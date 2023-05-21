Rocky Brands' (NASDAQ:RCKY) Dividend Will Be $0.155

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.155 per share on the 15th of June. This makes the dividend yield 3.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Rocky Brands' stock price has reduced by 30% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

View our latest analysis for Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Rocky Brands was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 2.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Rocky Brands Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.62. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Rocky Brands May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings has been rising at 2.5% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Story continues

We Really Like Rocky Brands' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Rocky Brands might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Rocky Brands has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Is Rocky Brands not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

