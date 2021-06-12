Rocksmith+ is an Ubisoft subscription service for learning guitar and bass

Ubisoft is reviving its Rocksmith franchise with Rocksmith+, a subscription service that aims to help you learn guitar and bass. You can connect your instrument to your PC, console or mobile device and practice by playing along with master recordings of a wide variety of songs.

Rocksmith+ works with acoustic instruments and amps as well, since you can use your phone's microphone to pick up what you're playing. So, you won't need any extra gear to use it.

You'll get real-time feedback as you're playing, and songs will have adaptive difficulty. You'll be able to control playback speed, so you can slow tracks down and really get to grips with them.

Ubisoft says Rocksmith+ will have a "huge amount of songs at launch" from a variety of genres, not just rock and metal. Pop, hip hop, country, Latin and R&B tunes will be present too, as will tracks from Ubisoft games by the looks of things.

Every song will have chord charts for rhythm players. There will be note-by-note "authentic arrangements," if you want to learn those parts as well. You'll be able to create your own arrangements for licensed songs through the Rocksmith Workshop.

Ubisoft didn't reveal a release date or pricing. However, you can sign up now for a closed beta on PC.