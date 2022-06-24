U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

Roe Ruling is "Extraordinarily good news" says DJKM President & CEO, "But the war to protect the unborn is not won"

·2 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev. Robert J. Pacienza, President & CEO of D. James Kennedy Ministries released the following statement today in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade:

This is extraordinarily good news for all Americans—and especially the unborn.

After 49 years and the cruel slaughter of more than 63 million unborn humans the U.S. Supreme Court has, at long last, reversed its deadly 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade.

This is extraordinarily good news for all Americans—and especially the unborn. But while it means justice for some preborn children . . . others remain at risk.

Roe's reversal unchains the American people to address abortion through the democratic process at the state level. It triggers laws protecting preborn boys and girls in 13 states and will lead to the passage of protective legislation in at least 13 more.

But it will also turn some states into killing fields for the unborn. Anticipating Roe's reversal, New York enshrined the right to take the life of preborn children in its constitution in 2019. The Empire state now gives mothers the right to end their innocent unborn child's life right up to delivery.

California Governor Gavin Newsom promises to, like New York, put abortion in the state constitution. In addition, some California legislators want to make the state an abortion sanctuary. One legislative proposal underwrites costs for travel, lodging and abortions for women who come from out of state to end their unborn child's life.

Roe's demise opens the door to resolve the abortion debate within the states via the democratic process—through elections and laws. But just like slavery divided our nation 160 years ago, America will soon be torn between pro-abortion and pro-life states.

Our national debate over abortion is anything but over.

Followers of Jesus—especially churches—must now do everything they can to aid women considering abortion. That includes supporting pregnancy help centers and providing for the material needs of moms in need. At the same time, we must work to ensure every unborn child has the right, protected in law, to take his or her first breath.

Every pro-life American who has prayed, voted, and worked to defend the unborn should now take a moment to celebrate and savor this triumph for life.

But the war to protect the unborn is not won. And won't be until every child conceived in our great nation is, once more, protected in law. And until abortion is made not just illegal . . . but unthinkable.

D. James Kennedy Ministries (DJKM.org) is a media ministry whose television program, "Truths That Transform," airs nationwide. It actively communicates the Gospel of Jesus Christ, the supremacy of His Lordship, and a Biblically informed view of the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roe-ruling-is-extraordinarily-good-news-says-djkm-president--ceo-but-the-war-to-protect-the-unborn-is-not-won-301575020.html

SOURCE D. James Kennedy Ministries

