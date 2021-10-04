Partnership provides chemical leader’s customers with state-of-the-art technology to optimize production and minimize impact of supply chain disruptions

Roehm Partners with FourKites to Offer Customers Unprecedented Real-Time Visibility into Shipments

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ®, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform , and Roehm , one of the world’s leading suppliers of methacrylate chemicals, today announced that Roehm customers now have access to FourKites’ superior real-time tracking and analytics capabilities for shipments across the US and Canada. Roehm’s chemical products are used by the world’s top manufacturers in automotive, aviation, construction, consumer electronics and healthcare. Roehm chose FourKites based on its leading network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms; its superior multimodal, end-to-end capabilities; its track record of customer-driven innovation and customization; and its unmatched ability to bring together internal and ecosystem stakeholders to collaborate on supply chain optimization.

Today’s announcement marks the completion of phase one of Roehm’s rollout of the FourKites platform, which Roehm views as core to its commitment to providing a premier customer experience.

The partnership provides Roehm customers with the ability to view and track their orders in real time, and receive regular, precise, predictive ETAs over every part of their shipment’s journey and across every mode of transport. By leveraging FourKites’ trusted platform and data, Roehm customers can now tap a powerful new capability that is critical to optimizing manufacturing lines, production schedules, labor and many other facets of their operations — particularly during a time of near-constant supply chain disruption.

“Our customers are manufacturing many of the world’s most essential and indispensable products, and the economic impact of disruptions in supply can be significant,” said Jack Chenault, Regional President Americas at Roehm. “With the launch of FourKites, we are providing our customers with a premier experience and the highest levels of service, across all of our business lines. We were thrilled with the speed and quality of FourKites’ implementation, and we look forward to building more enhancements in the future.”

Roehm joins a rapidly growing roster of leading chemical industry players, including Dow, Olin and Eastman, which leverage FourKites to help them better manage a spectrum of inbound and outbound challenges — from improving on-time deliveries and streamlining labor, to managing safety stock and reducing dwell at plants. Over the last year, FourKites has seen 63% growth of its Chemical & Plastics customers.

“The chemicals industry has a unique set of logistics requirements that range from security and compliance, to avoiding line shutdowns, advancing sustainability goals and beyond,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Working with Roehm and leveraging our significant experience in their industry, we were able to rapidly customize the platform to suit Roehm’s needs and provide their customers with a seamless real-time visibility experience.”

About FourKites

FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 620 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

About Röhm

With 3,500 employees and 15 production sites worldwide, Röhm is one of the leading manufacturers in the methacrylate business. The medium-sized company with branches in Germany, China, the USA, Russia, and South Africa has more than 80 years of experience in methacrylate chemistry and a strong technology platform. Our best-known brands include PLEXIGLAS®, ACRYLITE®, MERACRYL™, DEGALAN®, DEGAROUTE® and CYROLITE®.

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) products from Röhm are sold on the European, Asian, African and Australian continent under the registered trademarks PLEXIGLAS® and PLEXIMID®, in the Americas under the registered trademarks ACRYLITE® and ACRYMID®.

