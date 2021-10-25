U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,578.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.75
    +48.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.00
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.81
    +1.05 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0110 (+0.66%)
     

  • Vix

    15.84
    +0.83 (+5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8680
    +0.4080 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,746.15
    +2,333.30 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.38
    +24.83 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Rodent Recon Powered by IoT Leader Skyhawk Now Available

·3 min read

A new cst-effective wireless electronic rodent control solution.

DERRY, N.H., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PICA Product Development (PPD) is pleased to announce the latest IoT solution powered by the Skyhawk® platform, Rodent Recon. Rodent Recon solves the problem of monitoring rodent control traps with a remote, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solution. No more wasted time crawling into attics and other hard-to-reach locations to find empty rodent traps. Pest control alerts are delivered to the user via the phone app, empowering technicians to help customers quickly solve their rodent issues.

Built on the award-winning Skyhawk IoT platform, Rodent Recon was designed in conjunction with pest control industry experts. The solution consists of targeted pest control sensors, a hub/gateway, a smartphone application and an enterprise portal for overall rodent control management. The sensors detect rodent trap or pest bait station activity and communicate this to the hub via a local RF signal. The electronic pest control hub has an integrated cellular connection and relays sensor activities to the smartphone application. The enterprise portal enables large companies to manage thousands of pest control hubs and sensors for their field service teams and can integrate with other business process software providing valuable data on rodent control trap activity.

The Rodent Recon Pest Control system is:

  • Cost-effective - Able to be deployed at commercial or residential locations.

  • Flexible - Can work with virtually any bait station or trap.

  • Intuitive – Simple setup requires minimal training and no on-site support so technicians can use it immediately.

  • Battery-powered Also includes an integrated cellular connection for ease of use at any location.

Rich Shevelow, CEO at Skyhawk said, "We are excited to launch Rodent Recon, our newest product that leverages the power of our Skyhawk Internet of Things platform. The Rodent Recon electronic pest control system will help companies increase technician productivity, cut costs and improve IPM efforts."

Rodent Recon will be on display at the Pest Management industry's largest tradeshow, PestWorld, happening in Las Vegas from November 2-5, 2021. Learn more at www.rodentrecon.com.

ABOUT PESTWORLD
PestWorld is the largest event for the pest control management industry and is run by the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). NPMA is a non-profit organization with nearly 5,000 members from around the world and was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property.

ABOUT SKYHAWK
Skyhawk is part of the PICA family of companies (PICA Manufacturing Solutions and PICA Product Development). For 25 years, PICA has helped bring innovative products to market including handheld barcode readers, smartphones and high-speed switching stations for optical networks. With our extensive design and world-wide manufacturing resources, we are leading an IoT revolution that permits cost-effective and ultra-reliable monitoring of places and things. The Skyhawk platform utilizes LTE Cat M1 and Low Power Wide Area Network communications technologies to support IoT devices. All Skyhawk devices are designed to be deployed in locations that do not offer easily accessible power or internet connections.
No Wi-fi. No Power. No Problem.®

CONTACT
Greg Donahue, Director of Marketing
PICA Product Development
gdonahue@picapd.com
+1 (603) 425-1096
321997@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rodent-recon-powered-by-iot-leader-skyhawk-now-available-301406717.html

SOURCE Skyhawk

Recommended Stories

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • Apple Has Upended the Online Ad Market. Snap Is Just the Beginning of the Pain.

    The push to protect consumer privacy by limiting targeted advertising on mobile devices is hitting home for advertisers and ad-reliant online businesses.

  • Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes

    Ahead of Facebook Inc's financial results on Monday, the social media giant is expected to be hurt more than others in big tech by Apple Inc's iPhone privacy changes, investors fear, after Snap Inc missed revenue targets last week. The Apple privacy updates, which began rolling out in April and prevent advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their consent, has had investors in digital ad companies on edge for fear that reduced access to data would upend the nearly $100 billion mobile ad market. Snap confirmed fears on Thursday when it reported the Apple changes hurt its ability to measure whether its ads led to website visits or sales, and a measurement tool provided by Apple did not perform as well as expected.

  • U.S. Oil Tops $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in the U.S. rallied above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a surge in global energy prices, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank R

  • Latest Russian cyberattack targeting hundreds of U.S. networks -Microsoft

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Russian-based agency behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattack has targeted hundreds more companies and organizations in its latest wave of attacks on U.S.-based computer systems, Microsoft said in a blog post. Microsoft, in a blog post dated Oct. 24, said Nobelium's latest wave targeted "resellers and other technology service providers" of cloud services. Just a small percent of the latest attempts were successful, Microsoft told the New York Times, which first reported the breach, but it gave no further details.

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • U.S Oil Bulls Rampage On Tight Supplies in World’s Largest Economy

    Global supply of both crude oil and refined products remained tight, as demand for solid fuels in the world’s largest economy and elsewhere picked up from the pandemic-induced slump caused by COVID-19.

  • Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

    JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, acco

  • Supply-Chain Disruptions Encourage Rio Tinto to Mine Its Own Sludge for Critical Minerals

    With some minerals in short supply amid a global supply-chain crisis, the mining company is looking at ways it can produce additional minerals essential for modern technologies.

  • Shiba Inu Up 50% to Record, Becomes 11th-Biggest Crypto Coin

    (Bloomberg) -- Shiba Inu soared to record highs over the weekend to become the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSHIB, as it’s known, was up 50% in the 24 hours t

  • Microsoft Is Best ESG Company, Checks Boxes For Environmental, Social, Governance

    Microsoft ranks first out of 2,360 public companies based on Dow Jones ESG Rating data when coupled with IBD Composite Ratings.

  • Shiba Inu Coin Is Falling. Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Own Any.

    Replying to a question on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owned 'None' of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.