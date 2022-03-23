Rocksteady delays 'Suicide Squad' game to 2023

You'll have to wait a while longer to slay Superman. Rocksteady Studios has delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from sometime in 2022 to spring 2023. Company co-founder Sefton Hill didn't explain the decision, but promised the extra time would be used to "make the best game" possible.

The title has Harley Quinn, King Shark and other Suicide Squad villians fight mind-controlled superheroes like Superman and The Flash as they cause chaos. Rocksteady hasn't shown gameplay, but Kill the Justice League will be available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This isn't the only DC Comics game in the pipeline. WB Games Montreal's open-world RPG Gotham Knights is still due in October 2022. All the same, this could prove frustrating for fans of Rocksteady's work. The developer hasn't released a new game since 2016's Batman: Arkham VR, and the last conventional release was 2015's Arkham Knight. Players have been waiting several years to see what the company will do next, and the months-long delay won't exactly quell any impatience.