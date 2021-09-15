Rodin Younessi Adds Former Harley-Davidson Exec to Dominate Powersports Industry

Dave Cotteleer Joins Phoenix Investments Partners, Inc. as President, Expanding Leadership for Aggressive Growth

PALM BAY, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Investments Partners, Inc. one of the largest Harley-Davidson dealer groups in the United States, today announced the addition of Dave Cotteleer as President. Cotteleer represents a significant addition to CEO Rodin Younessi's rapidly expanding leadership team and illustrates Phoenix Investments Partners' commitment to aggressively accelerating the company's portfolio, which currently includes eight Harley-Davidson dealerships in four states.

"For our organization to be able to bring on a talent like Dave is a testament to who we are and where we're going" says Rodin Younessi, CEO of Phoenix Investments Partners, Inc. "Dave brings almost a quarter century of Harley-Davidson experience into the mix, so between Dave and I, we have half a century of dealership and business operation experience."

Cotteleer has spent his career streamlining and optimizing organizations and positioning them for growth and increased performance. For two years, he was Vice President of Contract Manufacturing for Sara Lee Corporation. Cotteleer then joined the ranks at Harley-Davidson where he worked for nearly 24 years, moving through various leadership roles including purchasing distribution logistics. As Vice President of North American Sales, Cotteleer led the largest and most profitable market for the motor company.

"Obviously, I was familiar with Phoenix Investments Partners, Inc. from my time at The Motor Company," said Cotteleer. "I'm excited to join the company because I believe that it's the group that has the greatest opportunity to rapidly grow, expand profitability and diversify in other verticals within the automotive industry."

Cotteleer joins a star-studded team of managers. Phoenix Investments Partners, Inc. has recently appointed Mary Gulliver as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Craig Collins as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Additionally, Phoenix Investments Partners, Inc. has newly appointed middle management to round out this team. Under their leadership, Phoenix Investments Partners, Inc. plans to strategically expand through acquisition and diversification in the automotive industry.

About Phoenix Investments Partners, Inc.

Phoenix Investments Partners, Inc. is one of the largest Harley-Davidson dealer groups in the United States with top-performing dealerships, in premier markets, across the nation including, Los Angeles Harley-Davidson in Fullerton, California; Mulholland Harley-Davidson in Calabasas, California; San Diego Harley-Davidson in San Diego, California; Space Coast Harley-Davidson in Palm Bay, Florida; Miracle City Harley-Davidson in Titusville, Florida; Treasure Coast Harley-Davidson in Stuart, Florida; Raging Bull Harley-Davidson in Durham, North Carolina; and Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson in Conyers, Georgia.

