ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE is now served at two of Singapore's Most Celebrated Restaurants: Michelin 3 Star Odette and Michelin 1 Star Burnt Ends.

Japan's First Luxury Beer is now Available in Singapore

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Rococo (CEO: Yohay Wakabayashi, HQ: Tokyo, Japan)

ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE, Japan's First Luxury Beer, is now available outside of Japan for the first time ever. Its Singapore launch marks the first step of a planned international expansion. ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE was originally launched in Japan in 2018, and is celebrated for being served in over 100 Michelin-starred restaurants within a year of its launch. Japan's leading chefs and sommeliers describe ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE as possessing the delicate texture of champagne and the depth of a fine wine or sake. Its delicate texture and purity of taste do not interfere with the flavors explored in fine dining, and this has made ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE a favorite among leading chefs and sommeliers. Its luxury beer concept was created to complement the fine dining experience and as a symbol of embracing the moments we share with special people. ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE has received requests from restaurants around the world, and will continue expanding to other new countries in the near future.

In Singapore, ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE is currently served at Michelin 3-star modern French restaurant Odette and 1-star modern Australian barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends, both of which have ranked among the The World's 50 Best Restaurants list. Over time, ROCOCO Toyko WHITE will be available at additional restaurants in Singapore. Maison ROCOCO's ambition is to continue sharing Japanese luxury with people around the world. Singapore represents the first step in showing the global potential of the company's luxury beer concept.

ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE Now Served by Two World-Renowned Michelin Awarded Chefs in Singapore

About the Singapore restaurants offering our beer, Odette and Burnt Ends:

Originally from France, Chef Julien Royer's cuisine at Odette stays true to his French roots while incorporating recipes and ingredients native to Singapore.

Awards:

3 Michelin stars (2019, 2021, 2022)

Ranked 8th in The World's 50 Best Restaurants (2021)

Ranked 36th in The World's 50 Best Restaurants (2022)

Ranked 1st in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants (2019, 2020)

Ranked 2nd in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants (2021)

Ranked 8th in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants (2022)

Wine Director, Vincent Tan's comments:

'We are very excited to feature Rococo beer after tasting it, its elegance and lightness on the palette makes it perfect for the meal, especially with the delicate flavors we work with.'

Vincent Tan

Wine Director

Odette

Chef Julien Royer, Odette, Singapore, Three Michelin Stars

Burnt Ends https://burntends.com.sg/

Australian-born chef Dave Pynt is famous for serving Singapore with modern Australian barbecue prepared in Burnt Ends 4 tonne wood burning oven.

Awards:

1 Michelin star (2018-2022)

Ranked 34th in The World's 50 Best Restaurants (2021)

Ranked 41st in The World's 50 Best Restaurants (2022)

Head of Beverage, Neil Claudio's comments:

'Rococo, purity at it's finest! '

Neil Claudio

Head of Beverage

Burnt Ends Hospitality Group

Chef Dave Pynt, Burnt Ends, Singapore, One Michelin Star

ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE's 5 primary characteristics

Brewed using the naturally purified underground waters of Mount Fuji. It is also unpasteurized and unfiltered, and is therefore refrigerated from the time it is brewed to the time it is served. This allows customers around the world to enjoy its fresh taste. Possesses a beautiful color, fruity aroma, and a sharp finish. These characteristics are more fully appreciated when served in a white wine glass. It has a luxurious silky texture that has been recognized by chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants and leading sommeliers. It is not bitter, which makes it a favorite beer among many individuals who generally prefer wines or champagnes. It has a gentle flavor profile that allows it to pair more naturally alongside fine cuisine without overpowering delicate flavors.

ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE, Japan’s First Luxury Beer

