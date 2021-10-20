U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

Rodolphe Belmer is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Atos

Atos International
·2 min read
Rodolphe Belmer is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Atos

Paris, October 20, 2021 Elie Girard, Chief Executive Officer and Board member of Atos, has decided to present his resignation to the Board of Directors after an intense period of transformation of the Group.

The Board of Directors of Atos, at its meeting held on October 20, has appointed Rodolphe Belmer as Chief Executive Officer and board member. His term of office will begin on January 20, 2022 at the latest.

Over the past two years, Atos has launched a comprehensive growth and transformation program. The Group is now gearing up to accelerate its strategy to strengthen its position in digital, cloud, security and decarbonization.

After a thorough review of the major challenges for Atos in the coming years, the Board of Directors has selected Rodolphe Belmer to lead the profound transformation of a global leader in secure and decarbonized digital services and to pursue its growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

This transformation will also strengthen Atos' deployment in research and innovation.

Effective Monday, October 25, Mr. Pierre Barnabé and Mr. Adrian Gregory are appointed interim co-Chief Executive Officers until Mr. Rodolphe Belmer takes office.

Bertrand Meunier, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atos SE, Chairman of the Nomination and Governance Committee, said: "The Board of Directors warmly thanks Elie Girard for the deep transformation work he has undertaken over the past two years and his management of the Group and its employees during the Covid crisis. In view of the challenges facing Atos, we have appointed Rodolphe Belmer for his strategic acumen and his proven leadership and operational efficiency, as well as his ability to successfully lead complex transformations.”

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock Indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti +33 6 11 69 81 74

gilles.arditti@atos.net

Media: Anette Rey +33 6 69 79 84 88

anette.rey@atos.net

Anne Méaux, Image 7 + 33 6 89 87 61 76

ameaux@image7.fr

Attachment


