Rogan's Shoes sells stores to Shoe Carnival for $45 million

OSHKOSH ― One of the nation’s biggest shoe stores has just acquired one of the state’s oldest.

Rogan's Shoes is joining the Shoe Carnival family after the nationwide footwear retailer purchased all of Rogan's 28 store locations for $45 million.

Shoe Carnival announced the move this week as part of the company’s strategic plan to become the nation’s leading family footwear retailer by initially positioning itself as the market leader in Wisconsin.

“Our growth strategy is focused on becoming the nation’s leading family footwear retailer through a combination of organic growth initiatives and M&A activity that expands our geographic footprint and customer base,” said Shoe Carnival President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Worden in a news release.

“Over the past five decades, the Rogan family has built a brand that is well known and trusted throughout the state of Wisconsin.

“As such, they have established a clear market leadership position in Wisconsin for work and family footwear, with a compelling assortment, great customer service, and a highly committed team of employees,” he added.

Founded in 1971, Rogan’s established itself as one of the leading shoe stores in the Midwest over the last 53 years, with 28 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

Rogan’s is estimated to have just over 600 employees.

According to the release, the acquisition is expected to generate around $84 million in sales and approximately $10 million in operating income.

Shoe Carnival is looking to fully integrate Rogan’s into the fold over the next 18 months to “an additional $1.5 million in synergies annually.”

“I am excited about the new opportunities for Rogan’s as it becomes part of the Shoe Carnival family,” said Rogan’s chief executive officer Pat Rogan.

“We share a strong focus on customers and employees, and this transaction provides the additional scale and expertise to drive future growth, create efficiencies and expand profitability with that shared focus as the foundation.”

Rogan’s has stores in Wisconsin in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Neenah, Appleton, West Bend, Sheboygan, Madison, Menominee Falls, Manitowoc, Brookfield, Green Bay, Waukesha, Stevens Point, Greenfield, Janesville, Racine, Beloit, Wausau, Marshfield, Kenosha, Onalaska and Eau Claire.

With the Rogan’s acquisition, Shoe Carnival will now have 429 stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico.

