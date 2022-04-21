U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

Rockwell Automation Now Offering Plex Systems Cloud-Native Smart Manufacturing Platform in Southeast Asia

·4 min read
In this article:
  • ROK
    Watchlist

Plex offers real-time view of the entire production lifecycle, connecting people, systems, machines, and supply chains to drive precision, efficiency, and agility

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, now offers world leading cloud-native smart manufacturing platform Plex Systems through its channels in Southeast Asia.

(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)
(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)

The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform is the only single-instance, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution operating at scale, providing businesses a real-time view of the entire production lifecycle. The platform includes solutions for advanced manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, asset performance management, production monitoring, process automation and analytics, along with machine connectivity capabilities.

Plex delivers tremendous value to customers in high-volume, highly repetitive discrete and process manufacturing sectors such as automotive, metal fabrication, electronics, food and beverage, and aerospace. Businesses can easily connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to achieve precision, efficiency, and agility.

The demand for industrial automation and Industry 4.0 solutions is on the rise in the region. Southeast Asia's industrial automation and process control market is expected to be worth US$4.97 billion by 2025[1]. This demand is driven by high technical awareness around the usage of robotics and the manufacturing sector's robust production capabilities.

Additionally, a McKinsey report estimated that embracing Industry 4.0 measures—the adoption of smart, data-driven systems and technologies to improve inventory and computing capacities—could boost ASEAN's regional productivity by up to US$600 billion by 2025.[2]

"IDC revealed that investment in cloud infrastructure, software, and platforms is one of the top three technology areas of focus for Asia Pacific manufacturers. The critical need for data monitoring and tracking has driven manufacturers to shift from on-premises to cloud platforms and this adoption will continue to rise. IDC estimates spending on cloud applications and infrastructure will reach US$124 billion by 2025 at a year-on-year growth rate of 28.8%[3]," said Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional director, Southeast Asia, Rockwell Automation. "Cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions can have an incredible impact on manufacturing, accelerating innovation, streamlining operations, and contributing towards productivity and business growth. Plex makes automation and smart manufacturing solutions more accessible for Southeast Asian manufacturers," added Tarkieltaub.

Acquired by Rockwell Automation in September 2021, Plex has over 700 customers in nearly 40 countries including in Asia and manages more than 8 billion transactions per day. Plex's reach is now extended as a part of Rockwell's Software and Control operating segment which provides leading hardware and software offerings for the design, operation, and maintenance of production automation and management systems.

Rockwell Automation has been in Asia Pacific for over 40 years and continues to invest in its vision of expanding human possibility and digital transformation for its customers across the region. With over 5,800 dedicated employees in the region and a robust ecosystem of partners collaborating towards delivering value for our customers, Rockwell Automation continues to transform the industry, unlocking potential and productivity through automated and connected innovation.

[1] https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/southeast-asia-industrial-automation-process-control-market-5073
[2] https://www.business.hsbc.com/asean/smart-manufacturing
[3] https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prAP48094821

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc., a Rockwell Automation Company, is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, asset performance management, production monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

