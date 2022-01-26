U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Rockford Fosgate® Creates In-helmet Audio Solution For Harley-Davidson®

·2 min read

Expected to be Available at Harley-Davidson® Dealerships in February

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce that Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate will now include a new wireless headset solution.

Harley-Davidson&#xae; Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate Wireless Headset Speakers
Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate Wireless Headset Speakers

Harley-Davidson® will offer a wireless speaker kit so that riders may choose premium Rockford Fosgate sound for their in-helmet audio. The Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate Wireless Headset Speakers are designed to fit both full and three-quarter Harley-Davidson® helmets with speaker cutouts.

These 40-milimeter speakers feature ultra–efficient neodymium magnet motor structures making them strong and super light, which means class leading output and less weight. The speakers are housed in foam with a laser cut Harley-Davidson® bar and shield on the front and a fly cut aluminum Rockford Fosgate logo on the back so they are comfortable and look good.

To ensure the best listening experience, Rockford Fosgate created four custom tuned music profiles to choose from. A custom voice tune is also included so communications are crystal clear when talking with other riders. Simply use the Sena® Motorcycle App to switch from one tune to another.

Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate Wireless Headset Speakers will be available through Harley-Davidson® dealerships and on-line at harley-davidson.com.

For more information, please visit rockfordfosgate.com

About Rockford Corporation
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

Sena is a registered trademark of Sena Technology, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockford-fosgate-creates-in-helmet-audio-solution-for-harley-davidson-301468772.html

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

