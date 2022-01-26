U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.51
    +78.06 (+1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,677.79
    +380.06 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,918.67
    +379.38 (+2.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.27
    +34.24 (+1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.86
    +2.26 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    -22.40 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3530
    +0.4870 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,098.59
    +900.52 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.15
    +18.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Rockford Fosgate® Announces Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate® Road King™ Audio System

·2 min read

Systems Available for 2014 and Later Road King™ Motorcycles

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, delivers next level sound quality for 2014 and later Road King™ motorcycles. New amplifier and speaker systems will be available through Harley-Davidson® dealerships and on-line at harley-davidson.com.

Harley-Davidson&#xae; Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate&#xae; 2022 Road King&#x002122; Audio System
Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate® 2022 Road King™ Audio System

Powering the audio is a 250-watt Bluetooth™ connected amplifier designed to easily pair with your iOS or Android smartphone. Once connected the Harley-Davidson® Audio App allows for tuning adjustments via an integrated 7-band equalizer. The app is also equipped with Smart Speed Control that uses GPS to monitor speed and based on that, the Harley-Davidson® App adjusts the volume automatically so the rider can watch the road ahead.

Speaker placement is the only question when choosing which Road King™ audio system to install. The options include Tour-Pak® luggage speakers, saddlebag speakers, or speakers in the front lowers. All three options include a pair of high-performance Stage 2 speakers that feature a durable injection molded woofer and a separate bridge-mounted tweeter. These 125-watt speakers are designed specifically for left and right applications, so the speakers are always pointed directly at the listening position, which makes sure the audio is hitting right where it needs to.

For more information about Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate Road King™ Audio Systems, please visit rockfordfosgate.com

About Rockford Corporation
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockford-fosgate-announces-harley-davidson-audio--powered-by-rockford-fosgate-road-king-audio-system-301468821.html

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Will TSMC's $40 Billion Spending Plan Wreck Intel's Turnaround?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, laid out an ambitious capital spending plan for 2022 in a bid to shore up its manufacturing capacity and meet the booming demand for chips. TSMC has a capital expenditure (capex) budget of $40 billion to $44 billion for this year, which points toward a huge increase over its 2021 capital spending of $30 billion. What's more, TSMC's 2022 capital expenses are way higher than Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) estimated outlay of $25 billion to $28 billion for this year.

  • Apple poised for strong earnings despite supply constraints, Omicron

    Apple Inc navigated pandemic-related supply chain issues better than rivals at the end of 2021, likely helping the iPhone maker surpass Wall Street revenue growth targets of 6%, some analysts estimate. Apple, which is set to post quarterly earnings on Thursday, was buoyed by strong iPhone 13 sales globally, sales in China and continued growth in Mac shipments, several analysts told Reuters. The market is closely watching earnings at Apple, Tesla and other tech companies to see if they quell the sell-off that has wiped out nearly $3 trillion in value from the Nasdaq 100.

  • Apple publishes new information about AirTags as tracking controversy continues

    Apple has updated a “Personal Safety User Guide” amid an ongoing controversy about its AirTags tracking devices. The company launched the tags last year, touting them as a safe and secure way to track the location of important objects, such as bags and keys. Apple has said that the tags are built with security in mind, and include a range of features intended to ensure they cannot be used to stalk people or threaten their personal safety.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The metaverse is undoubtedly one of the hottest tech trends today. It refers to a network of persistent, real-time, seamless, and immersive 3D virtual reality or mixed reality worlds and simulations, wherein humans can interact with digital-world objects through a range of devices. The metaverse is expected to enable people to shift more and more activities done currently in the physical world to the virtual world.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Microsoft earnings offer upbeat signs for ‘vast majority of the software sector,’ say analysts

    Microsoft Corp. helped give a jolt to software stocks after issuing an earnings report and outlook that drew wide praise.

  • Fake Grimacecoin Jumps 285,000% After McDonald’s’ Tesla Joke

    Opportunistic actors made quick money creating a token named after a burger-loving purple tastebud.

  • Clean your ride! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is down to $20: 'This thing is awesome!'

    Over 112,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy — save over 50 percent right now.

  • Apple grabs record China market share as Q4 sales surge-research

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Apple Inc achieved its highest-ever market share in China in the fourth quarter, when it was the top-selling vendor there for the first time in six years, research firm Counterpoint Research reported on Wednesday. The milestone coincided with the release of the iPhone 13, and amid otherwise stagnant demand for handsets as chief rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's [HWT.UL] market share declined. Apple's smartphone market share reached 23%, a record for the brand.

  • Microsoft's Purchase of Activision Blizzard Isn't a "Metaverse" Play

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in a $68.7 billion all-cash deal. It marks Microsoft's biggest acquisition ever and would presumably widen its moat against Sony (NYSE: SONY) in the console gaming market. In its press release, Microsoft declared the deal would also provide the "building blocks for the metaverse," a claim which many media outlets parroted without any deeper elaboration.

  • Microsoft Shakes Off Tech Stock Malaise on Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of technology stocks rallied Wednesday, after strong results from both Microsoft Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc. underlined the sector’s growth outlook, helping to ease investor concerns ahead of a highly-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Pre

  • Verizon’s Earnings Were Good Enough. What You Need to Know.

    Verizon Communications delivered in-line fourth-quarter results, and management added guidance for 2022 that didn’t rock the boat either.

  • Electric Sheep raises $21.5M to make off-the-shelf lawnmowers autonomous

    IRobot announced Terra three years ago this week. After making some tough internal decisions to delay launch back in 2020, the robot mower is still MIA. For those with a lot of grass and far less time, there are still a number of robotic mowers out there, on both the commercial and consumer side of the aisle.

  • NVIDIA RTX 3050 review: A great $250 GPU (in theory)

    NVIDIA RTX 3050 is its cheapest ray tracing GPU yet.

  • Exclusive: Microsoft's product chief sees PC revival as durable

    After years of stagnation, the PC industry has seen its best growth in a decade as people buy new laptops and desktops. But while some pandemic-fueled changes may prove temporary, Microsoft product chief Panos Panay sees the industry's return to growth as durable."This pandemic has been a forcing function," Panay said in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, following the release of Microsoft's quarterly earnings report. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why

  • Garmin’s New fenix 7 Series Smartwatches Are Finally Here

    “Smart” doesn’t even begin to describe these watches.

  • The Morning After: Neil Young threatens to pull his music from Spotify over Joe Rogan's podcast

    Today’s tech headlines: The studio behind Apex Legends is making three more Star Wars games, Neil Young may pull his music from Spotify over Joe Rogan, NVIDIA might walk away from its ARM acquisition.

  • Facebook owner Meta builds world’s most powerful AI supercomputer

    Facebook has built what it says is the world’s most powerful supercomputer devoted to artificial intelligence, which the social media company believes will drive previously-impossible advances in the technology.

  • NFT Marketplace OpenSea Launches New Listing Manager After Discount Bug

    Yesterday, three attackers bought $1 million worth of NFTs for a fraction of their market value.

  • Hardware revenue makes a comeback for Microsoft, but cloud is still the king

    Microsoft brought in $51.7 billion of revenue and $18.8 billion of profit in its second quarter of 2022, with respective year-over-year increases of 20% and 21%. Wall Street analysts predicted $50.9 billion in revenue.