Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.155

The board of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving $0.155 per share. The dividend yield will be 3.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Rocky Brands' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Rocky Brands' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 6.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 57%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Rocky Brands Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.62. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that Rocky Brands' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.1% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

Overall, we think Rocky Brands is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Rocky Brands (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.