Rockwell Automation Joins CESMII to Advance Acceleration of Smart Manufacturing

Shared Priorities Include Sustainability, Workforce Development

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has joined CESMII –The Smart Manufacturing Institute as its newest member.

"We're thrilled to have a market maker like Rockwell Automation join us to help advance the adoption of smart manufacturing across the U.S. manufacturing base," said John Dyck, CESMII CEO. "Because of their expertise in workforce development and sustainable manufacturing, Rockwell will be a welcome ally in our efforts to democratize smart manufacturing."

Dyck said to help accelerate this effort, Rockwell's vice president of Sustainability, Tom O'Reilly, will join the CESMII board of directors.

"The connection between smart manufacturing, greater efficiency and ultimately, cost savings, is one of the most important conversations happening in U.S. manufacturing," O'Reilly said. "Recognizing the urgent need, we look forward to working with CESMII to reduce the industry's carbon footprint while helping to advance data driven sustainability for members."

In addition to sustainability, Rockwell is committed to workforce development in educating both incoming and experienced workers. Its in-house training and joint industry initiatives help enlist seasoned workers and military veterans in manufacturing careers.

"Today's manufacturing environment is very fast paced and requires high digital skills, understanding of how it all connects, and constant learning to keep pace with the technology changes that are occurring on the factory floor," said Michael Cook, director of Global Academic Engagement for Rockwell. "Modern manufacturing workers must possess key technical skill sets and have a desire to upskill with fresh knowledge on an almost constant basis to be successful."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About CESMII

CESMII is the United States' national institute on Smart Manufacturing, driving cultural and technological transformation and secure industrial technologies as national imperatives. By enabling frictionless movement of information between real-time Operations and the people and systems that create value in and across Manufacturing organizations, CESMII is impacting manufacturing performance through measurable improvements in areas such as: quality, throughput, costs/ profitability, safety, asset reliability and energy productivity. Learn more at cesmii.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockwell-automation-joins-cesmii-to-advance-acceleration-of-smart-manufacturing-301620594.html

SOURCE CESMII

