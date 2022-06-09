U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,108.75
    -5.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,862.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,591.00
    -24.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.96
    -0.15 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.40
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • Vix

    23.96
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2533
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2820
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,291.40
    -668.60 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.76
    +4.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,304.42
    +70.13 (+0.25%)
     

Rockwell Automation Named a Visionary; Plex Systems Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Manufacturing Execution Systems

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ROK
    Watchlist

Rockwell's comprehensive portfolio accelerates Manufacturing Execution Systems transformation for more clients globally

MILWAUKEE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced it has been named as a Visionary for its FactoryTalk® ProductionCentre and Plex Systems named as a Leader for its Smart Manufacturing Platform in the Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).

(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)
(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)

Rockwell believes the positioning in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant demonstrates fast-growing market reach and industry recognition for its overall MES portfolio. Rockwell customers can now benefit from an evolving "greater than the sum of its parts" perspective reaching a wide range of industries.

"We welcome the recognition of Rockwell's MES portfolio in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant report," said Brian Shepherd, Rockwell Automation senior vice president, Software & Control, who noted the interpretation of MES functionality by Gartner now expands beyond the traditional definition to include all plant-level functionality between enterprise-level business operations, engineering systems, and plant automation.

"We're proud to see the Rockwell FactoryTalk solution recognized as a Visionary for its game-changing orchestration of MES functions," Shepherd continued. "We believe the positioning of Plex as a Leader also showcases the impact and value the Smart Manufacturing Platform delivers to customers. We feel this recognition of Rockwell's comprehensive portfolio by Gartner further demonstrates the synergy between these offerings."

Rockwell's complete operations management portfolio includes Plex Systems and FactoryTalk ProductionCentre solutions with capabilities including MES, QMS, Supply Chain Planning, Production Monitoring, and Asset Performance Management. FactoryTalk ProductionCentre offers the deep feature and functionality required by highly regulated industries. Plex offers the only single-instance, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) manufacturing platform operating at scale, serving over 700 customers and managing more than eight billion transactions per day. Together, the Rockwell operations management portfolio provides the best solutions for the widest array of customers to achieve their operational digital transformation journey.

Learn more about Rockwell's position as a Visionary here and Plex's position as a Leader here, in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Plex was acquired by Rockwell Automation and is recognized in this report as Rockwell Automation (Plex).

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc, (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc., a Rockwell Automation company, is a leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, asset performance management, production monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax’s New Covid-19 Vaccine Might Be Late to the Party

    The company will struggle to capture a sizable share of the Covid-19 vaccine market in the U.S.

  • Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOne stark result so far: F

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • 4 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A basket of these e-commerce companies could potentially -- and maybe literally -- pay dividends a decade down the road.

  • Uber’s CEO Says Company Is ‘Recession Resistant,’ Sees No Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is “recession resistant” and doesn’t see a need for job cuts, even as market volatility and the prospect of a global recession loom over technology companies.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • SEC Chief Gensler considers new rules governing market makers, payment for order flow after GameStop drama

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is launching and effort to comprehensively overhaul stock market structure for the first time in nearly two decades,

  • Altria Group shares stumble after Morgan Stanley says inflation is taking away Americans’ COVID stress relief: cigarettes

    Investment bank cuts its price target for cigarette maker from $54 to $50 as inflation bites into Americans' newly rediscovered smoking habit.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% (or More) to Buy Right Now

    Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) is a leader in the cybersecurity industry. Specifically, the company specializes in identity and access management. Okta allows administrators to authenticate users based on details like identity, device, and behavior, and it leans on artificial intelligence (AI) to score the risk associated with each sign-in.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • Americans tipped less during the pandemic. Is that understandable, or wrong? ‘Waiting tables is so hard on your body, and a lot of people don’t appreciate all of the work that we do’:

    Meanwhile, ‘the customer was never asked or involved with the decision,’ one customer tells the Moneyist.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Markets are 'waiting to see what the earnings picture looks like': Strategist

    Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's driving markets today, the fading dominance of tech stocks, and the state of the energy sector.

  • Twitter Reassures Staff on Musk Deal, Sees Vote by August

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s top lawyer reassured staff Wednesday that the deal to sell the company to billionaire Elon Musk is still progressing, and that a shareholder vote will occur in late July or early August, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should

  • Oil ends at 3-month high as gasoline demand continues to rise in face of record pump prices

    The U.S. oil benchmark pushed solidly above the $120-a-barrel threshold to end at a three-month high Wednesday as data showed demand for gasoline is running hot.