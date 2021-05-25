U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,200.71
    +3.66 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,420.46
    +26.48 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,698.15
    +36.98 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.25
    +9.91 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.10
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    28.01
    +0.11 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2255
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5830
    -0.0250 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4139
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9090
    +0.1630 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,962.86
    +263.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.54
    -4.19 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.11
    -4.48 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

Rockstar launches a record label to 'elevate' dance music

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Rockstar Games has offered elaborate soundtracks for a long time, and now it's taking that fondness for music to its logical conclusion. The Grand Theft Auto creator has teamed with dance party organizer CircoLoco to launch a record label, CircoLoco Records, that will meld the worlds of video game music with real-world dance culture. It'll feature the work of GTA V resident DJs like Moodymann and Dixon, as you might expect, but there will also be productions from well-known artists beyond the game — Carl Craig, Luciano and Seth Troxler are a few examples.

The first EP (Monday Dreamin' Blue EP) isn't due until June 4th, but CircoLoco has already released Troxler's "Lumartes" as a single and will dribble out more tracks each week until a full-fledged compilation arrives on July 9th.

Rockstar and CircoLoco see this as a mutually beneficial effort. The label could give Rockstar's featured in-game artists a higher profile, of course, but both want this to "elevate" dance culture at a moment when the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered nightclubs across the planet. This gives dance music more of a presence outside of the club, Rockstar said. We'd add that this is also convenient for Rockstar's future games — it could incorporate music from its own label without as much negotiation as it might need with third parties.

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung unveils a 43-inch version of its versatile Smart Monitor

    Samsung has expanded its all-in-one Smart Monitor range with two new models.

  • Hyundai’s 300-mile Ioniq 5 crossover EV is officially coming to the US

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its official North American debut on Monday.

  • Google Docs will let you overlay text on images like it's 1997

    Google is adding a text wrapping feature for images to Docs.

  • We'll get our first glimpse of 'Horizon Forbidden West' gameplay Thursday

    The State of Play will include 14 minutes of action captured on PlayStation 5.

  • ARM's first v9 CPUs are built for computers, not just phones

    ARM has unveiled v9-based CPU designs (and matching GPUs) that are aimed at performance for computers as well as smartphones.

  • Gold Treads Water Near Four-Month High Amid Fed Inflation View

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold continued to hover near the highest in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who tried to soothe concerns about inflation.The metal was slightly higher on Tuesday as the dollar sank to the lowest since January amid broadly improved sentiment in markets. Talking about inflation, Fed officials Lael Brainard, Raphael Bostic and James Bullard said price gains seen as the economy reopens should prove temporary.Gold is close to erasing this year’s decline as investors turn more bullish on the metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rising in recent weeks. While market-based measures of inflation expectations have eased lately, traders remain cautious about price pressures, which if sustained could push central bankers to tighten monetary policy.“Inflation expectations will need to pick up further before we hear any more hawkish tones from the U.S. Fed’s decision-making body,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “Gold should benefit from this -- both directly and indirectly via the weak U.S. dollar, which is hardly likely to appreciate noticeably against this backdrop.”Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,883.10 an ounce by 1:21 p.m. in London. Prices climbed to $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver declined, while palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower, touching the lowest since early January.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ray Dalio: ‘I Have Some Bitcoin’

    The billionaire hedge fund boss sees an inflationary future where “cash is trash” and BTC catches on as a store of wealth. He still doubts governments will tolerate it.

  • Blockchain Payments Platform Chia on an ‘Accelerated Timeline’ to IPO

    Amid the plans for its "near-term" IPO, the company plans to roughly triple the size of its workforce by year’s end.

  • UK regulator reviewing AstraZeneca's $39 billion Alexion buyout

    (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator is reviewing AstraZeneca's planned $39 billion takeover of U.S.-based Alexion on whether it could reduce competition in Britain or other markets. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help its assessment, a routine carried out for major deals, and set a deadline of June 3 for any submissions. Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest ever deal in a bet on rare-disease immunology and to boost its business, which includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Indonesia Holds Key Rate Steady, Will Focus on Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Indonesia’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for a third straight month, pledging to rely primarily on liquidity tools amid signs of a tentative recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5% on Tuesday, as all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. The central bank has cut the policy rate by 150 basis points since the pandemic began last year.“The decision is consistent with the forecast for inflation to remain low, as well as efforts to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability and accelerate economic recovery,” Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a briefing. If changes to the policy mix are needed, the bank will turn to liquidity instruments before tinkering with rates, he added.The rate decision comes as investors fret that fresh waves of infections could threaten recovery prospects in many Asian countries, including Indonesia. Meanwhile, the rupiah has dropped from a two-month high on May 10 amid an exit of foreign funds concerned about potential tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Bank Indonesia signaled that the next move could be up or down. We see the central bank maintaining the current policy status quo through year-end, as it navigates conflicting goals of currency stability and growth support.-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistThe rupiah pared gains after the decision, up 0.2% at 14,328 to the dollar as of 3:37 p.m. in Jakarta. The Jakarta Composite Index of shares also eased gains to 0.9%, after rising as much as 1.5% earlier.The currency is down about 2% against the dollar since the start of the year, while the benchmark stock index has entered a technical correction.The central bank “is continuing its recent stance of focusing on getting the banks to pass on previous rate cuts, rather than undertaking new easing,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Our baseline continues to see BI keeping its policy rate unchanged for the rest of the year.”Recovery SignsIndonesia has benefited from improvements in larger economies, particularly the U.S. and China, along with a rally in commodity prices, Warjiyo said.Indonesia is aiming to rebound this quarter after gross domestic product shrank more than expected to start the year. The central bank reiterated its forecast Tuesday for 4.1%-5.1% economic growth this year.The bank also repeated its 2%-4% inflation target for 2021. While inflation has lingered beneath that range so far, policy makers could be cautious about further rate cuts after the current-account balance slipped back into deficit in the first quarter.That could push Warjiyo and his board to rely on macroprudential measures to spur lending and support growth. Responding to questions after the decision, Warjiyo stressed that monetary policy can be carried out not only through interest rates but also via liquidity.Weak LendingWarjiyo again called on lenders to do more to lower interest rates to stoke loan demand, and said the central bank was cutting the maximum interest rate on credit cards to 1.75%, from 2%, to spur spending.Other points from the briefing:Consumer confidence, retail sales, manufacturing and exports all suggest the recovery is picking up pace in the second quarterA current-account deficit of 1%-2% of GDP is expected for this yearThe policy interest rate will remain low as long as inflation does, with no rise in price pressures expected at least until early 2022. “Let’s see next year,” Warjiyo saidBI stood by its forecast for 5%-7% growth in bank lending in 2021, even as lending contracted in April for a seventh straight monthThe central bank plans to issue a digital currency“Inflation remains well behaved, obviating the need for premature tightening, but the risk of a serious ‘taper tantrum’ episode this summer could weigh sharply on portfolio inflows, presenting fresh challenges for BI,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “Indonesia is far from being out of the woods.”(Adds Bloomberg economist comment in text box and analyst comment in final paragraph, updates market levels in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Lordstown Motors Crashes 10% Amid Trimmed Production Forecasts

    Shares in electric vehicle truck startup Lordstown Motors slumped over 10% in extended-hours trade Monday after the company slashed its truck production outlook. The charts indicate further selling could provide a buying opportunity.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks gain as technology shares outperform, Bitcoin recovers some losses

    Stocks pointed to a higher open Monday morning and looked to recover some of last week's losses.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • How millennials are driving up health insurance costs for everyone else

    A third of the cohort has health issues that reduce quality of life, study shows.

  • Why AT&T's CEO says you should still hold the stock after the WarnerMedia spinoff

    AT&T shares are down since it announced it would spin off its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Communications. AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance why his stock is still a good buy.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Cargill Heads to Record Profit on Booming Agriculture Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Cargill Inc., the commodity superpower that’s the largest private U.S. company, is emerging as one of the biggest winners of the boom in global agricultural markets as it barrels toward its most profitable year ever in its 156-year run.The company made almost $4.3 billion in net income during the first nine months of its fiscal year, according to data released by the trading house to tap the bond market. That figure already surpasses its best ever total annual profit.Many in the market suspected that Cargill was performing well in the commodity boom, but this is the first time that actual data has become available. Cargill broke with a more than two-decade tradition in 2020 and stopped releasing its results publicly. It still shares financial results with its bankers and others. Ahead of a bond sale last week, the company opened its books to credit investors and credit rating agencies, disclosing the extent of its earnings.Surging demand for meat, corn and soybeans has sent agricultural markets skyrocketing, sparking a bonanza for commodity producers and traders. While that means soaring profits for the likes of Cargill and its rivals, it also stokes the prospect of worsening food inflation at a time when supply chains are seizing up and the world is grappling with a hunger crisis.The strong results at Cargill echo a trend across the commodity trading industry, which has profited handsomely from volatile markets over the last year. For example, Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trader, saw record earnings in calendar 2020, while Trafigura Group, the second-largest independent oil and metals trader, also reported unprecedented profits in its financial year to September 2020.On top of the blockbuster net income, Cargill told bond investors and rating agencies that its underlying earnings, or Ebitda, jumped to more than $7.1 billion during the first nine months of its fiscal year, also on pace to reach a record high, according to two separate copies of the data seen by Bloomberg News.Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a note to clients it expected Cargill to report full-year Ebitda “at least in the upper $8 billion range,” which would be equal to an increase of more than 30% from the $6.3 billion it posted in fiscal 2020. S&P Global Ratings made a similar call, saying: “We expect 2021 adjusted Ebitda will likely grow to over 30% above our prior expectations of low single-digit percent growth.”In response to a request for comment, a Cargill spokesperson said the company didn’t share detailed financial information publicly.Cargill reported net income of just above $3 billion in its 2020 fiscal year. The company’s best ever performance was set in fiscal 2008, when it reported net profit of $3.95 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. The fiscal year runs through May.America’s Largest Private Company Reboots 153-Year-Old StrategyBet on ProteinThe profit boom vindicates the strategy of David MacLennan, who since taking over as chief executive in 2013 has sold under-performing businesses and bet heavily on demand for protein, including beef, chicken and fish.With some 155,000 employees across 70 countries, Cargill is the “C” in the vaunted ABCD group of merchant companies that have dominated grain trading for a century. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. is the “A,” Bunge Ltd. is the “B,” and Louis Dreyfus Co. is the “D.”Cargill, which counts 14 billionaires among its ruling circle, is owned by the heirs of William Wallace Cargill, who founded the company more than 150 years ago in the American Midwest. The families are split into two branches: the Cargills and the MacMillans. On top of the family owners, senior management and other employees control a small stake in the company.The Cargill and MacMillan families, plus staff who own shares, received a record $1.13 billion in dividends in the 2020 fiscal year, and another $829 million in the first nine months of the current fiscal, according to the accounts that Cargill shared with bondholders. At the current pace, 2021 payouts may reach the record set in 2020.The bumper dividends in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years are likely to help the families continue resisting the temptation of taking Cargill public, as rivals have have done. However, with each new generation -- now in the seventh -- the stake of each shareholder gets thinner. At some large family-controlled businesses, that scenario has led to pressure for a sale or initial public offering that would provide a windfall for members.Beef and CornThe rating agencies pointed to two big factors behind the profit boom: strong beef processing margins and unprecedented corn demand in China.“The solid underlying structural demand shift for food, fuel and feed within a tight commodity supply environment should provide support for good profit generation by global agribusiness companies,” Fitch said in a note.Meat Eaters Hit Hardest as Inflation Sweeps U.S. Grocery AislesAlthough better known for its sway in grain and oilseeds markets, Cargill is also a large beef processor, particularly in the U.S., where it ranks among the biggest. During the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, many American beef processors closed their slaughter houses as the virus infected hundreds of workers. That allowed the few companies such as Cargill that managed to keep their plants open to profit from extraordinary margins.Cargill has also profited from its traditional merchant business in grains and oilseeds as Chinese demand created what the company described as “profitable trading opportunities.”Beijing has been buying record amounts of U.S. corn as it tries to rebuild pork production after farmers had to sacrifice millions of hogs in 2019 to stop an outbreak of the deadly African swine fever virus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that China is importing 26 million metric tons of corn in the 2020-2021 season, up from just 7.6 million in 2019-2020.(Updates with dividends in the 13th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.