Rockwell Automation Partners with Fortinet to Secure Operational Technology Environments

·3 min read

Fortinet joins the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ as a Gold Technology Partner

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, has joined the PartnerNetwork Program as a Gold Technology Partner.

(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)
(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)

By partnering, Fortinet and Rockwell Automation will be able to provide powerful cybersecurity protection to global customers through the convergence of advanced networking and security capabilities. The differences between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) environments mean that ICS systems often face different cybersecurity risks and a unique threat landscape that requires security solutions tailored to their challenges. Fortinet has years of experience securing OT environments with solutions that can help connected organizations protect, consolidate, and scale their security.

Traditionally, OT companies have relied upon "air gapping" as a crucial part of their security strategy. By ensuring that no network connectivity existed between OT and IT networks, it was possible to decrease the exposure of ICS components to cyber threats. But today, the air gaps between OT and IT networks are rapidly disintegrating. As a leading vendor of OT security solutions, Fortinet will help Rockwell securely support its evolving customer base around the world.

Dan DeYoung, vice president of product management at Rockwell Automation, points out, "More Rockwell customers are looking at ways connected products or services can provide new revenue streams. But digital transformation initiatives have to be secure, so they're requesting Fortinet products to help them realize their goals. Our customers are looking for ways to reduce complexity with integrated security products that are specifically designed for OT environments. Partnering with Fortinet offers the security efficacy and reliability they need."

"Companies will continue to see a convergence of OT and IT, and this evolution will have a significant effect on manufacturing cybersecurity," said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. "The Fortinet partnership with Rockwell Automation will help customers securely navigate their digital transformation journey. Our collaboration with Rockwell will support secure connected organizations by reducing their exposure to cyber threats and help them centralize visibility and management of their security architecture."

Learn more information about Fortinet OT capabilities and solutions at https://www.fortinet.com/ot.

For more information on Rockwell Automation's Digital Partner Program, or to request more information from your local sales office, please click here.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 615,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet's Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About PartnerNetwork

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance, and meet sustainability objectives.

PartnerNetwork is a trademark of Rockwell Automation Inc.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

