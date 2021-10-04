U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.50
    -16.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,061.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,686.75
    -75.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.40
    -7.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.91
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.60
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0043 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    -0.27 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1000
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,626.21
    -336.04 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.96
    +99.88 (+9.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.28
    -6.79 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Roehm Partners with FourKites to Offer Customers Unprecedented Real-Time Visibility into Shipments

FourKites
·4 min read

Partnership provides chemical leader’s customers with state-of-the-art technology to optimize production and minimize impact of supply chain disruptions

Roehm Partners with FourKites to Offer Customers Unprecedented Real-Time Visibility into Shipments

Partnership provides chemical leader&#x002019;s customers with state-of-the-art technology to optimize production and minimize impact of supply chain disruptions
Partnership provides chemical leader’s customers with state-of-the-art technology to optimize production and minimize impact of supply chain disruptions
Partnership provides chemical leader’s customers with state-of-the-art technology to optimize production and minimize impact of supply chain disruptions

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites®, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, and Roehm, one of the world’s leading suppliers of methacrylate chemicals, today announced that Roehm customers now have access to FourKites’ superior real-time tracking and analytics capabilities for shipments across the US and Canada. Roehm’s chemical products are used by the world’s top manufacturers in automotive, aviation, construction, consumer electronics and healthcare. Roehm chose FourKites based on its leading network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms; its superior multimodal, end-to-end capabilities; its track record of customer-driven innovation and customization; and its unmatched ability to bring together internal and ecosystem stakeholders to collaborate on supply chain optimization.

Today’s announcement marks the completion of phase one of Roehm’s rollout of the FourKites platform, which Roehm views as core to its commitment to providing a premier customer experience.

The partnership provides Roehm customers with the ability to view and track their orders in real time, and receive regular, precise, predictive ETAs over every part of their shipment’s journey and across every mode of transport. By leveraging FourKites’ trusted platform and data, Roehm customers can now tap a powerful new capability that is critical to optimizing manufacturing lines, production schedules, labor and many other facets of their operations — particularly during a time of near-constant supply chain disruption.

“Our customers are manufacturing many of the world’s most essential and indispensable products, and the economic impact of disruptions in supply can be significant,” said Jack Chenault, Regional President Americas at Roehm. “With the launch of FourKites, we are providing our customers with a premier experience and the highest levels of service, across all of our business lines. We were thrilled with the speed and quality of FourKites’ implementation, and we look forward to building more enhancements in the future.”

Roehm joins a rapidly growing roster of leading chemical industry players, including Dow, Olin and Eastman, which leverage FourKites to help them better manage a spectrum of inbound and outbound challenges — from improving on-time deliveries and streamlining labor, to managing safety stock and reducing dwell at plants. Over the last year, FourKites has seen 63% growth of its Chemical & Plastics customers.

“The chemicals industry has a unique set of logistics requirements that range from security and compliance, to avoiding line shutdowns, advancing sustainability goals and beyond,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Working with Roehm and leveraging our significant experience in their industry, we were able to rapidly customize the platform to suit Roehm’s needs and provide their customers with a seamless real-time visibility experience.”

About FourKites
FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 620 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

About Röhm
With 3,500 employees and 15 production sites worldwide, Röhm is one of the leading manufacturers in the methacrylate business. The medium-sized company with branches in Germany, China, the USA, Russia, and South Africa has more than 80 years of experience in methacrylate chemistry and a strong technology platform. Our best-known brands include PLEXIGLAS®, ACRYLITE®, MERACRYL™, DEGALAN®, DEGAROUTE® and CYROLITE®.

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) products from Röhm are sold on the European, Asian, African and Australian continent under the registered trademarks PLEXIGLAS® and PLEXIMID®, in the Americas under the registered trademarks ACRYLITE® and ACRYMID®.

Media Contact:
Marianna Vyridi
Big Valley Marketing for FourKites
(650) 468-3263
mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=37bebe66-7fed-4c85-9de0-4b862c42694d&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280


Recommended Stories

  • Ford considered North Carolina for 5,800-job project going to Tennessee

    North Carolina missed out on what's described as a 3,600-acre campus that will hold a battery manufacturing plant, a supplier park and a Ford assembly plant.

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could look up everyone’s salary

    A tap, a click — that’s all it would take to find out how your salary stacks up with your co-workers, how much you could be making if you’re promoted, and even what your boss’s boss makes. In Denmark, firms with more than 35 employees are required to report the gender pay gap within departments that have at least six men and six women.

  • Robots are hiding 27 million workers from employers who need them

    Automated-hiring technology known as Applicant Tracking Systems are rejecting countless people—many of them older—from job consideration.

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Drunk at the bar: are small businesses responsible for customers’ behavior?

    A Texas restaurant has been ordered to pay $5.5m to a customer who got drunk and injured himself. Who’s to blame? ‘This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises.’ Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images Should a small business be responsible for their customers’ behavior? That’s the question the owners of La Fogata Mexican Grill wrestled with this summer. The Texas-based restaurant was ordered by a co

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • How Smashburger found 'the smartest play' to avoid supply chain crisis

    Smashburger specializes "in some kind of redundancy" to avoid supply chain disruptions that are throttling businesses around the world.

  • Vanguard moves to automatically transfer small 401(k) balances

    Vanguard has hired Retirement Clearinghouse LLC to automatically transfer small balances from one 401(k) plan to another. This is a win for Vanguard and its customers, for Retirement Clearinghouse, which has been working on this project for many years, and for the retirement system as a whole. Such accounts can have fees that exceed their low investment returns, causing account balances to decline.

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • Analysis: Global natgas price surge looms for United States this winter

    Regional natural gas markets in the United States are seeing prices for this winter surge along with global record highs - suggesting that the energy bills causing headaches in Europe and Asia will hit the world's top gas producer before long. Gas prices in Europe and Asia have more than tripled this year, causing manufacturers to curtail activity from Spain to Britain and sparking power crises in China. The benchmark U.S. natural gas contract has been rallying, lately hitting seven-year highs, but its $5.62 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) price is a far cry from the $30-plus being paid in Europe and Asia.

  • Tesla Deliveries Surge, Defying Supply-Chain Woes

    The electric-vehicle maker provided a record number of vehicles in third quarter amid flagging global auto sales.

  • Europe’s Power Crisis Moves North as Water Shortage Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- As the frontier of Europe’s energy crisis moves north, the Nordic region faces a worsening power crisis as dwindling water reservoirs hamper the generation of hydroelectric power.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billio

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is one of the largest tech companies in the world. Today, I'll review three compelling reasons to buy Alphabet -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's still a good long-term investment. Google's sprawling ecosystem includes the world's most popular online search engine, mobile operating system (Android), streaming video site (YouTube), web browser (Chrome), and email platform (Gmail).

  • American, Alaska and JetBlue join United Airlines in requiring employee vaccination

    Air carriers determine they qualify as government contractors because of the special flights, cargo hauling and other services they provide the federal government

  • Crypto Boom, Retail Investors Fuel Rise in Over-the-Counter Stock Trading

    Trading volume has already surpassed last year’s total in the market that is home to crypto trusts, cannabis sellers and many international stocks.

  • Evergrande share trading suspended as Asian markets start the week mixed

    Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Shanghai closed for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong’s benchmark shed more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. The company did not say why, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande’s property management unit.

  • Daily – Vickers Top Buyers & Sellers for 10/04/2021

    The Vickers Top Buyers & Sellers is a daily report that identifies the five companies the largest insider purchase transactions based on the dollar value of the transactions as well as the five companies the largest insider sales transactions based on the dollar value of the transactions.