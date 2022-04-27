U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,195.15
    +19.95 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,333.77
    +93.59 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,543.29
    +52.55 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.27
    -6.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.96
    -0.74 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.50
    -16.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0113 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7680
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2509
    -0.0065 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2500
    +1.0400 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,803.32
    -668.87 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.64
    +7.72 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,415.96
    +29.77 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Rogan backlash didn't hurt Spotify's Q1, as paying subscribers grew 15% despite Russia exit

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

We already suspected that the controversy surrounding the Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify was doing little to actually prompt users to leave the streaming service, based on app store data. Now, Spotify's first-quarter earnings have confirmed it. Despite losing 1.5 million users in Russia, Spotify's premium subscribers grew 15% year-over-year in the first quarter to reach 182 million, largely in line with analyst estimates. Ad-supported users, meanwhile, grew 21% to reach 252 million.

Earlier this year, several prominent musicians including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and others pulled their music from the streamer to protest its relationship with the controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who was accused of using his platform to spread Covid-19 misinformation. But app store data at the time indicated rival streaming apps were not getting a boost from this latest PR headache, as Spotify's app had continued to see millions of weekly downloads -- a significantly larger figure than its nearest rivals -- even amid the #deletespotify campaign on social media.

The Spotify-Rogan saga highlights the distinction between publishers and platforms

Spotify's earnings indicate the news headlines around Rogan that dominated in the first quarter didn't drag its business down.

The streamer beat on nearly every metric, with total monthly active users up 19% year-over-year to a record 422 million in the quarter ending March 31, above estimates of 417.1 million. Revenue rose 24% to reach 2.66 billion euros ($2.82 billion), above estimates of 2.61 billion euros. Meanwhile, average revenue per user (ARPU) was €4.38, above the expected €4.26, but down from last quarter's €4.40. Earnings per share were €0.21, compared to the loss per share of €0.25 in the year-ago period.

Spotify cited Latin America and Europe as contributing to the user growth during the first quarter and helping to offset the loss resulting from its exit from Russia.

The stock, however, fell on weaker projections of 187 million premium subscribers in Q2, versus estimates of 189.4 million, and a lower gross margin of 25.2% versus the expected 27%. The company also said it's expecting a loss of another 600,000 subscribers related to the closure of its service in Russia.

In its shareholder letter, Spotify touted its plans to launch "User Choice Billing" in partnership with Google, which later this year will allow Android users to pay through Spotify's own payment system for the first time, instead of using Google Play Billing. It also noted the launch of call-to-action cards -- an interactive ad format that prompts podcast listeners to take some sort of action -- like clicking a button to "shop now," for instance -- while streaming. And it referenced its Q1 acquisitions of podcast advertising service Podsights and analytics platform Chartable in the quarter, which Spotify said was its largest-ever Q1 for ad-supported revenue (11% of total revenue).

Spotify introduces a new ad format for podcasts that puts clickable cards inside shows

Spotify's podcast footprint also grew in the first quarter, from 3.6 million total podcasts in Q4 to now 4.0 million on its platform. The growth in monthly active users who engaged with podcast content also outstripped total monthly active user growth, it said, and podcast consumption rates grew in the double-digits year-over-year.

The company didn't bother to reference the Rogan drama in its letter, saying only that it's pleased with its performance and encouraged by the traction it's seeing.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson & Johnson Files Suit Against Alleged HIV-Drug Counterfeiters

    Gilead initiated a similar action last year against defendants it says allowed bogus medications to reach patients and pharmacies.

  • Russia says it may buy diamonds from sanctions-hit Alrosa

    The United States imposed sanctions on state-controlled Alrosa in April, complicating the Russian company's operations in the global diamond market, with the aim of cutting off a source of revenue for Russia. Gokhran is generally more focused on purchases of precious metals from Russian domestic producers than diamonds, he added. Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds, was behind about 30% of global output in 2021 and competes with Anglo American unit De Beers.

  • Johnson & Johnson Initiates Legal Action Against Entities Selling Fake HIV Medications

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has filed the latest lawsuit to combat illicit sales of drugs in the U.S., alleging that several drug distributors and pharmacies are selling counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs. J&J said in a suit that in some cases, bottles labeled as one drug were filled with pills of a different HIV medicine, writes Wall Street Journal. In at least one instance, a bottle purporting to be HIV medication contained antipsychotic pills, J&J said in court documents. Related: Gilead

  • U.S. charges Archegos owner Hwang, former CFO Halligan with fraud

    (Reuters) -Federal prosecutors have charged Archegos Capital Management owner Bill Hwang and the family office's former chief financial officer, Patrick Halligan, with racketeering and fraud, according to an indictment released on Wednesday. Prosecutors said that Hwang and Halligan "corrupted the operations and activities" of the family office to manipulate the price of stocks it held and lied to banks and brokerages, which lost billions on trades.

  • Onsemi Drives Profits With Semiconductors For Cars and Factories

    Semiconductors may be in short supply, but profits at ON Semiconductor aren't. The Phoenix-based company, also known as Onsemi, said its earnings per share more than quadrupled in the most recent quarter and for all of 2021. Strong demand for sophisticated electronics in electric and gas cars, as well as chips for industrial automation, drove its results.

  • Spotify Zooms to 422 Million Users in Q1, Growing Overall Listeners Amid Rogan Controversy and Loss of Russia Subscribers

    UPDATED: Spotify topped guidance for total monthly listeners in the first quarter of 2022, despite the loss of 1.5 million paid subscribers in Russia and a roiling controversy over Joe Rogan’s podcast that had elicited calls for a boycott. The audio streamer’s monthly average user base grew 19% in Q1, to 422 million, representing a […]

  • U.S. Mortgage Applications Slide to Lowest Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of U.S. mortgage applications tumbled last week to the lowest level since late 2018, illustrating the hit to the housing market from mortgage rates that are now approaching a 13-year high.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland,

  • EU Warns Russian Gas Buyers That Ruble Payments Breach Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles to respond to Moscow’s move to start switching off supplies.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to C

  • Spotify Stock Sinks To All-Time Low As Subscriber Numbers Disappoint

    Streaming music leader Spotify Technology beat financial targets for the first quarter but its subscriber numbers missed.

  • Russia warns Britain of immediate ‘proportional response’ if it continues to provoke Ukraine

    Russia warns of ‘round-the-clock readiness’ in striking decision-making centres in Kyiv

  • Boeing posts $1.2 billion loss in Q1, worse than expected

    Boeing said Wednesday that it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter as it and took large write-downs and lost money in both its civilian-airplane and defense businesses. The loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast, and the company's quarterly revenue also fell short of expectations. Boeing burned through $3.2 billion in cash.

  • Boeing Is Still on a Glide Path to Lower Lows

    The Boeing Company reported its first-quarter results Wednesday morning, which missed both on earnings per share and revenue. In the daily bar chart of BA, below, we can see that the shares have made lower highs and lower lows the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from June and tells us that sellers of BA have been more aggressive than buyers for a prolonged period of time.

  • Dow Jones Rebounds After Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; Microsoft Jumps On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded Wednesday in the aftermath of Tuesday's big stock market losses. Microsoft jumped on earnings.

  • Stock Market Bounces As Microsoft, Alphabet, Other Earnings Steer Trading

    Earnings reports took the commanding heights of the stock market Wednesday as the stock market tried to rebound from the prior day's rout. Indexes came off earlier gains as trading remained volatile. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.

  • The final word on Ridge View’s GG Jackson: What we’re hearing as decision day arrives

    The announcement will take place Wednesday at Ridge View High School.

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Palantir Technologies Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock took investors on a wild ride after it went public via a direct listing on Sept. 30, 2020. What does Palantir do? Palantir operates two main software platforms: Gotham, which serves government clients; and Foundry, which serves large enterprises and private organizations.