Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.155

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.155 per share on the 18th of March. This makes the dividend yield 2.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Rocky Brands' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Rocky Brands was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 7.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 52%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Rocky Brands Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.62. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Rocky Brands' EPS has declined at around 7.7% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On Rocky Brands' Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Rocky Brands has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

