28, 2023.

This single-family home has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and approximately 5,763 square feet of floor space. This property has a lot size of 0.99 acres, an attached garage and was built in 2016.

The property was listed by Tarina Frisella, Dickerson and Nieman and was sold for $830,000 on July 28, 2023.

5. 8891 Harvest Hills Trail, Rockford

This home at 8891 Harvest Hills Trail in Rockford, sold for $850,000 on April 28, 2023.

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home offers more than 10,000 square feet of living space. The home is all brick, located on two acres, with two four-car garages, a fountain, a pond, sprinkler system, double driveways and outdoor living areas with a kitchen/bar. There are four curved staircases and four fireplaces. The first-floor master has a marble bath, Jacuzzi, double shower with steam, meditation loft and wet bar. There are two family rooms, two sunrooms, two kitchens, a gym, basketball court, storm shelter and an indoor Endless Pool with a hot tub.

The home sold for $850,000 on April 28, 2023. The property was listed by Jan Mansfield, Century 21 Affiliated.

4. 1586 Summerwood Lane, Belvidere

This home at 1586 Summerwood Lane in Belvidere sold for $850,000 on June 30, 2023.

One-of-a-kind custom one owner home with five bedrooms, four full bathrooms plus two-and-a-half baths and a four-car garage. The home has nearly 7,000 square feet of living space on 4.85 secluded acres in the Hidden Creek Subdivision with a creek running through it. The finished lower level has a full walk-out, family room, studio second kitchen and a bedroom. The two-story entry opens to the main floor featuring a gourmet kitchen with granite, Viking & Sub-Zero appliances and an adjacent screened porch and deck. The main floor also includes a formal dining room, music room, laundry with dog washing area, family area with fireplace, plus the master bedroom with a private bath. Three bedrooms are upstairs with Jack and Jill or private baths and a cedar closet.

This Belvidere home sold for $850,000 on June 30, 2023. The property was listed by John and Diane Dowd, Dickerson & Nieman.

3. 11017 Tina Lynn Court, Roscoe

This home at 11017 Tina Lynn Court in Roscoe sold for $860,000 on Sept. 1, 2023.

This all-brick/stone ranch home sits on a 4-acre partially wooded lot. Inground pool and bar/rec room in basement. Master bedroom has a fireplace and a master bathroom with three walk-in closets and a walk-in shower. There are two additional bedrooms on main floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom. Spare room in basement is used as a fourth bedroom with bathroom. The home has a five-car garage.

The home sold on Sept. 1 for $860,000. The property was listed by Brian Bottcher, Maurer Group EXIT Realty Redefined.

2. 1911 N. Mulford Road, Rockford

The property features six bedrooms, four full baths, five half-baths, a hot tub, pool, pool house and an eight-car detached garage. The east wing features a half bath, two bedrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom and the main bedroom suite. The finished lower level features a newly created safe room. The oversized deck has a brand-new hot tub. The fenced backyard features a rose garden and fruit trees. The recently converted garage space adjacent to the attached two car garage features a full bathroom and can be used as an office or in-law suite.

The home sold for $864,000 on March 30. The property was listed by Allison Bernardi, Dickerson & Nieman.

1. 2415 Cerro Vista, Rockford

This home at 2415 Cerro Vista Drive in Rockford sold for $895,000 on Feb. 17, 2023.

This 10,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The home features a convergence of mid-century and California modern inspired architecture. Set in its own preserve of private woods and grounds, every square inch of this home has been redone, from the indoor pool room to the master suite. The two-story atrium and many floor to ceiling windows add lots of natural light.

This home sold for $895,000 on Feb. 17, 2023. The property was listed by Ryan Petry, Keller Williams Realty Signature.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: The 10 priciest homes in the Rockford area sold for more than $700K