U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.00
    -44.75 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,850.00
    -237.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,125.25
    -223.75 (-1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.50
    -14.40 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.48
    +2.72 (+2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0450 (+1.50%)
     

  • Vix

    34.03
    -0.72 (-2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5880
    +0.1580 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,532.09
    -2,690.60 (-8.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.55
    -40.65 (-5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,259.07
    +15.85 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Rockstar Energy Drink Debuts its First-Ever Hispanic Equity Campaign

·4 min read

"Poder Para Mi Gente" with Vic Blends Celebrates the New Generation of Hispanic Fusionistas

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a long-standing commitment to celebrating the Hispanic community, Rockstar Energy Drink today unveiled its new ad campaign, "Poder Para Mi Gente (Power for My People)," a platform designed to empower a new generation of hustlers who work hard to give back to their local communities. This first-ever Hispanic equity campaign for the brand spotlights young Hispanics inspired by their heritage and embodies Rockstar Energy's hustle mentality.

"This is a huge moment for Rockstar Energy Drink, which has a long heritage of creating beverages that Hispanics love. With this campaign, we applaud those who work tirelessly for their success and give back to their communities to help them succeed," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category. "This is only the beginning for the brand as we continue to explore innovative ways to expand the energy category and support local communities."

"Poder Para Mi Gente," directed by Rocio Crudo, features Victor Fontanez, professionally known as Vic Blends, who rose to popularity by cutting hair in exchange for good conversation. A hustler himself, Vic Blends took his passion for cutting hair in his mother's garage to become one of the industry's most renowned barbers. Vic now uses his platform to give back to his community through his philanthropic efforts, including Vic Blends Academy, an online curriculum educating on barbering techniques and tips for succeeding in the industry.

"My parents taught me at a very early age how important hard work is if you are going to turn your dreams into a reality," Vic Blends says. "I'm continually inspired by my Latino community and want to celebrate their success stories and journeys, so I partnered with Rockstar Energy. I hope this campaign reminds the community that anything can be achieved when we uplift and work together."

Alma, Rockstar Energy's Hispanic creative agency, was inspired to take a documentary-style approach to the campaign.

Alongside the new campaign, Rockstar Energy is launching the new Rockstar Punched Aguas Frescas, an energetic take on a mercado classic. The latest addition is available in two bold, fruit-forward flavors inspired by the freshness found in aguas frescas - combining Hispanic tradition with Rockstar Energy innovation.

Rockstar Punched Aguas Frescas offers energy to get through the day with 160mg of caffeine, no artificial sweeteners, and has real fruit juice. Available in Strawberry and Pineapple flavors, the unique can design was influenced by the traditional hand-painted signs found at taquerias and food trucks. The limited-time offering can be found at select retailers and on RockstarEnergy.com now.

To view the 30-second spot featuring Vic Blends, which will kick off the "Poder Para Mi Gente" ("Power for My People") campaign on May 16, please visit https://youtu.be/ghuGgFXUlpk .

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits, and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About ALMA

alma is a modern culture marketing agency known for highly effective, award-winning segment-led creative campaigns. Working with a broad roster of clients, including McDonald's, Molson Coors, PepsiCo, Wells Fargo, CVS Health, Google, State Farm, and others, alma unlocks culture for brands by harnessing the power of emotional storytelling to move people. With a diverse team that hails from over 30 countries, alma has fueled exceptional business growth through creativity, earning 27 Cannes Lions and 13 Effie Awards, as well as numerous One Show, Clio, ANA, and New York Festival Awards. Part of Omnicom and the DDB network, the agency has been named to Ad Age's prestigious A-List seven times and has earned "Agency of the Year" titles from El Ojo, El Sol, and FIAP, all while nurturing a culture of accountability, curiosity, and collaboration. alma has offices in Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Tallahassee. To learn more, visit www.almaad.com or follow us at @almaagency.

Contact: PepsiCoEnergy@golin.com

Rockstar Energy Drink Debuts its First-Ever Hispanic Equity Campaign
Rockstar Energy Drink Debuts its First-Ever Hispanic Equity Campaign
(PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)
(PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockstar-energy-drink-debuts-its-first-ever-hispanic-equity-campaign-301544678.html

SOURCE PepsiCo

Recommended Stories

  • Swedish Match Agrees to $16 Billion Takeover by Philip Morris

    The deal will bolster the tobacco giant’s exposure to the rapidly growing market for smoke-free brands.

  • IAC revenue lifted by Dotdash segment

    IAC/InterActiveCorp. logged better-than-expected revenue in the first quarter, boosted by its Dotdash segment following the acquisition of Meredith Holdings Corp.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Pence Rips Socially Minded Investing, Wants to ‘Rein In’ ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized investor-activist campaigns to force companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. to follow socially conscious investing principles, saying they elevate “left-wing” goals over the interests of businesses and their employees.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce B

  • India Central Bank Intervenes to Defend Rupee, Ready to Do More

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank is intervening in all foreign-exchange markets and will continue to do so to protect the rupee that slid to a record low Monday, said a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsPutin Invokes World War II N

  • Inflation, housing trends knock on Frontdoor earnings

    “It remains increasingly difficult to sell a home service plan when inventory levels remain extremely low, and the seller has significant leverage in a transaction," Frontdoor CEO Rex Tibbens said on a Q1 earnings call.

  • Oil prices rebound strongly as falling China COVID cases drive demand hopes

    Oil prices were moving higher on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data, but also took heart from signs of an easing COVID crisis in parts of China.

  • Comment Period Closes For FINRA ‘Complex’ Rule

    The proposal could dramatically alter retail investor access to nonvanilla ETFs.

  • GoodRx stock tanks after company says it’s unlikely to achieve 2022 outlook amid issue with grocery chain

    Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. were sinking in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which offers tools that help consumers compare drug prices, exceeded expectations with its March-quarter results but disclosed that it is unlikely to achieve its full-year outlook due to recent actions taken by a grocery chain.

  • What's Going On With Chorus Aviation Shares Today

    Chorus Aviation Inc (TSX: CHR) (OTC: CHRRF) price target was raised to C$5 from C$4.75 by RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Spracklin says, while Q1 was mixed, management provided solid new guidance on the back of the Falko acquisition. The analyst adds that the acquisition created the "world's largest lessor focusing on regional aviation," reaffirming a favorable view on the market opportunity and Chorus Aviation's underlying valua

  • Exclusive-Citi to overhaul London trading team linked to 'flash crash' -sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -Citigroup is overhauling the leadership of one of the teams linked to a 'flash crash' that sent European stock markets tumbling this month, three sources told Reuters. Citi is looking to name a new Head of Forward Trading in its Delta One operations based at its European headquarters in London, a job vacancy posted on professional networking site LinkedIn shows. Ali Omari, who was EMEA Head of Delta One Forwards and Sectors, has left the U.S. bank in a decision unrelated to the event, two people with knowledge of his departure, who declined to be named, said.

  • GlobalFoundries Crushes Earnings Target On Better-Than-Expected Sales

    Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries late Tuesday crushed Wall Street's earnings target for the first quarter on better-than-expected sales.

  • Ford Sells About 8% of Its Stake in Electric-Vehicle Startup Rivian

    Shares of Rivian, an EV startup that drew Ford’s interest several years ago as a potential partner, were trading at a record low following news of the stock sale.

  • Dr. Doom’s Crypto Embrace? We’re All Just Figuring Things Out

    Bitcoin skeptic Nouriel Roubini’s surprising initiative to develop a digital currency underscores why the industry is still developing.

  • Reid Hoffman: Warren Buffett 'doesn't understand' the potential for crypto technology

    Legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett may be missing a thing or two on cryptocurrencies, argues LinkedIn Founder and noted venture capitalist Reid Hoffman.

  • NFT sales market is on track to surpass 2021, but monthly totals are dropping

    NFT sales are on pace to surpass last year’s total soon, but the monthly declines since 2022 started are troubling for the once-blistering market.

  • Lisa Cook Wins Senate Confirmation to Federal Reserve

    The economist and professor of international relations at Michigan State becomes the first Black woman to serve on the central bank’s board.

  • RBC Spends $155 Million to Keep Staff in Tight Labor Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada is spending more than C$200 million ($155 million) on pay increases, boosted retirement benefits and other incentives to retain employees amid stiff competition for workers.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Plunge to 13-Month Low in Broad-Based Rout: Markets WrapRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian O

  • AAP Touts American Water Works, Digital Realty Trust

    American Water Works is the largest publicly-traded water utility, and Digital Realty is a data-center REIT.

  • Bitcoin Recovers to $32K After Dipping Below $30K to 10-Month Low

    Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $30,000 for the first time in ten months.