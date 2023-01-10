U.S. markets closed

Rockwell Automation Appoints New Singapore Country Manager

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has appointed Mariya Prempeh as country manager for Singapore, effective immediately. Mariya will be responsible for the company's business operations and direct sales in the country.  She reports to Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional director for Southeast Asia, Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation Appoints New Singapore Country Manager

Mariya has more than 10 years of experience in sales and marketing, working with enterprises across the globe in a various of technology sectors. Prior to joining Rockwell Automation, she was the Singapore general manager for Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon. At Leica Geosystems, she was responsible for creating a diverse high-performing team and helping the company achieve strong financial growth despite the pandemic. Mariya was also formerly with Hilti Corporation, a multinational company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for the construction, building maintenance, energy and manufacturing industries.

"I am thrilled to join Rockwell Automation as country manager for Singapore, extending the company's strong footprint in the country, particularly in key manufacturing sectors such as life sciences, semiconductor, and oil and gas. I aim to leverage my expertise to strengthen the team's capabilities and accelerate our growth in Singapore, tapping into the growing demand for smart manufacturing solutions," said Prempeh.

Rockwell Automation has been in Singapore since 1991. The country acts as the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia headquarters with facilities including a large-scale manufacturing facility and a customer experience center. The company is currently supported by a strong partner network of close to 200 distributors and system integrator partners across Southeast Asia. As a market leader in digital transformation and industrial automation, it offers a wide range of products and solutions, including The Connected Enterprise® solution, manufacturing execution systems, digital transformation, smart manufacturing systems, human machine interface, and smart devices such as in-cabinet modular I/O and independent cart technology.

"Singapore's adoption of automation and advanced technology continues to lead the region. According to a Deloitte report, Singapore is the second most prepared country for automation, ranking behind Australia and ahead of Japan. This makes Singapore such an important market for us in Southeast Asia, contributing significantly to our business across Asia and worldwide," said Marcelo Tarkieltaub.

"We are excited to have Mariya on board as we further strengthen our position and cater to the region's rising demand for advanced manufacturing solutions. Mariya's strong capabilities in leading country operations and nurturing high-performing teams, as well as her knowledge across various tech sectors, will help us expand our presence in the region," concluded Tarkieltaub.

Manufacturing is a major contributor to Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP), contributing about 21% or S$106 billion of GDP. The sector also employs about 450,000 workers, around 12% of the national workforce. In 2021, the Singapore government announced plans to grow the sector by 50% by 2030[1]. To achieve this goal, the country will need to develop its competitiveness through innovation, producing higher-value products and increasing its capabilities in advanced manufacturing. Investment in automation and smart manufacturing solutions will be key to helping Singapore achieve its target.

Rockwell Automation has been in Asia Pacific for over 40 years and continues to invest in its vision of expanding human possibility and digital transformation for its customers across the region. With over 4,800 dedicated employees in the region and a robust ecosystem of partners collaborating towards delivering value for our customers, Rockwell Automation continues to transform the industry, unlocking potential and productivity through automated and connected innovation.

– END –

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

[1] https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/singapore-grow-manufacturing-sector-50-percent-2030-430871

 

(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)
SOURCE Rockwell Automation

