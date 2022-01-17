U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.97
    +0.15 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6350
    +0.4350 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,616.93
    -683.52 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.45
    -3.28 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.84
    +65.89 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Rodo Medical and Aurum Group enter into Joint Venture Agreement to build Rodo Digital Prosthetics in the U.S. and Distribution Agreement in Canada

·4 min read

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - RODO Medical and The Aurum Group have entered a strategic partnership to launch Rodo Digital Prosthetics (RDP) in the U.S. RDP will be a new dental laboratory combining RODO's proprietary technologies with Aurum's Core3dcentres.

The Aurum Group &amp; Rodo Logos (CNW Group/The Aurum Group)
The Aurum Group & Rodo Logos (CNW Group/The Aurum Group)

Core3dcentres is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurum and is a market leader in digitally enhanced manufacturing and servicing of dental protheses. Mike Girard, who currently serves as President of Aurum will also serve as President of RDP. Mr. Girard has over 40 years of experience launching and building successful digital companies in dentistry including Nobel Procura, Brontes Technologies (which was acquired by 3M) and Diadem Precision Technologies (acquired by Ivoclar).

Under Mr. Girard's leadership, RDP will combine proprietary innovation and capabilities from each company to offer dentists digitally enhanced prosthetic solutions SmileLoc®, SmileClip® and SmileKey®. Specifically, the SmileClip solution will close the gap between traditional denture and implant-fixed denture while providing an affordable treatment option to over 35 million edentulous people in North America. RODO products will be available in 2022 to select RODO users and Aurum customers.

In addition, both companies have agreed to a limited exclusive distribution agreement in Canada. As the largest dental laboratory group in Canada, Aurum will be able to service RODO's Smileloc and Smileclip restorations for their customers from single crown to full mouth with their quality prostheses across the country. Now dentists can entrust all their prosthetic needs to Aurum, whether they are traditional restorations or RODO restorations, and focus more on growing their practice with the most innovative and quality prosthetic solutions at affordable pricing.

Aurum Group's CEO Mark Maier commented: "We are extremely proud to welcome RODO as our strategic partner across North America and look forward to integrating their highly innovative and unique technology into our offerings to provide our customers with complete integrated prosthetic solutions. RODO's proprietary product suite dramatically improves the quality of patient care, reduces the risk of perio-implatitis, improves prosthetic integrity & retrievability all while improving clinical efficiency. Together, RODO and Aurum are positioned to address a tremendous opportunity for advanced care in the edentulous market."

Per Aurum President Mike Girard: "I am personally thrilled with this development. I feel blessed to be working with this game-changing new implant technology and with the incredibly talented team associated with this joint venture. Doctors, their staff and- most importantly- their patients, are sure to embrace this new implant technology that reduces office visits, eliminates cement and screw access holes while improving the overall economics! The bottom line, it will make implant treatment more affordable!"

RODO Medical's CEO Young Seo adds: "We have been developing our innovations for over a decade. Our proprietary technologies provide solutions to many unmet needs in implant dentistry. Our products have undergone rigorous testing and improvements over those ten years. We have worked with key experts and prestigious academics to ensure quality. Our products have been proven to be safe and effective in both scientific and clinical settings. As a technology company, we have been seeking a strategic partner that shares our vision to offer dentists quality treatment options at affordable prices so they can focus on patients' long-term care and growing their practices. I believe this joint venture partnership with Aurum is the first big step toward making quality and innovative solutions available for millions of edentulous people who are very much in need of affordable yet quality implant denture so that they can regain their smile for life. Because of that, I am excited about this partnership and launching RDP with Aurum in North America."

About RODO Medical
RODO Medical is an innovative dental device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of patients and practitioners since 2009. RODO Medical is a privately held U.S. company located in San Jose, California (Silicon Valley) and its products, called Smileloc®, Smileclip® and Smilekey®, are cleared by the FDA 510(k) for marketing in the US, and received marketing clearance in Canada, Europe, and other countries. RODO Medical holds over 30 patents in the U.S. and other countries, and manufactures and sells, on a worldwide basis, directly in the U.S. and through distributors OUS. Smileloc® and Smileclip® utilize the shape-memory, nickel-titanium alloy called 'Nitinol' to attach crowns or dentures to implant without cement or retaining screws. Smilekey® utilizes proprietary induction technology and can remove prostheses within a few minutes without grinding cemented crown or digging out screw holes in screw retained denture. RODO Medical's products dramatically simplifies the conventional process and eliminates the need for cement or screws, which in turn save significant chair-time and number of patient appointments. In addition, hygiene and maintenance visits have become fast and hassle free to enhance the patient experience and long-term care for the patient.

Learn more about RODO Medical at www.rodomedical.com

About Aurum Group
Celebrating 50 years in business in as The Aurum Group in 2021, Aurum is one of the largest laboratory groups in North America and the largest in Canada. In that time, we have become a recognized leader in all aspects of smile design. Our Aurum Group family has grown and evolved from Mr. Hans "Hyo" Maier to a fully diversified dental company with over 450 team members across North America. While our company's services and operations have expanded and quickly become the gold standard across many dental industries, our underlying principles, passion and drive have remained constant; we do it For The Love of Smiles™. Proven new technologies and techniques. Innovative applications. Unsurpassed support. Superior value. It all adds up to an unbeatable package of Advanced and Diversified Capabilities that Aurum applies to meet every restorative challenge.

Learn more about The Aurum Group at www.aurumgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rodo-medical-and-aurum-group-enter-into-joint-venture-agreement-to-build-rodo-digital-prosthetics-in-the-us-and-distribution-agreement-in-canada-301461626.html

SOURCE The Aurum Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c2161.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 1 Green Flag for Intel in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Chipzilla seems set for a turnaround this year, but there is one potential pitfall investors should be aware of.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • Our Favorite Dividend Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have historically been excellent investments. With that in mind, we asked some of our contributors for their favorite dividend stocks for 2022 and beyond. Here's why Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) rose to the top of their lists.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Beat Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) delivered its worst performance in 2021 of the past three years. Here are three unstoppable stocks, in particular, that can beat Bitcoin in 2022. Sure, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are down way more than Bitcoin's price so far this year.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- as Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) were down 3%, up 1%, and down 7%, respectively -- averaging out to a 3% decline. This week, I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Netflix Earnings Preview: The Most Important Metric to Watch

    This metric will be especially important to watch after the company's recently announced price hike.

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Rio Tinto Group's LON:RIO) Stock?

    Most readers would already be aware that Rio Tinto Group's (LON:RIO) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past...

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks on Robinhood's Most Popular List

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) doesn't mind sharing which stocks are the most popular among investors on its trading platform. The company's "100 Most Popular" list identifies the top 100 stocks most widely held by Robinhood customers. As you might expect, this list is loaded with growth stocks.