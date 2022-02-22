U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Roer’s Zoofari Earns American Humane Certified™ Seal for Exceptional Animal Welfare

American Humane
·3 min read

Washington, DC, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare practices, today announced Roer’s Zoofari earned the American Humane Certified™ seal, demonstrating the exceptional welfare and treatment provided to the animals in its care. The zoo passed rigorous, expert third-party audits to join a growing number of leading zoological institutions that have earned the American Humane Certified™ designation. Roer’s Zoofari, located in Reston, Virginia, is the first facility to be certified in the state of Virginia.

“All animals, including those being cared for in our zoos, aquariums and conservation parks, are entitled to humane treatment,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “The Humane Certified seal assures zoo and aquarium visitors that the facility meets the highest standards of animal care. Animals enrich our planet, and our lives, and humanity has a moral obligation to treat them with the respect they deserve. We commend Roer’s Zoofari for this great achievement, paving the way for other zoological institutions in Virginia.”

The Humane Conservation™ program is the first certification effort solely dedicated to helping verify the welfare and demonstrably humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, science-based and comprehensive criteria for animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior and animal ethics. The standards provide verification of good practices at deserving zoos and aquariums, and an assurance to visitors that the institution they are visiting is worthy of their support.

American Humane’s certification process exhaustively verifies the many dimensions of animal welfare, with areas of evaluation including: excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals, as well as between animals and handlers; safe and stimulating environments with concern for factors such as appropriate lighting, sound levels, air quality, and thermoregulation; and, evidence of thorough preparation and protocols established to prevent and manage medical or operational emergencies.

“Roer’s Zoofari is incredibly honored to receive this exceptional animal welfare certification from American Humane,” said Vanessa Roer, CEO of Roer’s Zoofari. “This recognition is truly a testament to the work the staff at Roer’s Zoofari does daily to ensure that animal care and well-being are always the top priority.”

Roer’s Zoofari provides opportunities for visitors to discover and connect with animals through education and hands-on interactions. The zoo houses many species of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, including animals who are critically endangered such as the cotton top tamarin and red ruffed lemur.

“It is the critical efforts of American Humane Certified™ zoos and aquariums that can be seen as nature's last arks of hope in preserving the rich legacy of life on our planet,” said Dr. Ganzert. “You can't protect what you don't love, and you can't love what you don't know. We are grateful to Roer’s Zoofari for introducing a new generation to the planet's magnificent animals.”

Learn more about Humane Conservation™ at www.humaneconservation.org.

ABOUT AMERICAN HUMANE

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT ROER’S ZOOFARI

Roer’s Zoofari is a Zoological Association of America accredited petting zoo and safari experience located in Reston, Virginia that provides opportunities for visitors to discover and connect with animals through education and hands-on interactions. Roer’s Zoofari is home to around 500 animals across 73 species of mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, arachnid, and butterfly. For more information on how to visit the zoo, visit http://www.roerszoofari.com.

CONTACT: Savannah Young American Humane savannahy@americanhumane.org


