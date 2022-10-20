U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,698.75
    -8.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,490.00
    +30.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,085.50
    -67.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,731.00
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.84
    +1.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9792
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1229
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9500
    +0.1350 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,131.00
    -73.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.68
    -4.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Rodller Announces The Opening Of Their Paris Subsidiary

·1 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodller today announced the launch of the Paris Branch. The operations for Rodller France will be driven by two seasoned entrepreneurs, Olivier Metral and Ludovic Bergounioux, and covers all of Europe's Francophone areas. The opening of Rodller France is in line with the Global expansion plans of Rodller Singapore. The unique Cloud Platform of Digital Marketing, Fundraising and Application Development becomes now available to French speaking Founders and Investors alike.

Rodller in Paris
Rodller in Paris

Mr Metral and Mr Bergounioux will take on the Business Development and delivery processes for Rodller France. They both are entrepreneurs that understand the lifecycle of startups and more importantly, have full empathy for the challenges that Founders face these days.

"I am honored to rejoin Rodller as its COO of Rodller France," said Mr. Metral. "I believe that Rodller has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on its Singapore foundation, and grow its ecosystem. I look forward to working with our global teams to enhance our Customer experiences and provide more capabilities that will help Startups acquire Customers faster and raise funding better. Here in France, we will focus on continuing to evolve the Rodller's strategy," said Mr Metral from France.

''Going into the French market is important for Rodller Singapore since  there is a growing startup culture in France. We also want to reduce the funding gap by allowing French Venture Capital to invest in Asian Startup opportunities, and vice versa,'' said Carwin Heierman, Rodller CEO and Founder. "That France has posted its highest Q2 on record for VC funding, with 3.7 billion Euros, has not gone unnoticed here at Rodller," he added.

Currently, Rodller is in talks to replicate the expansion also in the German speaking part of Europe (DACH) and Dubai. More will be announced on these regions, still in 2022.

About Rodller

Rodller provides the key ingredients for any firm between Pre-seed and Series B. These ingredients are Digital Marketing, Fundraising and Application Development. All these are processed through a unique Collaboration Cloud Platform. Founders and Investors alike consume this Platform to achieve their Fundraising and Deal Sourcing goals. Rodller was Founded by Carwin Heierman.

Rodller_Logo
Rodller_Logo

SOURCE Rodller

