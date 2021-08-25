Rocky Mountain West Insurance Ranks No. 755 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 655 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Rocky Mountain West Insurance is No. 755 on its annual list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"I believe the ability to provide others an opportunity to build their own successful business is the greatest achievement anyone could aspire to." - Uwe Philip Kirch, President/CEO.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Based in Grand Junction Colorado Rocky Mountain West Insurance ranked 13th in within the insurance industry nationally and 31st overall among Colorado companies. Since 2005 it has become a critical distribution channel for their carriers, and formidable opportunity for insurance professionals seeking to build their own independent agency.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Companies meeting the required revenue thresholds also must have been founded by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

