U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,876.36
    -58.82 (-1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,357.76
    -476.35 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,177.59
    -186.64 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.51
    -2.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.31
    -0.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    -31.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.61
    -0.96 (-4.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0370
    -0.0148 (-1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8410
    -0.0800 (-2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    -0.0066 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3010
    -1.6470 (-1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,662.54
    -1,192.48 (-3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.64
    +9.54 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Rockland Resources Reports Exploration Results From the Old Timer Property, British Columbia and Options Property to Silverfish Resources Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RKL.CN

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to report exploration results from its listing property, the Old Timer Property, located in the Nelson Mining Division, southern British Columbia. Follow up work in 2021 was limited by severe forest fires that prevented field work during much of the summer field season. Subsequent to completing a Phase 1 exploration program in 2020/21, Rockland has optioned the Property to Silverfish Resources.

Old Timer Property - The Old Timer Property is road-accessible and located in southern British Columbia, approximately 17 km southeast of Nelson. The Property covers 2,020 hectares and straddles the northeast-trending contact between Triassic to Early Jurassic Ymir Group metasediments to the west, and Mid to Late Jurassic Nelson intrusive rocks to the east. The Old Timer Property represents the northern-most gold occurrence in the Ymir Camp. On the Property and elsewhere in the Ymir Camp, gold mineralization occurs in quartz-filled shear zones, and in general, the strongest gold mineralization is in sheared and metasomatic rocks near the Nelson intrusive contact.

Exploration results - During 2020-21, Rockland Resources Ltd. completed geological mapping, prospecting, rock, soil and stream sediment sampling, and a drone-based magnetic survey on the Old Timer Property. This completed the Phase 1 Exploration Program recommended in the NI43-101 technical report filed by Rockland on December 17, 2020. Total exploration expenditures on the Old Timer Property by Rockland to December 31, 2021 were $186,684.

The purpose of the program was to provide a geological and structural framework for mineralization, to visit, sample and assess known zones of mineralization, to assess the merits of detailed soil geochemical sampling as a method for evaluating known mineralization, and to determine if geological contacts, structures and known veins could be delineated on the basis of magnetic signature. Leapfrog 3D modelling of the Old Timer vein was also completed using Lidar data to accurately establish the positions and elevations of historic drill collars.

Three new zones of mineralization were identified during the 2020-21 work program. Detailed geochemical surveys indicated that veins can be traced using this method, while drone-based magnetics showed that magnetics provides a method for differentiating the granodiorite intrusive from hornfelsed metasediments. Magnetic data also appears to be effective at identifying vein structures and post-vein faults. The Idun occurrence is the most promising of the new targets that were identified. Idun covers a strong, persistent magnetic linear feature and two parallel, northeast-trending structures with quartz veining. Numerous historic exploration pits are present in the Idun area, and a rock sample from the dump of one working returned 9.8 ppm Au. Elevated gold values were also returned from a detailed soil geochemical lines to the north and south of the main Old Timer pit.

These preliminary results of the Phase 1 Program were encouraging, however, Rockland elected to pursue more advanced exploration targets for gold in Red Lake, Ontario, and lithium in Sonora, Mexico. As the Old Timer Property remains a property of merit, a decision was made to seek potential optionees for the Old Timer Property in order for Rockland to maintain an interest.

Silverfish Option - Rockland executed an option agreement on the Old Timer Property with Silverfish Resources Inc. ("Silverfish Agreement") on December 15, 2021. Under the terms of the Silverfish Agreement, Silverfish can acquire all of Rockland's 75% interest in the claims in exchange for staged payments of $72,500 and 1,350,000 shares to Rockland over a 3-year period and by incurring exploration expenditures of $1.35 million over the same period. The agreement is subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) in favour of the underlying vendor, and to a 2 km Area of Interest.

Subsequent to the Silverfish Agreement, Silverfish filed an updated NI43-101 technical report on the Old Timer Property that recommended a two-phase, $460,000 program to further explore the Property. The Phase 1 program includes expanding the drone-based magnetic survey over the remainder of the Property, plus ground follow up in several areas of interest. Phase 2 includes diamond drilling and additional surface exploration. It is contingent on the results of the Phase 1 program.

QA/QC - During the 2021 work program, soil and rock sampling was conducted by, or under the direct supervision of Brad Ulry. P. Geo. Samples were bagged and secured in the field and shipped by bonded carrier directly to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Ancaster Ontario for preparation and analysis. Actlabs is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 standards. Rock samples were analyzed for 62 elements by method Ultratrace 6 (four acid total digestion (hydrofluoric, nitric, perchloric, aqua regia)) of a 0.25 g sample split, which is then analyzed by ICP-OES or ICP-MS, depending upon element. For samples returning over 5 g/t Au, the coarse reject fraction was reanalyzed by method 1A4 (fire assay).

Brad Ulry, P.Geo, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is the qualified person responsible for reviewing and approving the geological contents of this news release as they pertain to the Old Timer Property.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. Rockland is exploring the Cole Gold Mines Property, Ball Township, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario, the Elektra Lithium Property in Sonora, Mexico, and is looking to expand its property portfolio with additional advanced gold and lithium projects. The 568 ha Cole Gold Mines property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold environment located 30 kilometres west of the Cochenour, Campbell, Red Lake mine complex. The 41,818 ha Elektra Lithium project in the northern portion of the Sonora, Mexico is contiguous and on trend with the advanced Sonora lithium project being developed by Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Richard H. Sutcliffe, P.Geo.
President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701159/Rockland-Resources-Reports-Exploration-Results-From-the-Old-Timer-Property-British-Columbia-and-Options-Property-to-Silverfish-Resources-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing's attempt to win space race jettisoned by infighting

    Boeing’s attempt to win the space race has descended into infighting as it fails to keep up with rival Elon Musk.

  • NASA Is Building Moon Rockets, Maybe for the Last Time

    The Space Launch System rocket program has faced delays and rising costs as the agency and contractors, including Boeing and Nothrop Grumman, work toward launches.

  • Platypus eggs which proved Darwin’s evolution theory rediscovered 150 years after they were lost

    They are the specimens that helped prove the theory of evolution, yet they have remained lost for 150 years.

  • Death could be reversible, as scientists bring dead eyes back to life

    Dead eyes from organ donors have been “brought back to life” in a breakthrough which hints that brain death may be reversible.

  • Scientists holding mysterious event to announce ‘groundbreaking’ discovery about our galaxy

    Though they gave few details, the announcement could relate to black holes

  • Mysterious invisible walls may have been discovered in outer space

    Scientists suspect that a “fifth force” may be at work in space. This force, which they believe is mediated by a hypothetical particle called a symmetron is responsible for creating invisible walls in space. The walls aren’t necessarily like the walls of a room. Instead, they are more like barriers. And, they could help explain … The post Mysterious invisible walls may have been discovered in outer space appeared first on BGR.

  • NASA, Boeing teams provide update on ‘high-stakes’ Starliner flight test

    NASA and Boeing teams gathered Wednesday for a readiness review ahead of a second un-crewed flight test for their CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

  • D-Wave sets up latest quantum computer in California

    D-Wave's most powerful machine, called the Advantage system, was launched in September, 2020 and has been operational in Canada and Germany, said Murray Thom, D-Wave's vice president of product management. U.S. researchers and companies have been able to access the machine online, but the deployment will put a machine physically in the U.S. and comes as Washington boosts its support for quantum technology, he said. The Advantage system has over 5000 qubits, or quantum bits, which are an indication of the power of the quantum computer.

  • Why the world has a lot to learn about conservation – and trust – from Indigenous societies

    A family in northern Siberia watches -- but decides not to hunt -- a musk ox that wandered into the area where they live. John Ziker, Author providedTwenty-five years ago, when I was a young anthropologist working in northern Siberia, the Indigenous hunters, fishers and trappers I lived with would often stop and solemnly offer something to the tundra. It was usually small, such as coins, buttons or unlit matches. But it was considered essential. Before departing on a hunting or fishing trip, I’d

  • SLAC's newest laser works best when it's colder than outer space

    It took nearly a decade but the new super-powerful, super-chilled coherent laser system at Stanford's SLAC is ready to unlock the quantum realm's secrets with massively powerful X-ray blasts.

  • Fossil of pregnant ichthyosaur ‘Fiona’ extracted from glacier

    STORY: The is the fossil of a pregnant marine reptile named ‘Fiona’discovered by Chilean paleontologists in a glacier Location: Patagonia Region, ChileIt’s 13 feet longand is one of the world's most complete ichthyosaur fossils with intact embryos[Judith Pardo, Chilean Palaeontologist, Ichthyosaur Project Leader]“The ichthyosaurs were marine reptiles that lived between 250 million years to 93 million years ago in the Triassic, all the Jurassic until the early Cretaceous that we have in Magallanes. They had a body similar to a dolphin. Here I have an ichthyosaur figure... they had an elongated snout, two front fins, two rear fins, a dorsal fin they all used to swim on the seabed and a caudal fin they used to propel themselves in the water.”Pardo discovered the fossil more than a decade agobut the site's extreme climate and terrain made extraction a challengeScientists spent 31 days extracting the fossil which was helicoptered outThe fossil is now being prepared to be exhibited in the Rio Seco Natural History Museum in southern Chile

  • Millennial Intersects 1.48 g/t Au Over 185.5m, Including 3.99 g/t Au Over 36.9m, ~100m Outside the Proposed Pit at Mountain View

    Millennial Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: MPM) (OTCQB: MLPMF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to provide final assay results from the recently completed resource conversion and exploration drill program conducted at its Mountain View project located in Nevada, USA. The Phase 1 drill program at Mountain View consisted of 27 holes totaling ~7,200m with the objective of resource conversion, collecting geotechnical and metallurgical data, validating grade continuity, and extending the miner

  • Scientists holding mysterious event to announce a ‘groundbreaking’ discovery about our galaxy OLD

    Though they gave few details, the announcement could relate to black holes

  • Scientists capture first-ever image of 'the unseeable' black hole

    This is the first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, 27,000 light-years from Earth. It's the first direct visual evidence of the presence of this black hole and was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT). "We got it!" was the exulted statement Thursday from a consortium of scientists who managed to delve deep into space to capture the first-ever images of the supermassive black hole lurking at the center of our

  • Nobel laureate and physicist Wilczek wins Templeton Prize

    Frank Wilczek, the Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist and author renowned for his boundary-pushing investigations into the fundamental laws of nature, was honored Wednesday with this year’s prestigious Templeton Prize, awarded to individuals whose life’s work embodies a fusion of science and spirituality. In a statement, the John Templeton Foundation praised the 70-year-old Wilczek for transforming “our understanding of the forces that govern our universe,” while also applying “the insights of his field to the great questions of meaning and purpose pondered by generations of religious thinkers.” Established in 1972 by the late philanthropist Sir John Templeton, the prize is one of the world’s most lucrative individual awards, currently more than $1.3 million.

  • Boeing's Starliner is years late, but NASA says it's also necessary

    NASA, Boeing, and outside experts all agree that a second crew transportation option is still necessary for one reason: Redundancy.

  • Pentagon tests high-power microwave systems against drones

    The Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office has completed its third demonstration to look at capability that could fill identified gaps to defeat the growing drone threat around the world.

  • Astronomers stumble on X-ray ‘fireball’ of massive stellar explosion

    An X-ray telescope managed to catch the extremely bright fireball of an eruption on the surface of a dead star

  • Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole

    The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a “gentle giant" on a near-starvation diet. Astronomers believe nearly all galaxies, including our own, have these giant black holes at their center, where light and matter cannot escape, making it extremely hard to get images of them. The colorized image unveiled Thursday is from the international consortium behind the Event Horizon Telescope, a collection of eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world.

  • Total ‘Blood Moon' eclipse to rise over US this weekend

    The moon will plunge into darkness this weekend to create a celestial spectacle that has not been seen in the sky over the entire contiguous United States since the turn of the decade. Just as the sun sets over North America on Sunday evening, the sun, Earth and moon will begin to align to create a total lunar eclipse. Folks may have to stay awake later than usual for a chance to see Sunday night's eclipse as it unfolds throughout the first half of the night. However, losing some sleep will be w