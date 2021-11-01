U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,604.66
    -0.72 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,857.08
    +37.52 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,544.64
    +46.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.08
    +57.89 (+2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.11
    +0.54 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0970
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,876.45
    +23.33 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.31
    +24.80 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Rockwood Capital Recapitalizes Washington, D.C. Office Complex

·2 min read

Acquires 49% Stake in 655 New York Avenue NW

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwood Capital ("Rockwood") announced today it has completed the recapitalization of 655 New York Avenue NW, a trophy office complex in Washington, D.C. An affiliate of Rockwood has acquired a 49% stake in the Class A building on behalf of Meritz Alternative Investment Management. A Brookfield Asset Management real estate fund and Douglas Development, who together redeveloped and built the property in 2019, retained a 51% ownership stake. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The 756,000 square foot property, located in the heart of Washington D.C.'s East End, is adjacent to the Washington Convention Center, bordered by Seventh and L Streets. With 79,000 square feet of the building allocated to retail, the LEED gold-certified complex is considered a masterpiece of preservation, constructed on a site that was assembled by Douglas Development out of 9 separate purchases over a 15-year period comprised of 19 historic structures combined with a new 11-story glass office tower offering panoramic views of the city. The building's amenities include penthouse conference space, rooftop terraces, a fitness center, lounge, game room, bike rooms and lockers, and 467 spaces of underground parking. Current office tenants include PwC, UnitedHealth Group, and Brookfield.

David Becker, a Managing Partner at Rockwood, said, "We continue to target state of the art office assets with significant tenant credit and weighted average lease term in locations and settings that are poised to successfully attract and retain a highly educated labor force. We are very enthusiastic about partnering with Brookfield and Douglas Development in the ownership of this trophy asset."

About Rockwood Capital

Rockwood Capital is a real estate investment management firm founded in 1995 that provides debt and equity capital combined with real estate operating expertise for the repositioning, development, redevelopment and recapitalization of residential, office, retail and hotel space in key markets throughout the United States. Rockwood is a 75-person organization with offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; and Los Angeles, CA. Since inception, Rockwood and its principals have invested in approximately $34.4 billion of real estate and real estate-related assets (gross asset value). As of Q2 2021, Rockwood manages a portfolio of approximately $10.8 billion (gross asset value). Rockwood's international investor base includes sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, funds of funds, high net worth individuals and family offices.

Contact:
Caroline Luz
Lambert & Co.
203-656-2829
cluz@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockwood-capital-recapitalizes-washington-dc-office-complex-301412376.html

SOURCE Rockwood Capital, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. My best call last week was for Digital World Acquisition to take a hit after soaring the week before. The special purpose acquisition company -- SPAC for short -- took off after partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group for the launch of the Truth Social platform.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

    Several factors unique to this time in our economy will create winners and losers in the stock market this month.

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as mu

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Is Falling as Analyst Warns of More Competition

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell cut his rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy, saying the company's rate of growth will likely slow down.

  • How an accidental phone answer exposed 'coup plan' at Canada's Rogers Communications

    In mid September, Rogers Communications Inc CEO Joe Natale called his then finance chief Tony Staffieri, who was discussing a secret plan to shake up Canada's biggest telecom company's board and senior management, including Natale. Staffieri accidentally answered Natale's call. That left the line open for 21 minutes as Natale listened to Staffieri detail the big upcoming management reshuffle which ex-chairman Edward Rogers had plotted, according to an affidavit filed by Rogers Chairman John MacDonald.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Better Chinese Tech Stock: DiDi Global or Meituan

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) and Meituan (OTC: MPNG.Y) have both been hammered by China's crackdown on its top tech companies over the past year. DiDi, which owns China's largest ride-hailing platform, went public in June at $14 per share. DiDi's existing users and drivers can still access its services, but the lack of clarity regarding its future growth has reduced its stock price to about $8.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; 3 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 175 points Monday, as Tesla raced to more record highs. These are three top stocks to buy and watch.

  • AMD Stock Could Be Hurt When Chip Shortage Ends, Says Analyst

    Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard wrote that slowing growth in semiconductor unit demand could lead to a glut in 2023 that will hurt AMD.

  • 3 Large Bank Mergers Now in Question

    The Federal Reserve, which regulates bank holding companies, has been taking a stricter stance toward large bank deals.