Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

Rockwell Medical, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
WIXOM, Mich., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) (“Rockwell Medical” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced the Rockwell Medical executive management team is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference.

The presentation will become publicly available for on-demand listening beginning on Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.rockwellmed.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing its next-generation parenteral iron technology platform, Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC), which has the potential to lead transformative treatments for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients’ lives. The Company has two FDA-approved therapies indicated for patients undergoing hemodialysis, which are the first two products developed from the FPC platform. Rockwell Medical is also advancing its FPC platform by developing FPC for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients outside of dialysis, who are receiving intravenous medications in the home infusion setting. In addition, Rockwell Medical is one of two major suppliers of life-saving hemodialysis concentrate products to kidney dialysis clinics in the United States. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

CONTACTS

Investors:
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
Rockwell@argotpartners.com

Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


