Rockford's most expensive home sold in January sells for nearly $1M

These were the 10 most expensive homes sold in the Rockford area in January.

10. 11702 Freedlund Court, Rockton

This home at 11702 Freedlund Court in Rockton sold for $410,000 on Jan. 26, 2024.

This home sits in a cul-de-sac in the Old River Hills neighborhood and is in the Hononegah School District. There is a pergola on a concrete patio with a playset in the back yard. The living room features a gas fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Main floor laundry off the kitchen plus a drop-zone cubby area within the garage entry. The home has four bedrooms and a three-and-a-half car garage.

The home sold for $410,000 on Jan. 26. The property was listed by Dana Gulik, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crosby Starck RE.

9. 1151 Barberry Lane, Belvidere

This home at 1151 Barberry Lane in Belvidere sold for $415,000 on Jan. 5, 2024.

This renovated ranch-style home is on a 2.5-acre lot. The Scandinavian-inspired kitchen boasts a pantry and coffee bar. The main floor features the primary suite and another bedroom, while an additional two bedrooms in the full walkout lower level provide space for guests or extended family. The lower level also includes a family room, full bath, bonus room for crafting or working, cedar closet and workshop area.

The home sold on Jan. 5 for $415,000. The property was listed by Michael Lunde and Christine Smith, Gambino Realtors.

8. 14483 Montague Road, Winnebago

This home at 14483 Montague Road in Winnebago sold for $425,000 on Jan. 3, 2024.

This 2-year-old ranch-style home with two bedrooms and two full baths on 7 acres is located in the Winnebago School District. Hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen, which features a walk-in pantry, granite countertops and a granite island. The master bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a soaker tub, walk-in shower and double vanity. The second bedroom is down the hall next to the second full bath. The dining room is right off the kitchen. The two-story barn has a game room on the second story plus a bar area.

The home sold for $425,00 on Jan. 3. The property was listed by Alison Lind and Jerry L. Fredrick, Century 21 Affiliated.

7. 3516 Chad St., Rockford

This home at 3516 Chad St. in Rockford sold for $448,500 on Jan. 12, 2024.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom two-story home with 3,791 square feet of living space sits on more than an acre of land. Real hardwoods throughout first floor rooms (living, dining, kitchen and family rooms) plus hardwoods in one bedroom on the second floor. There is a half bath and laundry off the kitchen. Gas fireplace in the family room. The primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet. The fully exposed lower level has a remodeled full bath, bonus room and two home office/flex rooms with closets and partial exposure. There is an outbuilding with electric, concrete floor and drywalled interior with pegboard. The home has a three-and-a-half attached garage plus an outbuilding with overhead garage door that can also house additional cars.

The home sold for $448,500 on Jan. 12. The property was listed by Kristine Geddes, Keller Williams Realty Signature.

6. 10407 Fish Hatchery Road, Pecatonica

This home at 10407 Fish Hatchery Road in Pecatonica sold for $455,000 on Jan. 17, 2024.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch-style home in the Winnebago School District has more than 3,200 square feet of living space on a 10-acre lot. The property has an in-ground pool and is adjacent to Four Lakes Forest Preserve. Large kitchen island with seating, and built-ins in the gathering room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, tray ceiling and a private bath. Three additional bedrooms feature built ins.

The home sold on Jan. 17 for $455,000. The property was listed by Dianne Parvin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crosby Starck RE.

5. 8093 Cheri Drive, South Beloit

This home at 8093 Cheri Drive in South Beloit old for $550,000 on Jan. 3, 2024.

This all brick, custom three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with 3,572 square feet of living space sits on 2.57 acres. The formal dining room features an arched doorway with a custom butler pantry leading to a custom large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets with glass inserts, center island, corner deck, double ovens, a sub-zero refrigerator and low-maintenance tile floor. The updated Master suite features a fireplace, walk-in closet, double vanities, soaker tub, walk-in tiled shower and a coffee bar. The second level also features two uniquely designed bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and arched doorways.

The home sold on Jan. 3 for $550,000. The property was listed by Kelsey Schuckman, Century 21 Affiliated.

4. 5002 Parliament Place, Rockford

This home at 5002 Parliament Place in Rockford sold for $575,000 on Jan. 26, 2024.

This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home has an attached three-car garage and new flooring throughout the main floor, except in the main floor primary and en-suite. Heated flooring in the family room with a gas fireplace and sliding doors to the deck with views of woods of Aldeen Park and the professionally landscaped back yard. The updated kitchen has quartzite counters with matching veining across the kitchen counters and a butler’s pantry. The lower-level bedroom has egress window, family room, dining room and kitchen.

The home sold on Jan. 26 for $575,000. The property was listed by Cathleen Ellison, Dickerson & Nieman.

3. 10878 Waterford Circle, Belvidere

This home at 10878 Waterford Circle in Belvidere sold for $600,000 on Jan. 12, 2024.

This new all-brick custom ranch-style home has more than 3,000 square feet of living space on the main level. The home sits on approximately 3.4 acres. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, granite and breakfast room. The master ensuite has two walk-in closets and a sitting room that opens to the cabana overlooking the pool complex. Partially exposed lower level with 10-foot ceilings, a fifth bedroom and full bathroom. The property has an in-ground 20-by-35-foot saltwater pool, Hot spring premium spa, in-ground sprinkler system and an end load garage.

The home sold for $600,000 on Jan. 12. The property was listed by John and Diane Dowd, Dickerson & Nieman.

2. 6377 Collingswood Court, Rockford

This home at 6377 Collingswood Court in Rockford sold for $742,500 on Jan. 10, 2024.

This custom-built riverfront property sits on a private "country" drive on the northwest side of Rockford. The home sits on just under an acre, however there are two additional connecting parcels included for a total of 2.25 acres. Full exposure with approximately 5,892 square feet of living space. Four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, with a heated four-car garage. The main floor consists of a master bedroom with ensuite, kitchen, formal dining room, living room, laundry and office. The upper level has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level includes a family room, bedroom, full bathroom and a bonus room. Other features include four fireplaces, river views, first floor laundry, alarm system and storage. Multiple decks, outdoor tables, boat dock and landscaped yard.

The home sold for $742,500 on Jan. 10. The property was listed by Andrea Goetz and Darin Spades, Keller Williams Realty Signature.

1. 1690 N. Mulford Road, Rockford

This home at 1690 N. Mulford Road in Rockford sold for $950,000 on Jan. 8, 2024.

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has 6,258 square feet of living space on nearly two acres. The home has three garage spaces and was built in 2008. There are three gas fireplaces and a full-exposure walk-out basement. Granite countertops in kitchen. In-ground swimming pool. First floor laundry.

The home sold for $950,000 on Jan. 8. The property was listed by Jorge DaSilva, Key Realty Inc.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford area's most expensive homes sold in January 2024