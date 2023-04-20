Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Expands into the Licensed California Cannabis Market

Company Completes Agreement for California Licensed Cultivation, Manufacturing, Distribution, and Delivery

COSTA MESA,‌ ‌CA‌ --News Direct-- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

McapMediaWire -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces the expansion into the California licensed cannabis market. “We are proud to announce to our shareholders that Rodedawg has signed an agreement with Chron Industries, LLC for the expansion into the California licensed market, which will expedite the growth in revenue streams with offerings and distribution outlets. Given that today is 4/20, we wanted to share the great news that we have accomplished a major milestone in our operations. This agreement gives the company the ability to operate with a licensed company and gives Year 1 the forward acceleration toward our goal of $7 million plus in revenues for 2023. We believe that the revenue figure could be much higher but we want to stay with conservative Year 1 revenue targets. Chron Industries, LLC is a fully operational, revenue producing California licensed cannabis company and the exact opportunity that allows our company the expansion yet saves our shareholders millions of dollars.” states Chris Swartz, CEO of Rodedawg Intl. Ind., Inc.

Chris Swartz, CEO, adds, “According to Statista, sales of legal cannabis in California reach 5.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2022. This value was over twice as high as 2018. This is a massive market and this agreement positions the company to jointly provide Cannabis related products and services with revenue streams back to the Rodedawg enterprise. In the coming weeks, the company will be providing updates on the agreement. Additionally, we will also be announcing the company’s entrance into providing a wide range of health care products and multi-faceted distribution sales channels.”

Mr. Swartz concludes, “In the next few weeks, management will further inform shareholders on the timeframe and progress of accomplishing success milestones to further expand shareholder value. Behind the scenes, we are lining up additional acquisitions, cancellation of shares, and completion of our audit, as our plan from the beginning has been positioning the Company for significant growth leading to uplisting.”

Story continues

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

Please note the company Twitter address is https://twitter.com/RWGImerger for regular updates.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

Contact Information:

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

1-800-793-0355

ir@buddinghorizon.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Contact Details

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc

ir@buddinghorizon.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/rodedawg-international-industries-inc-otc-rwgi-expands-into-the-licensed-california-cannabis-market-553037977