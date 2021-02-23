U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Rode's Wireless GO II kit comes with two mics and onboard storage

James Trew
·Managing Editor
·3 min read

Rode made a bit of a splash two years ago when it debuted its Wireless GO microphone system. The diminutive size, built-in mic and relatively affordable price were a winning formula. Today, Rode is unveiling its sequel, the Wireless GO II, and it comes with a slew of improvements.

Most notably, the kit now comes with two transmitters (and one receiver). Owners of the original version will tell you that one of the more limiting factors was that you could only record one sound source (unless you wanted to get into splitter cables and the like). Now, you can record two presenters or one voice and some ambience (or any other creative configuration) right out of the box.

This alone makes the Wireless GO II interesting beyond its primary video focus. For example, recording both sides of an in-person interview without being tethered to the recorder (and socially distanced!). Rode also saw fit to over double the wireless range to 200 meters (650 feet) line of sight (the original was around 70).

As before, the transmitters have microphones built-in and a clip on the back of the unit means the setup doesn’t need anything else (and is wireless in the truest sense). Though, as before, you can plug in your own lav mic if you want. In fact, this time around, you can also connect the Wireless GO II's receiver over USB or lightning, so you’re no longer limited to recording into just anything with a 3.5mm port (wireless Zoom calls anyone?), you can plug the transmitter into most modern phones and laptops, too.

Rode Wireless GO II
Rode Wireless GO II

If you want a truly lightweight setup, the new transmitters have onboard storage so you can record directly to them or use it to make a backup recording on the device. Rode claims there’s enough room for a full 24 hours of audio, though at what quality we don’t yet know. Bear in mind the battery life is only seven hours, but you could leave this recording somewhere attached to a battery pack if you really want that endless ambience.

Improvements on the software side include the option to record in stereo or mono, three-stage gain control and a “safety channel” that records a backup on board in case the one you get in-camera is too loud and has clipping. Most of these features will be accessed via a new companion app called Rode Central. Perhaps this could lead to more features down the line or at least convenient firmware updates.

One of the more understated perks of the original was the Interview GO accessory, which turned the kit into a wireless handheld reporter mic. Fortunately, the dimensions of the new version are essentially the same, so that accessory (and the magnetic clip) will work here also. Rode also claims a new connector on the included furry windshields should make them more secure when in use.

The Wireless GO II will cost $299, which is around $100 more than the original kit, but does include the second transmitter so it averages out to be a similar price “by weight.”

  • RBNZ Seen Quashing Talk of Tightening Despite V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank may try to dispel talk of monetary tightening at its first policy decision of the year.The Reserve Bank will stress the need for ongoing monetary support when it leaves the official cash rate at 0.25% Wednesday in Wellington, economists said. It is likely to signal the OCR will be on hold well into 2022 and may refrain from publishing a forecast track that includes a rate hike, they said.The economy has performed better than expected in a V-shaped recovery and the housing market is booming, removing any prospect of negative interest rates and turning attention to when the Reserve Bank might begin to remove stimulus. But the RBNZ will be mindful of the many risks ahead as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage globally, and will not want to get ahead of other central banks for fear of pushing up the New Zealand dollar.“Expect a message of not counting your chickens before they hatch,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “The position New Zealand finds itself in at present looks to be ahead of even the dizziest of high expectations, but a lot can go wrong and the path of least regret for the RBNZ is to continue signaling -- as other central banks have -- that considerable monetary support will be needed for quite some time.”Earlier this month, Australia’s central bank extended its bond-purchase program and said it doesn’t expect to increase interest rates until 2024, following global peers in moving to stamp out premature tapering speculation. The RBNZ’s rate decision is published at 2 p.m. local time tomorrow and Governor Adrian Orr will hold a press conference an hour later.Auckland LockdownWhen the Monetary Policy Committee convened last week for its first policy decision since November, New Zealand’s largest city had just gone into a snap lockdown. While it was lifted after just three days, it was a reminder of how uncertain the outlook is. New Zealand’s vaccination rollout to the general population is not expected to start until the second half of the year and the border may remain closed through 2021, crippling a tourism industry that was once the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner.To to be sure, the RBNZ is closer to meeting its inflation and employment mandates than many of its peers. Unemployment unexpectedly fell to 4.9% in the fourth quarter and inflation is expected to accelerate to the 2% target by June. Prices for commodities such as wholemilk powder have risen on strong global demand, while construction is buoyant as people unable to take overseas holidays spend money on house renovations instead.New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating was yesterday upgraded to AA+ by Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings, which cited the nation’s success in battling Covid-19 and its rapid economic rebound.The RBNZ “simply must be less dovish” than it was in November because nearly every development since then has “portrayed a stronger, and more inflationary, economy than was expected,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. Still, “this does not mean the bank will be rushing to shift its current policy stance. And, for tactical reasons, it may even choose to produce a relatively neutral statement,” he said.The RBNZ will revise up its growth, employment and inflation forecasts to reflect the brighter outlook, but the impact of the closed border on the tourism industry has yet to be fully felt, said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“The New Zealand economy is facing a large, negative income shock, and that will increasingly become evident over coming months,” Zollner said. “The RBNZ will be cautious about these headwinds, along with still-significant downside risks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: In blow to Uber, U.K. court reaches obvious conclusion that its drivers are workers

    A U.K. high court ruling threatens Uber's business model there and could be a template for regulators across Europe and beyond.

  • Banks, Investor Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.The yield premium of Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds over comparable government debt narrowed on Friday to the least in 17 months, suggesting bondholders are gaining confidence in a rescue plan.“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”Interest PaymentsEskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canola Jumps to Record High After Canada Cuts Stocks Estimate

    (Bloomberg) -- Canola futures touched a record high on Thursday, extending a months-long rally after Canada’s agriculture department slashed its stockpile estimate for the oilseed, increasing supply concerns.Canada will have just 700,000 metric tons of canola when the crop year ends on July 31, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said Wednesday in its monthly report. That marks a 42% reduction from the government’s January forecast.“That was a surprise,” said Shawn Hackett, president of agricultural commodities brokerage Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida. “That was much lower than people thought.”The spot futures contract hit C$777.30 per metric ton, the highest for such a contract according to data going back to 1982, before paring some of its gains. Canola for November delivery also extended a rally to a high of C$590.20. The lower price of the November contract compared to the spot price indicates strong demand for near-term deliveries.Canada, the world’s biggest canola producer, had more than four times the amount of oilseed in its bins at the end of last crop year, at 3.1 million tons. Dwindling supplies have come after China accelerated its canola imports from Canada.Year-end inventories for the next crop year will also be at 700,000 tons by July 2022, even with production rising 8% to 20.2 million tons for the year beginning Aug. 1, according to the agriculture department’s forecast.The lower forecast for carry-over stocks fueled the rally, as did increased buying of near-term options contracts, said Keith Ferley, a trader with RBC Dominion Securities in Winnipeg, calling the supply-and-demand forecasts “extremely bullish.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pork Shock Sets Inflation Test for Philippine Debt: SEAsia Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine bonds are coming under threat as surging pork prices drive inflation to the highest level in two years, but support from the central bank should help limit further losses.The spike in consumer prices has pushed real yields on the nation’s 10-year debt below zero, the only market in major emerging Asian countries with a negative reading. Philippine local bonds have started the year on a weak note, handing investors a loss of 1.4% in dollar terms since the end of December, a far cry from their 19% return in 2020.“From a real-yield valuation perspective versus regional peers, peso bonds would not be attractive by this metric,” said Ng Kheng Siang, Asia Pacific head of fixed income at State Street Global Advisors in Singapore. “But, that doesn’t mean peso bonds will be a significant underperformer going forward.”Ng said the “inflation shock” may turn out to be short lived given that overall domestic demand remains weak. This should allow the central bank to keep an accommodative monetary policy, limiting any increase in bond yields, he said.The Philippines is considering tripling imports of pork and has placed a cap on prices after the African swine fever cut supplies of one of the nation’s most popular foods. The cost of pork products has risen to as high as 400 pesos ($8.3) a kilogram in Manila from 225 pesos last year, helping push the inflation rate to 4.2% last month, above the central bank’s target range of 2% to 4%.Despite quickening inflation, the central bank believes it’s “too early” to think about raising interest rates, Governor Benjamin Diokno told Bloomberg Television this week. While consumer-price gains will remain elevated in the first half, they should taper later on in the year, he said in an interview.Bonds are likely to be supported as the monetary authority still has room for further monetary easing by lowering the level of banks’ reserve requirements, according to Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“We are not overly bearish,” she said. “We continue to see multiple channels, which will contain pressure on the Philippine government bonds.”While the central bank trimmed the reserve ratio by 200 basis points last year, it is still at 12%, which is more than three times that of Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.Real yields are likely to turn positive again by the second half of the year as food supply bottlenecks are expected to normalize in the next few months, said Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life of Canada Philippines Inc. in Manila.Stabilizing food prices should help keep the 10-year bond yield around 3%, and the five-year yield in a range from 2.625% to 2.75%, he said. Those compare to 3.24% for 10-year and 2.80% at Thursday’s close.“We still expect rates to continue to stay low as the government wants to support the economic recovery,” Enriquez said. While there is growing concern about inflation, the central bank should also continue with its open-market operations to cushion any yield spike, he said.What to Watch:Malaysia is scheduled to release foreign-reserves data on Monday, CPI numbers on Wednesday, and trade statistics on FridayThailand will report customs trade figures on Tuesday, followed by the current-account balance on ThursdayThe Philippines will publish its December budget balance on FridayYou want more news on Southeast Asian bond markets? Click here for stories on the rates market, and here for credit. Read here the most-recent weekly credit story on global shipping rates.(Updates with nominal yields in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Critics say Robinhood more aligned with the wealthy than average investors

    Unlike its namesake, the Robinhood stock trading app and retail brokerage is all about nudging unsophisticated investors into risky investments.

  • Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

    Bitcoin hit a fresh high on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday. The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to a record $57,553, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.

  • What Happens if All Stablecoin Users Have to Be Identified?

    If the U.S. reins in pseudonymity in stablecoin transactions (as seems possible) there could be big implications for the crypto industry, says our columnist.

  • Second Canadian Bitcoin ETF Begins Trading on TSX Today

    This is the second bitcoin ETF approved to trade in Canada.

  • GameStop frenzy sparks fresh investment in stock-trading apps

    The recent trading frenzy centered on GameStop Corp and other “meme” stocks is sparking a wave of investor interest in start-ups aiming to mimic the success of Robinhood Markets Inc, whose no-fee brokerage app has helped drive a trading boom. Public.com, a direct competitor to Robinhood that boasts a host of blue-chip backers, said on Wednesday it had raised $220 million, valuing it at $1.2 billion on the private market. Another well-heeled rival, Stash, said earlier this month it had raised $125 million, while Webull Financial LLC, backed by Chinese investors, is also raising fresh funds after enjoying an influx of new users.

  • U.S. factory activity cools; cost pressures mounting

    U.S. factory activity slowed in early February likely as a global semiconductor chip shortage hurt production at automobile plants, while prices of inputs and manufactured goods soared, which could heighten fears of strong inflation growth this year. The report from data firm IHS Markit on Friday also showed businesses in the services industry were experiencing higher costs related to the procurement of personal protective equipment, a greater proportion of which they were passing on to clients "through a marked rise in selling prices." Inflation is being closely watched amid concerns from some quarters that President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package could cause the economy to overheat.

  • UK finances see first January deficit in 10 years

    Government borrowing hit £8.8bn last month, the highest January figure since records began in 1993.

  • Texas Power Operator Sued Over Outages During Winter Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The operator of the power grid in Texas was hit with a second lawsuit in as many days over power outages that left millions of residents without heat and some without water in the midst of this week’s bitter cold wave.Ercot, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, failed to properly weatherize the state’s electric infrastructure despite a history of cold-weather power outages, according to Fears Nachawati, a Dallas-based law firm which said it filed the lawsuit on behalf of resident Donald McCarley.“Texas had practically identical failures in 1989 and 2011 that resulted in exhaustive reports and recommendations,” McCarley’s lawyer Patrick Luff said in a statement. “This was an emergency solely because of a failure to plan and learn previous lessons.”A copy of the lawsuit in Nueces County wasn’t immediately available Friday on the court docket.Also named in the suit is the American Electric Power Company, a multistate electric utility that serves parts of Texas.On Thursday, a Houston-area couple got the ball rolling in what is likely to be an avalanche of lawsuits when it sued Ercot and CenterPoint Energy Inc. in Harris County.The case is Donald McCarley v. Electric Reliability Council of Texas et al., case no. 2021CCV-60188-1, filed in the Nueces County Court at Law.Read More: As Texas Power Comes Back, New Websites Pop Up Seeking VictimsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Twitter-Like Weibo Plans Hong Kong Second Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Weibo Corp., China’s largest micro-blogging service, is planning a second listing in Hong Kong as soon as this year, people familiar with the matter said, joining a growing cohort of U.S.-traded Chinese firms in seeking a trading foothold in the financial hub.The Asian nation’s answer to Twitter Inc. is working with advisers on the potential share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Weibo’s American depositary receipts closed 0.2% lower on Thursday after declining as much as 2.3%. They have still climbed about 37% in the past year, giving the company a market value of $13.3 billion.Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the share sale including size and timing could still change, the people said. A representative for Weibo was not immediately able to comment.A wave of Hong Kong share sales by U.S.-listed Chinese firms, kicked off by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s second listing in late 2019, continues to grow. E-commerce giant JD.com Inc. and online gaming firm NetEase Inc. are among the companies that raised some $17 billion in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The listings act as a hedge against the risk of being kicked off U.S. exchanges as well as giving the companies a broader investor base closer to their home markets.Other companies planning so-called homecoming listings this year include music-streaming service Tencent Music Entertainment Group, search engine giant Baidu Inc. and online car-trading platform Autohome Inc. The listings will add to what is shaping up to be a bumper year for stock offerings in Hong Kong after short-video company Kuaishou Technology’s wildly successful $6.2 billion IPO earlier this month.Internet pioneer Sina Corp. launched Weibo in 2009, swiftly amassing millions of registered users posting messages of 140 characters or less, and was listed on the Nasdaq in a 2014 IPO. Whereas Twitter is blocked in China, Weibo and other social media in the country are subject to state censorship.Weibo, which is backed by Alibaba, reported 511 million monthly active users in the third quarter. It faces competition for eyeballs and advertising revenue from fast-growing short-video platforms from ByteDance Ltd. and Kuaishou.(Updates to add U.S. trading in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.