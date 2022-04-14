U.S. markets closed

Rockwell Automation Offers Digitalization, Smart Manufacturing Automation Solutions Across Southeast Asia with Singapore-based System Integrator Partner, CAD-IT

·5 min read
In this article:
  • ROK
    Watchlist

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is strengthening its partner network in the region with its latest partnership with CAD-IT, a Singapore-based leading Industry 4.0 technologies provider.

(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)
(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)

Among other information software solutions, the partnership will see CAD-IT offer Rockwell Automation's smart manufacturing and automation solutions: newly acquired Plex Systems, a cloud-native smart manufacturing platform; and Fiix, a cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered computerized maintenance management system (see appendix). Both Plex and Fiix cater to the food and beverage, household and personal care, and automotive industries across Asia Pacific.

"Global manufacturing took a hit during the beginning of the pandemic. Businesses in Southeast Asia started facing supply chain disruptions, lower productivity, and rising manufacturing costs," said Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional director for Southeast Asia, Rockwell Automation. "As we recover from the pandemic, businesses must address these key issues, improve their manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain processes, and build resilience to withstand unexpected disruptions. Digital technologies, smart manufacturing, human-machine interaction, and advanced analytics are helping manufacturers optimize processes and strengthen their position as 'factories of the world.'"

"Southeast Asia is one of the fastest growing sub-regions for us. We are very pleased to partner with CAD-IT who is well-versed in the region. By combining our technologies and expertise with their strong regional network and execution competency, we can make smart manufacturing and digital transformation solutions more accessible to businesses in Southeast Asia," added Tarkieltaub.

CAD-IT: Industry 4.0 capabilities in Asia Pacific

CAD-IT delivers end-to-end Industry 4.0 solutions encompassing additive manufacturing, augmented reality (AR), industrial internet of things (IIoT), engineering simulation and more. With manufacturing expertise gained through its production facilities in China, the company has delivered numerous multi-factory digital transformation projects in various verticals across Asia Pacific.

CAD-IT has a wide network in Southeast Asia, with presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam, serving more than 1,000 customers. Beyond the sub-region, it has offices in China, South Korea, and Australia to serve Asia Pacific customers.

Rising demand for automation and Industry 4.0 solutions

CAD-IT joins the growing PartnerNetwork of Rockwell Automation channel partners to support the increasing demand for industrial automation and Industry 4.0 solutions in Southeast Asia, with plans to expand the coverage across the rest of Asia Pacific in the near future. The region's industrial automation and process control market is expected to be worth US$4.97 billion by 2025[1]. This demand is driven by high technical awareness around the usage of robotics and the manufacturing sector's robust production capabilities.

Additionally, the demand for Industry 4.0 solutions is on the rise. According to Mordor Intelligence, Asia's Industry 4.0 market is expected to reach US$71.59 billion by 2026.[2]

"Partnering with Rockwell Automation gives us the opportunity to expand and build our product and services suite of Industry 4.0 solutions. Besides enhanced manufacturing and digital transformation, businesses in the region will benefit from our local market presence with implementation, support, and maintenance from our on-ground team of experts across the region," said Terence Chan, CEO of CAD-IT.

Rockwell Automation has been in Asia Pacific for over 40 years and continues to invest in its vision of expanding human possibility and digital transformation for its customers across the region. With over 5,800 dedicated employees in the region and a robust ecosystem of partners collaborating towards delivering value for our customers, Rockwell Automation continues to transform the industry, unlocking potential and productivity through automated and connected innovation.

[1] https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/southeast-asia-industrial-automation-process-control-market-5073
[2] https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/asia-industry-4-0-market

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About CAD-IT

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Singapore, CAD-IT provides Industry 4.0 solutions and services, enabling companies and their supply chains to achieve greater product innovation, quality, and productivity with reduced time-to-market and operational costs. CAD-IT has successfully delivered numerous multi-factory Industry 4.0 digital transformation projects ranging from Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Energy, Food & Beverage, Machine Building, Medical, Oil & Gas to Semiconductor, with manufacturing expertise gained through its own manufacturing facilities in China. Visit www.caditglobal.com to connect with your industry.

Appendix

Acquired by Rockwell Automation in September 2021, Plex Systems is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, asset performance management, production monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

Fiix is a cloud-based, AI-powered computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) that helps companies manage all their maintenance, including thousands of assets, work orders and parts, in one place. It enables companies to maintain equipment efficiency, keep track of work orders and have insight into costs or maintenance performance. This allows them to make fewer capital expenditures, turn operational data into action and hit production targets. Currently, there are over 3,000 companies using Fiix globally.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

