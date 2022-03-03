U.S. markets closed

Rockwell Automation Announces New Vietnam Country Manager, Aims to Double Market Share by 2025

·4 min read
SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has appointed Pham Kieu Trinh as Country Manager for Vietnam effective immediately. Based in Ho Chi Minh City, Trinh will be responsible for the company's business operations and direct sales in the country. She reports to Marcelo Tarkieltaub, Rockwell Automation Regional Director for Southeast Asia.

(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)
(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)

Trinh has over 17 years of experience with global enterprises in diverse technology and manufacturing sectors. Prior to joining Rockwell Automation, she was Country Manager for Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand for a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions, driving their automatic identification and data capture solutions. In that role, Trinh also strengthened the company's government relations, strategic business planning and brand awareness.

"I am delighted to join Rockwell Automation as the Country Manager for Vietnam and look forward to developing our business here. I aim to leverage my knowledge to build our capabilities and improve sales across Vietnam by developing our distributor and partner ecosystems, serving the market's growing automation demand adequately with highly relevant products and services," said Trinh.

"By 2025, we aim to achieve double digit growth rates and increase our market share by twofold. We also plan to expand our Vietnam team by 50% by the end of this year," she added.

Present in the country since 2007, Rockwell Automation aims to boost its sales performance by 40% in Southern Vietnam and by 30% in Northern Vietnam this year, with the long-term goal to increase its market share by twofold by 2025. This is in line with plans to boost its presence across Southeast Asia, tapping into the region's growing industrial automation and process control market, which is expected to reach US$4.97 billion by 2025[1].

Rockwell Automation has offices in Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi, and is supported by two distributors and more than 30 system integrators and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners. The company serves several sectors, including food and beverage, oil and gas, and health and personal care. It offers a wide range of products and solutions, which includes programmable controllers, smart manufacturing systems, human machine interface, and smart devices such as in-cabinet modular I/O and independent cart technology.

"Vietnam is an important market for us in Southeast Asia, which is a key area of strategic growth, contributing significantly to our business across Asia and worldwide. We are excited to have Trinh on board as we further strengthen our position and cater to the region's rising demand for industrial automation and digital solutions. Trinh's vast experience in leading country operations and knowledge of the manufacturing industry will immensely contribute to our growth in the region," said Tarkieltaub.

Demand for automation, digitalization grows in Vietnam

Vietnam has set ambitious goals in its industrial policy[2], issued in September 2020, with the vision to be among the top ASEAN economies in industrial competitiveness. The policy outlines that by 2030, the industrial sector will make up over 40% of GDP, in which manufacturing and processing industries will account for 30%. Automation and advanced technology will play a key role in achieving these ambitions.

"Automation is rising in Vietnam as businesses recognize the importance of employing advanced technology to boost competitiveness. This is further supported by the government which has made Industry 4.0 a top priority. Leveraging our extensive experience in providing automation and digital solutions to businesses worldwide, Rockwell Automation is committed to helping manufacturers adopt new technology, contributing towards the transformation of smart manufacturing in Vietnam," added Tarkieltaub.

Rockwell Automation has been in Asia Pacific for over 40 years and continues to invest in its vision of expanding human possibility and digital transformation for its customers across the region. With over 4,800 dedicated employees in the region and a robust ecosystem of partners collaborating towards delivering value for our customers, Rockwell Automation continues to transform the industry, unlocking potential and productivity through automated and connected innovation.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

[1] South East Asia Industrial Automation and Process Control Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis (Meticulous Research)

[2] Vietnam Sets Ambitious Goals in New National Industrial Policy But Can It Stay Competitive? (Vietnam Briefing)

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

